UK mortgage statistics and facts: 2022

This mortgage statistics and facts 2022 report details everything you need to know about the UK’s mortgage market right now. First, let's define what a mortgage is: A mortgage is a legal agreement. You can use a mortgage loan to buy a home or borrow money against the value of a home you already own. A lender, usually a bank or building society, loans you a large sum of money over a set time period, known as the mortgage term. Interest is charged on the loan, so you pay more back than what you borrowed. The terms of a mortgage loan also give the lender the right to repossess (take back) your property, should you fail to keep up with the mortgage repayments. An overview of mortgage statistics in the UK The total value of mortgage lending in the UK is the highest it has been since 2007, with 2021 seeing a total gross mortgage lending of £315.95 billion.

Mortgage approvals in the United Kingdom fell from 65,681 in May to 63,726 in June 2022.

65.1% of the UK population are owner-occupants, with or without a mortgage as of 2019.

In February 2022, the 10-year fixed mortgage rate was at its lowest at 2.2%.

The average UK house price in April 2022 was £281,000, up by £31,000 compared to April last year.

The UK demonstrates a mean salary to average house price ratio of 1:9.1.

The average value of mortgages saw a height of £193,000 in Q2 of 2021.

England sees an average monthly mortgage payment of £753 compared to a £795 median monthly rent payment from April 2021 to March 2022.

Arrears account for just 0.82% of outstanding mortgages, the lowest level since 2007.

Between 2020-2021 the average age of a first-time buyer was 32.1.

Over 2021 there were 408,379 first-time buyers in the UK, a 36% increase from 2020 What is the size of the mortgage market in the UK? The total value of mortgage lending in the UK is the highest it has been since 2007, with 2021 seeing a total gross mortgage lending of £315.95 billion. Mortgage lending has been increasing year on year since 2012, with a slight decline in 2020 due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic. Due to the easing of restrictions (leading to a release of pent-up demand for houses) and the rapid increase in property prices in the UK, the 2020 decline was met with a sharp increase in mortgage lending in 2021, going from £249.11 billion to £315.95 billion.

The total value of gross advances in the first quarter of 2022 was £76,925 billion, an increase on the last two quarters of 2021. The average UK mortgage debt was £137,934 over 2021.

Year Total value of gross mortgage lending (Billions) (UK) Year Total value of gross mortgage lending (Billions) (UK) 2007 £371.72 2015 £223.33 2008 £250.04 2016 £249.27 2009 £147.96 2017 £263.00 2010 £146.17 2018 £263.00 2011 £153.21 2019 £276.23 2012 £152.36 2020 £249.11 2013 £176.78 2021 £315.95 2014 £205.90

What is the ratio of homeowners to those with an outstanding mortgage? As of 2019 figures, 65.1% of the UK population are owner-occupants, with or without a mortgage. This means that 65.1% of the UK are homeowners with or without outstanding mortgages or loans. 37.5% of the UK population are homeowners with mortgages or loans. 27.6% of the UK population are homeowners without outstanding mortgages or loans.

% of UK population Owner-Occupants with a mortgage or loan 37.50% Owner Occupants without a mortgage or loan 27.60% Non-owner-occupants 34.90%

How many mortgages have been approved in 2022? Mortgage approvals in the United Kingdom fell from 65,681 in May to 63,726 in June 2022. This is below the market forecasts of 65,000 and below the 12-month pre-pandemic average of 66,700 (up to February 2020). The lowest rate of mortgage approvals in the UK was in May 2020, during the height of lockdown restrictions. The Bank of England took a stricter approach when approving loans for potential buyers. This, coupled with a higher unemployment rate (meaning fewer people were eligible for mortgages), saw approvals drop to just 9,435.

Year Month Number of Mortgage Approvals Year Month Number of Mortgage Approvals 2021 July 76,138 2022 January 73,264 2021 August 74,246 2022 February 70,293 2021 September 72,368 2022 March 69,416 2021 October 67,754 2022 April 65,884 2021 November 67,603 2022 May 65,681 2021 December 70,247 2022 June 63,726

How have UK mortgage interest rates changed? Since 2009, mortgage rates in the United Kingdom had been declining, which was good news for first-time home buyers and remortgagers. In February 2022, the 10-year fixed mortgage rate was at its lowest at 2.2%. However, with inflation sharply on the rise, the Bank of England has increased interest rates six times so far in 2022, resulting in significantly increased mortgage rates. Rising mortgage rates will see a decline in borrowing, which will likely curb demand for housing and slow down the dramatic increase in house prices seen since the start of the pandemic.

