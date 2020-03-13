<Authors

Author

Matt Fernell photo

Matt FernellFinancial Content Writer

Matt Fernell spent 6 years covering personal finance for money.co.uk.

During his time with us he wrote extensively on car and travel insurance, as well as covering consumer rights, investing and more.

Matt Left money.co.uk in 2019.

How to find the right European breakdown cover

If you take your car abroad, having breakdown cover can save you a lot of time, money and stress. Here is what you should look for to find the best European breakdown cover.

What car insurance cover should you get?

You need a car insurance policy to drive on the roads, but you can choose the level of cover you get. Here is how to work out what cover is right for you.

A stack of five credit cards

How to get a credit card if you have bad credit

If you have struggled with debt in the past, you may still be able to get a credit card. Here is how to get a card and start to rebuild your credit record instead of making it worse.

What is breakdown cover?

Whether you drive every day or only occasionally, a breakdown policy gives you peace of mind that help is at hand should something go wrong. Here is how breakdown cover works.

How to afford car insurance as a new driver

Passing your driving test is a great reason to celebrate, but before you hit the road you need to be insured to legally drive. As inexperienced drivers are often charged high premiums, it pays to do your research before you buy a policy.

Should I buy additional legal cover on my car insurance policy?

Your car insurance policy will cover you against most costs, but what if you need to go to court following an accident? Legal cover could help — here is everything you need to know.

Stacks of coins symbolising investment

How to start investing in shares

Has your savings rate got you looking for alternative ways to use your hard-earned money? Whether it's for long term growth or to generate income, investing in shares can be a profitable way to use your savings!

What does contents insurance cover?

A contents insurance policy could protect your personal belongings, whether you own or rent your home. Here is what contents cover can protect you against.

photo of Eiffel Tower

What is the European Health Insurance Card?

If you are travelling to Europe, a free European Health Insurance Card (EHIC) should be one of the first things you pack. Here is what they cover and how you can get one.

senior-couple-walking-on-the-beach

How to get travel insurance as you get older

When you reach 65 years old your travel insurance premiums will be higher and your cover could be restricted. Here is how to find a policy that gives you the cover you want without paying over the odds.

family-airplane-travel-excited

8 easy ways to cut your travel insurance costs

Travel insurance could save you thousands if something goes wrong when you are away, but do not pay over the odds for cover. Try these 8 ways to keep the cost down.

Young couple outside in garden using laptop

What is mortgage life insurance?

Have you heard about mortgage life insurance, but are uncertain what it is or how it works? Our guide can give you all the information you need to know.