World relocation report

Best places to relocate in the world

Here’s how the world’s most popular destinations stack up this year.

But if you’re considering a move, where are the cities that offer the greatest quality of life for UK residents looking to move abroad? Last year we launched the Relocation Report , analysing a number of major cities on factors such as the weather, salaries and amenities.

1. San Francisco, United States - 7.76/10 relocation score

In first place for 2022 is San Francisco, California. San Francisco is one of the most popular destinations in the States with a thriving economy and of course, the beautiful Californian weather.

The city was the highest-ranking when it comes to potential earnings, with the average salary standing at £82,622, as well as for its average internet speed.

It’s not exactly a cheap place to call home, with a high cost of living, but if you can secure a job here, you’ll enjoy some of the best quality of life in the world.

2. Las Vegas, United States - 7.12/10 relocation score

People know Las Vegas as the Entertainment Capital of the World, but it could also be a great place to relocate to.

Aside from the famous Strip that everyone knows, Vegas has a number of pleasant suburban areas and is a fast-growing city.

It was among the highest-scoring cities we looked at for its restaurants and parks per capita, as well as its weather.

3. Miami, United States - 7.02/10 relocation score

Each of our three top destinations to relocate to can be found in the USA, with Miami taking third place.

Miami is known for its tropical climate, so while it scores highly for the average temperature, it does also experience a lot of rainfall too.

However, it was among the highest-scoring cities for its number of restaurants per capita, as well as for job opportunities too.