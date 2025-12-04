Using compatible software and keeping records up to date helps businesses avoid penalties

MTD requires sole traders and landlords to keep digital records, with penalties for missed deadlines, non-compliance and late payments

No business wants to receive a penalty for a tax error. But as Making Tax Digital (MTD) changes how you report and record tax, it’s important to understand the risks of getting it wrong. This guide explains each type of penalty and shows you how to avoid them, so you can feel confident using the new system for income tax returns.

Understanding MTD penalties

Making Tax Digital for income tax is a new way to report income and expenses. It requires sole traders or landlords with earnings over a certain threshold to keep digital records and use software that sends updates directly to HMRC. It also introduces a new penalty system that focuses on timeliness and accurate digital record-keeping.

The system aims to encourage businesses to be consistent, rather than punish one-off mistakes. HMRC applies penalties when a business:

Fails to follow MTD requirements

Misses a submission deadline

Pays tax late

You need to understand how each penalty works to avoid fines.

MTD penalties for non-compliance

HMRC can charge a maximum penalty of up to £3,000 per quarter if a business or landlord doesn’t follow MTD requirements, such as:

Not keeping digital records

Not using compatible software

Not sending quarterly updates to HMRC through compatible software

HMRC can also apply a penalty if a business tries to submit figures manually or uses records that are not kept in a digital format.

MTD penalties for late filing

MTD uses a points-based system for late filing. One penalty point is given for each missed deadline – whether that’s a quarterly update or the final declaration at the end of the tax year. Missing a deadline does not trigger an immediate fine, though.

For most businesses that report quarterly, the penalty threshold is four points. When a business reaches this threshold, HMRC charges a fixed £200 penalty. Every additional late submission while the business stays at the threshold triggers another £200 penalty.

Points do not reset automatically. To return to zero, a business must meet every submission deadline for 12 months.

MTD penalties for late payment

HMRC charges late payment penalties based on how long a business takes to pay what it owes. Put simply, the sooner you pay it, the smaller the fine.

A business does not receive a penalty on the due date. Instead, penalties build up in stages (although interest applies from the day the payment becomes overdue).

Here is how the late payment penalty structure works: