VAT returns explained: complete guide for UK small businesses

Accurate records and timely filing help you avoid penalties and stay compliant

VAT returns show how much VAT your business owes or can reclaim from HMRC

As most businesses submit a return quarterly, it won’t take long to understand the process. But if you’re new to VAT — either because you’ve just passed the threshold or want to register voluntarily — there’s a bit to learn before you start. Grasping the basics helps you submit your return correctly and avoid penalties, so let’s break it down.

There’s a lot to juggle in the world of business and filling in HMRC forms is rarely the highlight of the day. But as a responsible business owner, you need to make sure your company stays compliant with tax rules – and a VAT return helps you do that.

What is a VAT return?

A VAT (Value Added Tax) return is a form some businesses submit to HMRC to report the VAT they have charged and the VAT they have paid to other firms. Most companies submit it every three months using accounting software compatible with HMRC’s Making Tax Digital system.

The return includes:

Your total sales and purchases

The VAT you’ve charged customers (known as output VAT)

The VAT you’ve paid on business expenses (known as input VAT)

If you’ve charged more VAT than you’ve paid, you pay the difference to HMRC. If you’ve paid more than you’ve charged, you can reclaim the difference.

Who needs to submit a VAT return?

You need to submit a VAT return if your business is VAT-registered.

You must register for VAT once your taxable turnover exceeds £90,000 in a 12-month period or if you expect your taxable turnover to go over £90,000 in the next 30 days. You can choose to register voluntarily if you earn less, too. It’s worth investigating the pros and cons of being VAT registered before you decide to do this.

You must also register, regardless of turnover, if you or your business is based outside the UK or if you supply any goods or services to the UK.

The first step is to find out how to register for tax. Then, once registered, you must submit regular VAT returns – even if you have no VAT to pay or reclaim for that period.

Getting ready to file: Making Tax Digital (MTD)

All VAT-registered businesses must follow Making Tax Digital rules. You need MTD-compatible accounting software, such as Xero or QuickBooks, to keep digital records and submit VAT returns. HMRC no longer accepts submissions through its online portal unless you’re exempt from MTD.

If you haven’t signed up yet, register through your HMRC account. Then link your accounting software to your VAT account, so you can submit returns directly in line with MTD requirements.

How to file a VAT return

You submit your VAT return directly through MTD-compatible accounting software.

Most businesses file quarterly, though some report more or less frequently depending on their accounting period and set-up with HMRC.

Before you start, check your records are accurate and up to date. It helps to then gather details of your sales, purchases, VAT charged and VAT paid for the period you’re reporting.

How to calculate a VAT return

Working out your VAT return is generally simpler than you might think. You just need to compare the VAT you’ve collected from customers and clients with the VAT you’ve paid on your own business costs. The difference tells you whether you owe HMRC or whether you’re due a refund.

Here’s how to do it:

Add up the total VAT you’ve charged on your sales (output VAT)

Add up the total VAT you’ve paid on business purchases and expenses (input VAT)

Subtract your input VAT from your output VAT

If the result is positive, you owe that amount to HMRC. If the result is negative, you can reclaim that amount from HMRC.

Example:

Output VAT: £2,400

Input VAT: £1,800

£2,400-£1,800 = £600, which in this example means you owe £600 to HMRC.

If your input VAT was higher than your output VAT, it would work the other way around and you’d be able to reclaim the difference from HMRC.

How to complete a VAT return

Once you’ve gathered your figures, it’s time to fill in your VAT return. Each return has nine boxes, and you need to enter the right figures in each. Don’t worry too much, because your accounting software usually generates these automatically, but it helps to understand what each box means.