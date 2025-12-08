Can HMRC access my bank accounts? A guide for small businesses

This guide explains why HMRC might access your bank accounts and how to protect your business.
Filing a tax return can be one of the biggest headaches when working for yourself. Many self-employed individuals and small business owners worry that a mistake could trigger an HMRC investigation.
But what can HMRC access, and can it check your personal or business bank accounts without your permission? This guide explains more.
HMRC can request information from your business or personal accounts, but only if it has evidence of undeclared or underpaid tax
HMRC usually checks business bank accounts first, but may check personal accounts if something is wrong or if you’re a sole trader
HMRC’s Connect system cross-checks your tax return against data from banks, government bodies, online platforms and more
HMRC may investigate if you have errors or inconsistencies in your tax return, if you file late or if it has received a tip-off
It’s important to separate personal and business finances and keep accurate records to reduce the chance of an investigation
Yes, it is possible for HMRC to access your business or personal bank account, but it cannot do this freely. To see your bank records, it must have a reasonable belief that you have underpaid tax or failed to declare income, and it must follow a set legal process.
During a tax investigation, HMRC can request account details from your bank through a Financial Institution Notice (FIN). You can’t appeal against a FIN, and HMRC doesn’t need to seek approval before issuing one.
However, HMRC cannot simply issue a FIN and check your bank account without good reason – it must have evidence that justifies the request. Compliant businesses don’t tend to face random checks, and HMRC usually only investigates when something in a tax return suggests a discrepancy.
In most cases, HMRC examines a business bank account first. It can only look at your personal account if business records raise questions or income appears to be missing. However, if you mix personal and business transactions — which many sole traders do — HMRC is far more likely to review your personal account to help it build an accurate financial picture.
HMRC launched new software in 2018 called Connect. This pulls data from a vast range of sources to detect errors, omissions and inconsistencies. It compares this data to information provided on tax returns and if it spots any discrepancies, it flags them.
These sources include:
DVLA
Department for Work and Pensions (DWP)
Companies House
Land Registry
Electoral roll
Banks and financial institutions
Insurance companies
Credit reference agencies
HMRC’s own tax data
Foreign tax authorities
Online platforms such as Airbnb, eBay or Vinted (to check whether you’re renting out a property or trading without declaring it)
Social media (to gather information about your lifestyle or high expenditure)
The level of visibility for HMRC depends on whether you’re a limited company, sole trader or side hustler.
If you’re a limited company, HMRC can view information such as:
Company accounts and filings
PAYE and National Insurance Contributions (NICs) for employees
VAT returns
Business bank accounts
Property and assets
If you’re a sole trader, HMRC can see the following:
Self-assessment tax returns
Business and personal bank accounts
VAT returns if you’re registered and PAYE if you employ staff
Digital bookkeeping records through Making Tax Digital (MTD)
For side-hustlers, HMRC can see your reported income from your trading, alongside any income from a salaried job.
There are several reasons why HMRC might choose to investigate your bank accounts. For example:
Accounting mistakes – Errors in your tax return, whether accidental or not, can prompt HMRC to investigate
Inconsistencies in your tax return – If the figures you submit to HMRC don’t match your industry, or even previous tax returns, it might choose to investigate
Unusually high or inconsistent spending – Large purchases, frequent cash withdrawals or a lifestyle that doesn’t match declared earnings may attract HMRC’s attention. For example, if you’re advertising a flashy lifestyle on Instagram but reporting a low income, HMRC may investigate
Discrepancies between submitted documents – Differences between invoices, receipts, VAT returns or payroll records can trigger account checks
Tip-offs by third parties – If another organisation or person informs HMRC that it believes you are evading tax, HMRC may investigate
Continuous late filing – Regularly filing your tax returns late can also raise questions
If HMRC decides to investigate, it usually writes to you first to explain it is reviewing your accounts. If HMRC has a reasonable suspicion of undeclared income or inconsistencies, it can request details from your bank accounts, and if it suspects fraud or criminal activity, it may not inform you in advance.
Depending on what HMRC finds, it might accept your tax return with no changes, issue a corrected tax bill if you’re found to have underpaid, or impose penalties if you filed your return late or it contained errors.
In more serious cases, HMRC could open a formal investigation for potential fraud. As a last resort, if you fail to respond or refuse to pay what you owe, HMRC has the power to recover debts directly from your bank account or earnings, and can seize and sell assets where necessary.
There are several steps you can take to protect your business from an HMRC investigation:
It’s important to keep your business finances separate from your own, no matter what type of business you run. It’s mandatory for limited companies to open a business bank account, but not for sole traders.
However, a dedicated account makes it easier to track income and expenses accurately, and if HMRC does investigate, it’s far more likely to focus only on the business account rather than your personal finances.
HMRC now cross-checks data from online marketplaces, payment platforms and bank deposits. So, be sure to record everything, including cash, online sales and side income, and keep receipts or digital evidence. Gaps in documentation are one of the fastest ways to trigger questions.
Understand when you need to file your tax returns and make sure you file well before these deadlines. If you leave it late and end up rushing, you’re more likely to make mistakes. Late filing also leads to penalties.
With Making Tax Digital expanding, using approved accounting software gives HMRC the structured data it expects and reduces manual errors.
If you spot a mistake in a previous tax return, get in touch with HMRC straight away. This usually results in lower penalties, because HMRC views unprompted disclosure as a sign of transparency.
Speaking to an accountant or tax advisor can prevent costly mistakes, especially if your income sources change. They can help keep your records compliant and identify tax-efficient opportunities.
Rachel has spent the majority of her career writing about personal finance for leading price comparison sites and the national press, including for the Mail on Sunday, The Observer, The Spectator, the Evening Standard, Forbes UK and The Sun.