VAT returns explained: complete guide for UK small businesses

Keeping on top of VAT paperwork is key to running a compliant business. Whether you’re new to VAT or need a refresher, this guide covers all the essentials.
There’s a lot to juggle in the world of business and filling in HMRC forms is rarely the highlight of the day. But as a responsible business owner, you need to make sure your company stays compliant with tax rules – and a VAT return helps you do that.
As most businesses submit a return quarterly, it won’t take long to understand the process. But if you’re new to VAT — either because you’ve just passed the threshold or want to register voluntarily — there’s a bit to learn before you start. Grasping the basics helps you submit your return correctly and avoid penalties, so let’s break it down.
VAT returns show how much VAT your business owes or can reclaim from HMRC
Most companies file quarterly returns using Making Tax Digital (MTD) software
Accurate records and timely filing help you avoid penalties and stay compliant
A VAT (Value Added Tax) return is a form some businesses submit to HMRC to report the VAT they have charged and the VAT they have paid to other firms. Most companies submit it every three months using accounting software compatible with HMRC’s Making Tax Digital system.
The return includes:
Your total sales and purchases
The VAT you’ve charged customers (known as output VAT)
The VAT you’ve paid on business expenses (known as input VAT)
If you’ve charged more VAT than you’ve paid, you pay the difference to HMRC. If you’ve paid more than you’ve charged, you can reclaim the difference.
You need to submit a VAT return if your business is VAT-registered.
You must register for VAT once your taxable turnover exceeds £90,000 in a 12-month period or if you expect your taxable turnover to go over £90,000 in the next 30 days. You can choose to register voluntarily if you earn less, too. It’s worth investigating the pros and cons of being VAT registered before you decide to do this.
You must also register, regardless of turnover, if you or your business is based outside the UK or if you supply any goods or services to the UK.
The first step is to find out how to register for tax. Then, once registered, you must submit regular VAT returns – even if you have no VAT to pay or reclaim for that period.
All VAT-registered businesses must follow Making Tax Digital rules. You need MTD-compatible accounting software, such as Xero or QuickBooks, to keep digital records and submit VAT returns. HMRC no longer accepts submissions through its online portal unless you’re exempt from MTD.
If you haven’t signed up yet, register through your HMRC account. Then link your accounting software to your VAT account, so you can submit returns directly in line with MTD requirements.
You submit your VAT return directly through MTD-compatible accounting software.
Most businesses file quarterly, though some report more or less frequently depending on their accounting period and set-up with HMRC.
Before you start, check your records are accurate and up to date. It helps to then gather details of your sales, purchases, VAT charged and VAT paid for the period you’re reporting.
Working out your VAT return is generally simpler than you might think. You just need to compare the VAT you’ve collected from customers and clients with the VAT you’ve paid on your own business costs. The difference tells you whether you owe HMRC or whether you’re due a refund.
Here’s how to do it:
Add up the total VAT you’ve charged on your sales (output VAT)
Add up the total VAT you’ve paid on business purchases and expenses (input VAT)
Subtract your input VAT from your output VAT
If the result is positive, you owe that amount to HMRC. If the result is negative, you can reclaim that amount from HMRC.
Example:
Output VAT: £2,400
Input VAT: £1,800
£2,400-£1,800 = £600, which in this example means you owe £600 to HMRC.
If your input VAT was higher than your output VAT, it would work the other way around and you’d be able to reclaim the difference from HMRC.
Once you’ve gathered your figures, it’s time to fill in your VAT return. Each return has nine boxes, and you need to enter the right figures in each. Don’t worry too much, because your accounting software usually generates these automatically, but it helps to understand what each box means.
|Box
|What it means
|What to include
|1
|VAT due on sales and other outputs
|The total VAT you charged on goods and services during the period.
|2
|VAT due on acquisitions made in Northern Ireland from EU member states
|If you brought goods into Northern Ireland from EU member states, include the VAT due on those acquisitions, including related costs.
|3
|Total VAT due
|This is the sum of box 1 and box 2, giving you your output VAT for the period.
|4
|VAT reclaimed on purchases and inputs
|The total VAT you can reclaim for the period on business purchases, imports and acquisitions – this is your input VAT. You must have valid invoices or supporting documents.
|5
|Net VAT to pay or reclaim
|Take the figures in boxes 3 and 4. Deduct the smaller from the larger and enter the difference in box 5.
|6
|Total value of sales and outputs (excluding VAT)
|Show the total value of all your business sales and other specific outputs, but leave out any VAT.
|7
|Total value of purchases and inputs (excluding VAT)
|Show the total value of your purchases and expenses, but leave out any VAT.
|8
|Total value of supplies to EU (excluding VAT)
|For goods dispatched from Northern Ireland to EU member states, include the value, excluding VAT.
|9
|Total value of acquisitions from EU (excluding VAT)
|Enter the total value of goods you acquired from EU member states (excluding VAT), including related costs.
