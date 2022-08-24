There might be times when you need to pay off debt and also need to make large a purchase. You might feel torn about what to do, given that you should only apply for one card at a time.
Luckily, you can get both in one card. These card are often known as 'combo cards' or 'dual cards' where you essentially get the features of two types cards in a single card - making purchases and doing a balance transfer.
Having a single credit card for transferring your existing balances and making purchases can simplify your finances. And the best part is that many cards offer 0% interest deals for both balance transfers and purchases, so you can save on interest whether you're making a purchase our paying down debt.
Balance transfers and purchases are two different different use cases for getting a credit card. But at times. many people need the flexibility to do both and providers have responded by offering both functions in a single card.
Not only do you get access to both functions - balance transfers and purchases - you can simply your finances by having one card. And you can rest assured that when you make a repayment, the higher interest debt is always paid off first.
However, the best part of these cards is that often you can 0% interest deals on both balance transfers and purchases. So you're able to save on interest whether you're doing a balance transfer or making purchases.
Our editors have picked out some of our best combo card deals.
Representative example: The standard interest rate on purchases is 21.95% p.a. (variable), so if you borrow £1,200 the Representative APR will be 21.9% (variable).
“With this dual credit card you get 24 months of 0% interest on both balance transfers and purchases. But you'll have to pay a fee for transferring your balance. And with Sainsbury's Nectar scheme, you could earn 5,000 points in the first 2 months.”
Representative example: The standard interest rate on purchases is 21.9% p.a. (variable), so if you borrow £1,200 the Representative APR will be 21.9% (variable).
“This dual credit card from M&S also offers 24 months of interest free purchases and balance transfers, but charges a marginally higher fee to transfer a balance at 2.9%. If you're a frequent shopper at M&S, you could earn points every time you shop and get M&S vouchers to spend.”
Representative example: The standard interest rate on purchases is 22.9% p.a. (variable), so if you borrow £1,200 the Representative APR will be 22.9% (variable).
“Barclays ups the ante with this combo card, offering just over 2 years of interest free purchases. If you're looking to pay off a balance, you're covered there too with a solid 22 months of 0% interest, with a 2.9% transfer fee.”
With a combo card, you'll need to look at the 0% period for both balance transfers and purchases because you typically don't get the same period for both.
On some cards the interest free period for balance transfers might be longer, on others you might get a longer one for purchases.
You'll have to prioritise what you'll need more time for and choose a card accordingly.
This is also known as the revert rate, or the interest rate you’ll be charged once the 0% interest period ends.
With a combo balance transfer and purchases credit card, you might find that the interest rate for a balance transfer may be different form that for making purchases. So make sure you consider both when picking a card.
Most cards may charge fees for different kinds of transactions. For example foreign transaction fees for using the card abroad. Or cash advance fees for withdrawing cash from an ATM. If you’re unlikely to use your card for any of these, then it shouldn’t matter.
With combo cards, you'll likely have to pay a balance transfer fee. These can range between 1% to 5% of the transfer amount.
CardFinder is an eligibility tool that matches you with the credit cards you're likely to get based on your needs and circumstances. It does that by asking you a few simple questions about your circumstances and then uses a 'soft search' credit check to see what deals you'd be likely to be accepted for.
This ensures that your credit score is not affected, which is why it's a good idea for most people to use CardFinder.
This way you only apply for the card you can get, thus avoid hurting your credit score by putting in applications that are later rejected.
Yes, looking at it helps lenders decide whether to accept you as well as what APR and credit limit they offer you.
This is confirmed by your provider after they have approved your application. Here is how credit limits work and how much it costs if you exceed it.
It can only take a few days but might take up to two weeks to get a new credit card and up to another week to make the balance transfer.
You can't do a balance transfer unless it is a combined balance transfer and purchases card. If you do, you can transfer what you owe on a credit card to a new deal with a better interest rate for up to 30 months or more interest free.
The interest free period depends on the type of card it is, and the 0% period you've been approved for. For balance transfers, it can go up to 30 months or more on the best deals. For purchases, the longest 0% period could be up to 22 months or more. And for money transfers it could go up to 18 months.
However, the longest interest free periods are typically offered to those with good credit score and higher incomes.
APR stands for "Annual Percentage Rate" and is the total cost of borrowing over 12 months. For example, if your APR is 20%, you will be charged 20p for every £1 borrowed over the course of 12 months. If you pay your balance in full and on time, you will not pay interest.
Your credit limit is how much you are allowed to borrow on your credit card at any one time. If you exceed this amount you can be charged a fee - typically £12 - and it can leave a mark on your credit report.
You are generally not told what your credit limit will be until the end of an application process - although you can ask your provider for a higher one at any time.
Credit limits are awarded based on your credit history and your earnings.
Once you've reached your credit limit you need to make a payment to bring down your balance before you can use the card again. Find out more in your guide on credit limits.
Your credit report is your history of borrowing and paying bills over the past few years. Lenders are required to send this information to three agencies, who compile reports on UK residents.
Before making a decision to lend money to someone, lenders check your report from one of the three credit reference agencies. You can request a copy of your credit report to ensure that there are no mistakes on your file, request changes if you see one and add notes explaining any missed payments.
Your credit score is calculated based on your credit history. Each credit reference agency has its own method of calculating this.
You get points for things like making payments on time and lose them for things like being late or defaulting on a loan. Typically, the higher your score, the more likely you are to be offered a lower rate of interest or higher credit limit.
There is no absolute pass or fail mark attached to a credit score, with each lender making its own decision on what it considers acceptable.
If you miss a few payments, generally between three and six, your credit card provider will send you a default notice, giving you at least 14 days to pay the amount stated on the notice. Court action could be used to recover the debt and if you fail to make the payment your account will be ‘defaulted’, meaning you won’t be able to use your credit card any more. It is possible that your provider may have already blocked spending on your account after the first couple of payments missed. A record of the default will also stay on your credit report for six years, making it harder to get any form of credit throughout this time.
A Direct Debit gives your credit card provider permission to take the stated payment from your bank account each month. You can normally set this to the minimum amount due, a fixed amount, or the full balance.
Credit cards' minimum eligibility criteria is a set of standards required by the provider before they will consider offering you a product. It's designed to help customers understand if they should proceed with an application.
Meeting the minimum eligibility criteria is not a guarantee of approval. Eligibility criteria include factors such as age, salary and sometimes other details, depending on the credit card.
Interest free credit cards allow you to either transfer a balance, make purchases or transfer cash to a current account without paying any interest on this for a set period.
After this set period you will be charged on any debt remaining on the card at your standard APR. There is also generally a fee attached to money transfers and balance transfers.
While in the interest-free period you'll still have to continue making regularly monthly payments as usual.
Credit card introductory offers can take the form of bonus reward points, extra cashback, 0% on balance transfers or 0% on purchases.
Introductory offers are used to attract new customers, but they run out and revert to the standard offer or rate.
Once the introductory rate has ended, check out whether you are still getting the best deal or whether you need to switch to a different credit card.
Every credit card has a minimum monthly repayment amount set out in its rules, which you can find in the summary box before applying.
This is calculated by working out what interest you've built up over the past month, then adding a small percentage of your total balance to this. If you have a small overall balance there might be a fixed sum instead - for example £5.
Paying more than the minimum monthly repayment will see your card cleared sooner and you charged less interest overall in almost all cases.