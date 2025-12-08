Qualifying income doesn’t include employment income that’s taxed under PAYE, or income from savings interest, pensions or dividends

Once your qualifying income exceeds certain thresholds, you need to start using MTD for income tax

Qualifying income for Making Tax Digital (MTD) is the amount of gross income you earn from self-employment and property

The first phase of MTD starts on 6 April 2026. But exactly when it impacts you depends on your qualifying income.

It affects both sole traders and landlords , requiring them to submit four quarterly updates plus one final declaration each year to HMRC via MTD-compatible software .

Making Tax Digital (MTD ) for Income Tax Self-Assessment (ITSA) is a government initiative designed to make tax reporting easier, more accurate and completely digital.

What is qualifying income for Making Tax Digital?

Qualifying income is the amount of gross income you earn from all sources of self-employment and/or property before deducting expenses.

It matters because sole traders and landlords need to use MTD for income tax once their qualifying income (not profit) exceeds certain thresholds. These are as follows:

If your qualifying income is more than £50,000 for the 2024-25 tax year, you must use MTD from 6 April 2026

If your qualifying income is more than £30,000 for the 2025-26 tax year, you must use MTD from 6 April 2027

If your qualifying income is more than £20,000 for the 2026-27 tax year, you must use MTD from 6 April 2028

What counts as qualifying income for MTD?

There are two main sources of qualifying income for MTD. These are:

Self-employment income – This includes all income you receive from working for yourself, including freelance, consultancy or sole-trader earnings

Property rental income – This includes all rental income from both UK and foreign residential or commercial properties. Note that if you co-own a property, only your share of the rental income counts

For example, if you earn £40,000 from self-employment and £12,000 in gross rental income, your qualifying income is £52,000. This means you would need to start using MTD for income tax from 6 April 2026.

You calculate qualifying income before deducting allowable business expenses, tax reliefs or personal allowances. So, it doesn’t matter that your profit is lower once you’ve deducted these.

What doesn’t count as qualifying income for MTD?

Qualifying income doesn’t include any of the following:

Employment income that’s taxed under Pay As You Earn (PAYE) – for example, a salary from an employer

Any dividends you receive, even if they are from your own company

Partnership income (in most cases)

Savings interest and pension income

Capital gains from the sale of properties

Qualifying care receipts (payments received for providing specific types of care under approved schemes)

As an example, if you earn £28,000 from your job under PAYE, £3,000 in savings interest and £2,500 in dividends, none of this contributes to your MTD qualifying income. This income doesn’t count because it’s not self-employment or property income.

However, if you earn £28,000 from your job under PAYE, but also £35,000 from self-employment, your qualifying income for MTD is £35,000, and you would need to use MTD for income tax from 6 April 2027.

How to calculate qualifying income for MTD

Here’s a clear, step-by-step approach to calculating qualifying income for MTD for income tax:

Identify income sources – This includes self-employment income plus property income. Exclude PAYE salary, dividends, pensions and interest, as well as partnership income (in most cases)

Use gross income – Make sure you haven’t deducted expenses, tax reliefs or allowances to reduce your figures

Adjust for property co-ownership – If you own a property with someone else, only include your share of the income

Add up your total qualifying income – For example, you might have £30,000 from self-employment and £30,000 from property income, giving you a total of £60,000

Compare with thresholds – In this example, your qualifying income is £60,000, which means you are over the £50,000 threshold for the 2024-25 tax year and must use MTD for income tax from April 2026

The GOV.UK website has more information on what does and does not count as qualifying income for MTD for income tax if you need further support.