Once you’ve filled in all nine boxes, check the figures carefully and then submit through your accounting software. It’s a good idea to keep copies of your records and confirmation from HMRC in case you need them later.
You must submit your VAT return and pay any VAT owed within one calendar month and seven days after the end of your accounting period. For example, if your accounting period ends on 31 March, your return and payment are due by 7 May.
You can pay HMRC in several ways, including:
Direct Debit VAT payment through your HMRC account
Online or telephone banking
Debit or corporate credit card via HMRC’s payment service
Standing order if you’re on the VAT Annual Accounting Scheme
Through VAT payments on account
The payment must clear in HMRC’s account by the deadline, so be sure you allow enough time in line with the payment method you choose.
If you’re struggling to find the cash to pay, you could consider a VAT loan.
Once you’ve submitted your VAT return, HMRC processes it and confirms whether you owe money or are due a refund. If you owe VAT, make sure payment reaches HMRC by the deadline to avoid interest or penalties. If you’re due a refund, HMRC usually pays it directly into your linked business bank account within 30 working days.
If you spot a mistake after filing, you can usually correct it for up to four years as long as:
The net value of the error is £10,000 or less
Or it’s between £10,000 and £50,000, but less than 1% of your sales for that period
For larger errors, or if the correction affects multiple periods, you must tell HMRC via their dedicated VAT Return errors page.
Always keep a record of what you corrected and why, in case HMRC requests evidence later.
HMRC uses a points-based system for late VAT returns, and separate penalties for late payments. Here’s how it works in practice.
You get a penalty point each time you submit a return late. When you reach your points threshold, HMRC charges a £200 penalty. The threshold depends on how often you file:
Annually – two-point threshold
Quarterly – four-point threshold
Monthly – five-point threshold
If you continue to file late after reaching the threshold, you get another £200 penalty each time. You can reset your points by filing all returns on time for a set period.
If you pay late, HMRC may charge both interest and penalties:
Late payment interest – This is charged from the very first day the payment is overdue until it is paid in full. HMRC calculates this interest at the Bank of England base rate plus 4%
No penalty if paid within 15 days – There’s no additional penalty charge if you pay in full or arrange a payment plan within 15 days of the due date
16-30 days late – A penalty of 3% of the VAT owed at day 15 is charged
31+ days late – An additional 3% penalty is charged on the amount still outstanding at day 30. A second penalty, calculated at a daily rate of 10% per year on the outstanding balance, starts to accrue from day 31 until the payment is cleared
To avoid late-payment penalties, always file and pay on time, or contact HMRC early if you can’t pay in full.
VAT schemes enable eligible businesses to simplify how they calculate and report VAT. These schemes don’t change how much VAT you charge, only how you account for it.
Here are some of the main schemes:
Flat Rate Scheme - You pay a fixed percentage of your turnover to HMRC rather than calculating VAT on every sale and purchase.
Cash Accounting Scheme - You account for VAT when you receive payment from customers and when you pay suppliers, not when you issue or receive invoices. It helps with cash flow. but delays your ability to reclaim VAT.
Annual Accounting Scheme - Instead of filing quarterly, you file once a year, with interim payments spread across the accounting period. At the end, you make a final adjustment.
Retail Schemes - Designed for retailers, these schemes enable you to simplify VAT on goods sold. Options include Point of Sale, Apportionment and Direct Calculation schemes.
Most businesses submit a VAT return every three months. The exact dates depend on when you registered and how your business is set up. If you’re unsure what these are for your business, speak to HMRC.
The three main VAT rates are:
Standard rate – 20% – Applies to most goods and services
Reduced rate – 5% – Applies to some goods and services, such as children’s car seats and home energy
Zero rate – 0% – Zero-rated goods and services, such as most food and children’s clothes
Some supplies are exempt from VAT altogether, meaning they’re outside the VAT system. These include postage stamps and property transactions.
You don’t need an accountant to file your VAT return, and many small business owners handle it themselves. That said, an accountant can help if your company finances are complex, if you use multiple VAT schemes or you want to make sure your returns are accurate and fully compliant.
It comes down to how confident you feel managing VAT record-keeping and deadlines on your own.
You must keep your VAT records for at least six years. This includes invoices, receipts and copies of previously submitted VAT returns.
