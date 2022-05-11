Is it worth opening a savings account?

Most people use a current account for everyday transactions, from receiving their pay packet to buying groceries and paying bills.

Some people also keep any spare cash or savings in their current account.

But while certain current accounts offer high interest rates if you’re in credit, it’s easy for any savings to be eaten up by day-to-day expenses if you keep them in the same place as your spending money.

Opening a savings account allows you to keep your savings separate, giving you a better idea of how much you have set aside and helping you to avoid the temptation to splurge on unnecessary purchases.

How should I choose a savings account?

The best account to save money will depend on your circumstances, including how much you have to save and what you want to do with the money.

There is a wide range of different types of accounts. Options include:

tax-free cash ISAs

fixed-rate accounts – these generally involve locking your money away for between one and five years

regular savings accounts – these require you to make monthly instalments, usually over a 12-month period

stocks and shares investments – these are worth considering if you are saving for a long-term goal

This guide explains the different types of savings accounts available and explores how to make the most of your savings, whatever your plans.

What are the best savings accounts?

The best savings account for you will depend on how you want to save and what level of access you need to your savings.

The aim is to earn the highest interest rate possible, but most top accounts come with terms and conditions regarding how much you pay in and when you can withdraw your cash.