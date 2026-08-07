Business car finance helps you get the vehicles your business needs without paying the full amount upfront. Instead, you can spread the cost over time with manageable monthly payments - making it easier to manage monthly cash flow and invest in growth.

There are a few ways to do this:

Leasing: Pay monthly to use a vehicle for a set period. At the end of the term, you can either hand it back or sometimes choose to buy it

Loan: Buy the vehicle outright with a business loan and pay it off in instalments

Flexible plans: Some finance options mix leasing and loan features to give you more choice, depending on what works best for your business

Whether you’re running one van or building a full fleet - business car finance can make it easier to get the vehicles your business needs to run.