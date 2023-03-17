Help to Save scheme extended - here’s how it can help you

All eyes were on Jeremy Hunt this week, as he detailed the government’s plans for the coming months in the Spring Budget; including an update on the Help to Save scheme.

The Spring Budget follows on from the Prime Minister’s key priorities, which were set out in January and include halving inflation and growing the economy.

The Bank of England has already tried to take control of inflation by raising interest rates and Hunt revealed the Energy Price Guarantee would be extended for a further three months to continue to reduce energy bills for UK households.

In terms of growing the economy, Hunt detailed plans to boost employment by targeting a range of people from older workers to welfare recipients in an effort to get them back to work.

A rainy day fund

For those on Universal Credit, the Spring Budget also highlighted Help to Save accounts and its attractive 50% bonus scheme.

The good news is that applicants can now apply for an account until April 2025 as the government is keen for low-income earners to have a savings pot for a rainy day.

The Help to Save scheme was due to end in September after its launch in 2018. However, the scheme is now even more important as many people are struggling with the cost of living crisis and finding it increasingly difficult to save each month.