If you run a business that uses more than one van, you could insure them together under one commercial fleet insurance policy.

This means you get one policy for all your vehicles rather than taking out separate cover for each van.

Find the right policy

When looking for multi van insurance, think about what cover your vehicles need:

Level of cover : Decide whether you want fully comprehensive, third party, fire and theft or third party only cover for your fleet. Find out more about the levels of van insurance cover here.

Cover options : Work out what protection your vans need. This comparison shows whether each insurer offers replacement vehicle, breakdown and European cover.

Van usage : Look for a policy that covers the way you use your vans. For example, not all insurers cover vans used for haulage or courier.

Multiple drivers: If you need several drivers to drive the same van, your policy will need multiple driver cover. You can compare any driver van insurance here.

When you know what you want from your fleet van insurance policy, use this comparison to find quotes that offer the cover you need.

Get cheaper fleet van insurance

If you have several vans, a fleet insurance policy is usually cheaper than separate policies, but not always.

Shop around and get individual van insurance quotes for each vehicle as well so you can be sure you are getting the best possible deal.

Other ways you can keep the cost of your van insurance premiums down include:

Paying upfront rather than in monthly instalments

Using experienced drivers with clean licences if you can

Installing security devices like alarms and immobilisers in your vans

Only paying for the cover you need

The best way to save on your fleet van insurance is to compare as many quotes as possible to find the right policy at the cheapest price.

Fleet van insurance FAQs

Q How many vans can I insure with a fleet policy? A It depends on the insurer, but you can get fleet van insurance for just two vans up to hundreds of vehicles. Q Is van insurance different to car insurance? A Both types of policy cover the same things, however van insurance can protect vehicles used commercially and cover their contents, e.g. tools. Q Do I legally need van insurance? A Yes, unless you have declared your van off the road. Q How do I make a van insurance claim? A You need to call your insurer on their claims line, which is on your policy documents. The process should be the same as making a car insurance claim. Q Can I cancel the policy if I change my mind? A Yes, you have a 14 day cooling off period which means you can cancel and get your premium refunded. However, you may be charged an admin fee.

About our van insurance comparison