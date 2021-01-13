Last updated: 13 January, 2021

Although you could get two cards - one for making purchases and another to make a balance transfer - having just one makes it easier to keep track of what you owe and repay it.

You can cover all your needs with a single card if you choose one that offers long enough 0% deals for both balance transfers and purchases. These are also often known as all rounder cards.

Balance transfers can save you money by cutting the interest you pay on an existing credit card balance. However, leading balance transfer cards do not always offer competitive deals for making purchases because many will charge you interest or come with a much shorter 0% period for spending.

0% purchase cards offer an interest free period when you spend money on your new card but rarely offer competitive balance transfer deals.

What to look out for when getting 0% balance transfer and purchases card

Too many cards could harm your credit record

When looking for a 0 purchase and balance transfer card, there are a few things to keep in mind.

Applying for several cards at the same time can damage your credit record.

If you choose just one card with good enough deals on balance transfers and purchases, it could help protect your credit file.

Our table above lists credit cards that offer both interest free purchases and balance transfers.

Use the calculator at the top to work out which card best fits your needs:

Select the amount you need to transfer to your new card Choose how much you plan to spend on it Specify your current credit card provider

The table will then show you how much you could save with every 0% card. The biggest savings will be displayed first to help you choose the best one.

Does 'representative' APR mean I won’t get the best deal?

The advertised ‘representative’ APR is the rate that has been offered to at least 51% of a lender’s customers.

It is possible that you may not be offered that rate. That's because the rate you're offered for your combo card, depends on your personal circumstances.

Your credit history, your income and the amount of existing debt you have are all factored in to decide what rate you're offered. This will also determine the length of your interest free period and your maximum credit limit.

Mistakes to avoid when using a 0% balance transfer and purchases card

Only making the minimum repayment: For any purchases you make on your credit, you are required to pay at least the minimum monthly repayment/ This is often a set amount like £5 or a percent of you balance. Often it depends on the size of your balance.

However, if you only make the minimum amount each month, you won't be able to to repay your full balance before the 0% offer period ends. You’ll end up being charged the revert rate on your remaining balance, which is much higher and thus make it hard for you to pay off your balance.

Not taking advantage of the entire offer period: The 0% offer is available as soon as your card is approved, not from when you make your first purchase. So if your card offers a 0% offer for 12 months but you don’t make a purchase or any repayments for the three months, you’ll only have nine months of your interest free period left to make use of. If you have to make a large purchase, make it as soon as you get your credit card, and start making repayments to make the most of the interest free period.

Can you get a balance transfer and purchases credit card with bad credit?

You may be able to 0 balance transfer and purchases cards, even if you have a low credit score.

In this case, it's more likely that you'll be offered a shorter interest free period, and possibly be charged a higher balance transfer fee.