Year Average 30-Year Rate Year Average 30-Year Rate Year Average 30-Year Rate Year Average 30-Year Rate 1974 9.19% 1,986 10.19% 1998 6.94% 2010 4.69% 1975 9.05% 1,987 10.21% 1999 7.44% 2011 4.45% 1976 8.87% 1988 10.34% 2000 8.05% 2012 3.66% 1977 8.85% 1989 10.32% 2001 6.97% 2013 3.98% 1978 9.64% 1990 10.13% 2002 6.54% 2014 4.17% 1979 11.20% 1991 9.25% 2003 5.83% 2015 3.85% 1980 13.74% 1992 8.39% 2004 5.84% 2016 3.65% 1981 16.63% 1993 7.31% 2005 5.87% 2017 3.99% 1982 16.04% 1994 8.38% 2006 6.41% 2018 4.54% 1983 13.24% 1995 7.93% 2007 6.34% 2019 3.94% 1984 13.88% 1996 7.81% 2008 6.03% 2020 3.10% 1985 12.43% 1997 7.60% 2009 5.04% 2021 2.96%

What is the average UK house price in 2022? The average UK house price in June 2022 was £286,000, up £20,000 compared to June 2021. Average house prices increased by 7.8% over the year from June 2021 to June 2022, however, prices are down by 12.8% from May 2022.

Average house prices have increased over the year from June to June in England by 7.3% (up to £305,000), in Wales by 8.6% (up to £213,000), in Scotland by 11.6% (up to £192,000), and in Northern Ireland by 9.6% (up to £169,000).

Year and Month UK average house price 12 month percentage change Year and Month UK average house price 12 month percentage change Year and Month UK average house price 12 month percentage change 2019 Jan £228,314 1.70% 2020 Mar £232,684 2.50% 2021 May £251,549 8.70% 2019 Feb £227,738 1.20% 2020 Apr £230,318 0.70% 2021 Jun £265,809 13.30% 2019 Mar £227,104 1.50% 2020 May £231,508 1.10% 2021 Jul £254,031 7.30% 2019 Apr £228,749 1.30% 2020 Jun £234,703 2.00% 2021 Aug £261,190 9.30% 2019 May £229,061 1.00% 2020 Jul £236,687 1.70% 2021 Sep £270,155 11.80% 2019 Jun £230,049 0.70% 2020 Aug £238,998 2.40% 2021 Oct £264,307 8.50% 2019 Jul £232,618 0.60% 2020 Sep £241,541 3.40% 2021 Nov £269,092 9.40% 2019 Aug £233,366 0.60% 2020 Oct £243,575 4.60% 2021 Dec £271,046 9.30% 2019 Sep £233,536 0.90% 2020 Nov £246,065 6.00% 2022 Jan £274,171 9.80% 2019 Oct £232,919 0.70% 2020 Dec £247,983 7.00% 2022 Feb £276,609 10.80% 2019 Nov £232,096 0.80% 2021 Jan £249,690 7.70% 2022 Mar £278,215 9.70% 2019 Dec £231,792 0.90% 2021 Feb £249,586 8.20% 2022 Apr £281,161 12.40% 2020 Jan £231,940 1.60% 2021 Mar £253,506 8.90% 2022 May £283,000 12.80% 2020 Feb £230,609 1.30% 2021 Apr £250,210 8.60% 2022 June £286,000 12.80%

How does the average UK house price compare to the average UK salary? The mean salary in the UK over 2021 was £31,285. The average UK house price as of June 2022 is now £286,000. The UK demonstrates a ​mean salary to average house price ratio of 1:9.1. Within England, the North East shows the closest equality between mean salary and average house price. This is still a ratio of 1:5.9 (salary : house price). London demonstrates the lowest equality, with a ratio of 1:14.3.

Region Median Salary UK over 2021 Average house price June 2022 Simplified Ratio North East £27,515 £157,924 1:5.9 Yorkshire and The Humber £28,808 £203,973 1:7.1 North West £29,529 £212,347 1:7.1 East Midlands £28,416 £245,911 1:8.3 West Midlands £30,000 £246,114 1:8.3 South West £29,080 £322,329 1:11.1 East £30,867 £390,513 1:12.5 South East £32,672 £390,513 1:12.5 London £39,716 £537,920 1:14.3 United Kingdom £31,285 £286,000 1:9.1

What is the average value of a mortgage in the UK? The average value of mortgage loans granted in the UK has risen from around £161,000 to £175,000 between Q1 of 2020 and Q3 of 2021. This increase correlates with the housing price increase observed since the start of the pandemic. The average value of mortgages reached a height of £193,000 in Q2 of 2021

Year Quarter Average value of mortgages granted in the United Kingdom Year Quarter Average value of mortgages granted in the United Kingdom 2016 Q1 £161,630 2019 Q1 £160,020 2016 Q2 £155,690 2019 Q2 £163,760 2016 Q3 £162,990 2019 Q3 £168,320 2016 Q4 £162,430 2019 Q4 £168,450 2017 Q1 £159,540 2020 Q1 £160,860 2017 Q2 £159,310 2020 Q2 £162,050 2017 Q3 £162,590 2020 Q3 £177,470 2017 Q4 £161,270 2020 Q4 £183,270 2018 Q1 £158,270 2021 Q1 £187,910 2018 Q2 £160,700 2021 Q2 £193,460 2018 Q3 £165,380 2021 Q3 £175,830 2018 Q4 £164,090

Monthly mortgage payments vs rental payments in England The cost of renting appears to be significantly greater than mortgage payments throughout the UK. In England, the average monthly mortgage payment is £753 compared to a larger £795 average monthly rent payment. Greater London shows the largest disparity between monthly rent and mortgage payments. The average rent in Greater London is £1,458 per month, compared to an average monthly mortgage payment of £1,280, a dramatic difference of £178 a month. The East of England shows the lowest difference between rent and mortgage payments. The average monthly rent in the East is £865 and the average monthly mortgage payment is £862, a mere £3 monthly difference.

