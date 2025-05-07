What is a sole trader? A no-nonsense guide to getting started

Operating as a sole trader is a straightforward way to start a business with minimal admin, but it still involves important responsibilities.
Many small business owners choose to operate as sole traders, especially early on. This enables the owner to make quick decisions and stick to their vision without shared responsibility, separate liability or the legal complexity of a partnership or limited company. Here’s what you need to know to decide whether it’s right for you.
A sole trader is a self-employed individual who owns and operates their business
Sole traders keep all profits after tax but take full responsibility for debts and liabilities
Set up is quick, with fewer reporting requirements than a limited company
A sole trader runs their business on their own: they don’t share responsibility, as they would in a partnership, nor is their business considered as a separate legal entity as it would be with a limited company. The owner is the business, meaning they make all decisions and take full personal and financial responsibility if things go wrong.
Many sole traders work in service-led industries. Common types include freelance writers, graphic designers, web developers, plumbers, builders and electricians. Many independent retailers might be sole traders, too, especially market traders or those selling their handmade goods online.
Key features of running a business as a sole trader include:
Full control: You make all business decisions
Simple setup: Minimal paperwork, low start-up costs
Personal liability: You are responsible for any business debts
Full retention of all profits: After tax, profits go to you
Taxed as an individual: You pay income tax and National Insurance on profits
Fewer reporting requirements: Less ongoing admin than with limited companies
Flexible branding: Trade under your own name or a business name
One key advantage of being a sole trader is the ability to start immediately. You don’t need approval from HMRC or Companies House, and you don’t need to wait for a specific date as with other types of business.
Whether you’re growing a side hustle or launching a new venture, here’s how to get started.
1. Decide if the sole trader structure fits
Ensure full responsibility and liability suits your business goals and risk tolerance.
2. Choose a business name
Trade under your own name or a business name. You’re free to choose the name you like as long as it’s not offensive or misleading. For example, don’t pick a name that suggests an affiliation with the government if you don’t work with it.
3. Register with HMRC
Tell HMRC you’re self-employed so you can pay income tax and National Insurance on your profits. Do this as soon as you can, and no later than 5 October in your second tax year. For example, if you begin trading in 2025, you must complete the registration process by 5 October 2026.
4. Keep financial records
Track income, expenses and receipts for your self-assessment tax return. Accounting software can help simplify this process.
5. Set up a separate bank account
Get a dedicated bank account to manage finances and simplify tax preparation. This is optional, but can be incredibly helpful.
6. Check your insurance needs
Depending on your work, take out business insurance cover such as public liability, professional indemnity or business equipment insurance. If you employ anyone other than close family – including seasonal or temporary staff – employers’ liability insurance is a legal requirement.
7. Check for licences or permits
Apply for any required licences, especially if you work in regulated sectors such as food or childcare.
Sole trading offers speed and minimal red tape, but it also comes with drawbacks. Weigh up these pros and cons to decide whether this structure is right for you.
Keep full control: You make all business decisions without needing approval from the board or partners
Keep all profits: After tax, the owner can retain everything the business earns
Set up easily: You can register with HMRC quickly and easily, with minimal paperwork
Maintain privacy: Unlike limited companies, which must provide some details to the public, most business details are private
Adapt quickly: A sole trader can respond to changes without formal processes or approvals
Full liability: The owner is personally responsible for all business debts and legal issues
More difficult to raise finance: You face more scrutiny from lenders, who may see sole traders as higher risk
Handle all responsibilities: You manage every aspect of the business alone, without partners or directors
No income when you’re not working: You won’t earn anything if you’re sick or take time off (although some insurance policies, such as self-employed insurance, can help)
Growth limits: It can be more difficult to scale up your operation without external investment or a larger team
While sole traders face fewer responsibilities than owners of a limited company, the role still carries important obligations. Your exact duties depend on your business and its activities, but here are the key areas to manage:
You must track income, expenses and receipts for tax purposes. Use a spreadsheet or accounting software to stay organised and simplify your tax return when the time comes.
Get into good habits and set aside money throughout the year to cover tax and National Insurance payments.
File your return annually and pay any tax owed by the deadlines. For the 2025/26 tax year:
Tell HMRC by 5 October if you need to file a return for the first time;
Submit a paper return by 31 October 2025, or;
Submit an online return by 31 January 2026;
Pay any tax due by 31 January 2026.
Pay National Insurance based on your profits. You can see whether you owe Class 2 and/or Class 4 contributions, along with the current rates, on HMRC’s website.
Comply with relevant regulations. Follow industry-specific rules around licences, permits and health and safety standards if required.
Send invoices, follow up on payments and manage your cash flow. Staying on top of this supports the financial stability of your business.
Arrange business insurance if needed. Get suitable cover, such as public liability or professional indemnity insurance. If you employ anyone – even temporary staff – you must take out employers’ liability insurance unless you only employ close family members.
Register if your turnover exceeds the VAT threshold. This is currently £90,000 as of 2024/25 but could change, so keep an eye on it.
Protect customer data. Follow data protection laws if you handle personal information. Failing to do so could result in serious fines.
Becoming a sole trader gives you simplicity, control and low start-up costs, but also places full responsibility on you. If you value independence and want to start quickly, this structure may be a good fit. Weigh up the pros and cons against your goals, risk tolerance and the type of work you do, and ask yourself the right questions to determine whether it’s suitable for you.
No, you don’t need to register as a sole trader right away. Many people run side hustles without ever registering. But once your profits go over £1,000 in a tax year, you must register for self-assessment with HMRC. You can register earlier, too, but you must do it by 5 October in your second tax year.
It depends on how much profit you make. Remember, you only pay tax on profit, not total income. Keep clear records of your expenses, because they reduce your profit and lower your tax bill. The current tax rates are:
|Personal allowance
|Up to £12,570
|0%
|Basic rate
|£12,571 to £50,270
|20%
|Higher rate
|£50,271 to £125,140
|40%
|Additional rate
|Over £125,140
|45%
You can claim anything you buy to run or manage your business as an expense. Common examples include:
Office and admin costs – Stationery, printer ink, software subscriptions, phone and internet bills, office rent and business rates
Travel costs – Vehicle insurance, fuel, servicing, train, bus, air or taxi fares for business trips, hotel stays and meals while travelling for work
Staff costs – Wages, subcontractor payments, employer National Insurance contributions and training
Marketing and advertising – Website hosting, domain fees, social media ads, print materials, such as flyers, and branding or design services
Professional services – Accountant and bookkeeper fees, legal advice, business bank charges and insurance
If you work from home, you can also claim a portion of your rent, council tax and utility bills. You can’t claim for personal use, though, so calculate the business share if you use something for both.
Yes, you’re free to change your business structure to a limited company at a later date, and it’s common for people to do so. If you decide to change, carry out the necessary work first, including registering your business with Companies House and notifying HMRC.
No. Companies House issues company registration numbers (CRNs) only when you set up a limited company. Sole traders register for self-assessment with HMRC, which then issues a Unique Taxpayer Reference (UTR) for tax purposes.
