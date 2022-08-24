There might be times when you need to pay off debt and also need to make large a purchase. You might feel torn about what to do, given that you should only apply for one card at a time.

Luckily, you can get both in one card. These card are often known as 'combo cards' or 'dual cards' where you essentially get the features of two types cards in a single card - making purchases and doing a balance transfer.

Having a single credit card for transferring your existing balances and making purchases can simplify your finances. And the best part is that many cards offer 0% interest deals for both balance transfers and purchases, so you can save on interest whether you're making a purchase our paying down debt.