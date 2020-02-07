How a stocks and shares ISA works

This article is designed to offer you impartial guidance as to your options and what they might mean, but the decision on which product to take out is yours.

The amount you can pay in each year is limited to your ISA allowance. This is £20,000 in the 2020/21 tax year.

How much can you invest?

You have to be at least 18 years old and a UK resident with a national insurance number to apply for a stocks and shares ISA.

Who can open one?

It is a stocks and shares investment that is made tax efficient by using your ISA allowance .

What is a stocks and shares ISA?

If you have already used any of your ISA allowance in a cash ISA or innovative finance ISA this tax year, you will need to deduct the amount from your overall ISA allowance to find out how much you can invest in a stocks and shares ISA.

For example: if you have paid £15,000 into a cash ISA or innovative finance ISA, you can only pay £5,000 into a stocks and shares ISA until the end of the tax year.

How many stocks and shares ISAs can you have?

You can only pay into one investment ISA each tax year.

You could end up with several investment ISAs if you open and invest into a new one each tax year, rather than adding to an existing one.

Do you pay tax on stocks and shares ISAs?

You will not pay any tax on the return you make from a stocks and shares ISA.

Where can you invest your ISA?