What do the UK Global Health Insurance Card (GHIC) and European Health Insurance Card (EHIC) cover?

If you are a UK resident both the UK Global Health Insurance Card (GHIC) and European Health Insurance Card (EHIC) will cover you for medical treatment needed while in the European Union (EU), whether that is because of illness or an accident. The EHIC is also valid in European Economic Area (EEA) countries.

The cover involves:

Access to reduced-cost or free medical care from state healthcare providers

Treatment of a chronic or pre-existing medical condition during your stay

Routine maternity care (as long as your sole reason for visiting the country is not to give birth)

Provision of oxygen, renal dialysis, and routine medical care

The GHIC or EHIC will not cover you if the main purpose of your trip is to receive medical treatment.

What is not covered by the UK Global Health Insurance Card (GHIC) or European Health Insurance Card (EHIC)?

The UK Global Health Insurance Card (GHIC) or European Health Insurance Card (EHIC) will also not cover:

The costs of private healthcare that is not part of the state healthcare system

The cost of being brought back to the UK

Going abroad specifically to receive treatment, including giving birth

A GHIC or EHIC is not a substitute for travel insurance, and does not cover you for things like lost or stolen luggage.

Is the EHIC still available following 'Brexit'?

No. Your card will still be valid until it expires, but after that you will need a UK Global Health Insurance Card (GHIC).

Some UK residents may still be eligible for a UK-issued EHIC. Find out more information on the NHS website.

How can you apply?

Complete the NHS UK Global Health Insurance Card application form online

You will need to provide your:

Full name

Date of birth

National Insurance number

You can also apply for a GHIC on behalf of someone else such as your spouse and any children under 16 years, as long as you have all the relevant information.