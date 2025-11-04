What does landlord insurance cover – and not cover?

The right landlord insurance policies can protect you from many risks that come with letting out a property. However, it’s important to understand the exclusions that could affect you if you live in the property or need to make a claim.

What is landlord insurance?

Landlord insurance exists to protect property owners from claims for damage or destruction, or personal injury and loss of income.

Given the wide scope of cover, there’s no one overarching type of landlord insurance. Not only are there myriad policies, covering everything from fire and flood damage to personal injury claims, but each insurer sets its own terms and conditions, exclusions and limits.