Rank Region Average Monthly Mortgage Payment Median monthly private rental price (April 2021 - March 2022) Difference 1 Greater London £1,280 £1,458 £178 2 West Midlands £596 £695 £99 3 North West £537 £615 £78 4 Yorkshire & Humberside £521 £595 £74 5 East Midlands £577 £650 £73 6 South West £723 £795 £72 7 North East £450 £505 £55 8 South East £935 £950 £15 9 East of England £862 £865 £3 England £753 £795 £42

What is the number of mortgages in arrears in the UK? Mortgages in arrears refers to when the borrower fails to make contractual payments equivalent to at least 1.5% of the outstanding mortgage balance. The value of outstanding balances with arrears in the first quarter of 2022 is £13.3 billion. This is a reduction from the previous quarter. As a %, arrears account for just 0.82% of outstanding mortgages, the lowest level since 2007. Generally speaking, arrears are becoming less common in the UK. The number of loan accounts in arrears, the total value of outstanding balances, and the balances as a % of total loan balances have all been steadily decreasing since 2007.

Year Quarter Number of loan accounts Balances outstanding (£ millions) Balances as per cent total loan balances Year Quarter Number of loan accounts Balances outstanding (£ millions) Balances as per cent total loan balances 2007 Q1 258,659 £21,917 2.06% 2015 Q1 210,261 £19,739 1.57% Q2 267,210 £23,042 2.08% Q2 209,699 £19,102 1.50% Q3 273,541 £24,262 2.13% Q3 197,866 £18,274 1.43% Q4 288,546 £26,237 2.26% Q4 193,793 £17,707 1.37% 2008 Q1 299,588 £28,439 2.42% 2016 Q1 199,163 £17,382 1.33% Q2 309,817 £30,293 2.55% Q2 210,796 £17,500 1.33% Q3 340,963 £35,051 2.93% Q3 211,230 £17,107 1.29% Q4 377,222 £40,438 3.37% Q4 208,405 £16,525 1.24% 2009 Q1 399,365 £43,572 3.64% 2017 Q1 204,881 £16,231 1.20% Q2 395,464 £42,602 3.55% Q2 195,440 £15,562 1.15% Q3 386,998 £41,783 3.47% Q3 190,761 £15,149 1.11% Q4 370,639 £40,091 3.32% Q4 187,051 £14,839 1.08% 2010 Q1 361,750 £38,951 3.23% 2018 Q1 185,317 £14,820 1.06% Q2 352,680 £37,636 3.11% Q2 184,589 £14,172 1.01% Q3 343,633 £36,143 2.98% Q3 185,595 £14,321 1.01% Q4 343,459 £35,750 2.95% Q4 184,373 £14,472 1.00% 2011 Q1 337,031 £34,961 2.88% 2019 Q1 182,545 £14,530 1.00% Q2 332,709 £34,172 2.81% Q2 181,049 £14,234 0.97% Q3 324,275 £33,079 2.72% Q3 174,053 £13,736 0.93% Q4 313,224 £31,855 2.61% Q4 170,499 £13,442 0.90% 2012 Q1 302,976 £30,736 2.52% 2020 Q1 172,941 £13,666 0.91% Q2 296,484 £29,927 2.45% Q2 172,174 £14,000 0.92% Q3 303,163 £30,140 2.46% Q3 168,626 £13,829 0.91% Q4 297,572 £29,558 2.41% Q4 170,757 £14,303 0.93% 2013 Q1 299,224 £29,426 2.40% 2021 Q1 170,660 £15,023 0.96% Q2 291,647 £28,557 2.32% Q2 164,240 £14,259 0.90% Q3 279,118 £27,260 2.21% Q3 158,745 £13,768 0.86% Q4 263,665 £26,053 2.10% Q4 154,591 £13,476 0.84% 2014 Q1 254,204 £24,874 2.00% 2022 Q1 152,929 £13,322 0.82% Q2 238,899 £23,290 1.86% Q3 228,517 £21,769 1.73% Q4 217,981 £20,501 1.63%

What is the average age for a first-time buyer in England? The average age of first-time buyers in England has stayed relatively stable over the last five years, declining slightly. Between 2016-2017, the average age reached a peak of 33.1. Between 2020-2021 the average age had dropped to 32.1. The average age of first-time buyers in London reached a peak of 36.7 during 2018-19 but has now reduced to 33.8 as of 2020-2021.

Year Average Age of First-Time buyer in London Average Age of First-Time buyer in England (Excluding London) 2005-06 £32 30.6 2006-07 £33 29.7 2007-08 £33 30.5 2008-09 £34 31.3 2009-10 £33 31.7 2010-11 £33 31.9 2011-12 £32 31.6 2012-13 £32 32.2 2013-14 £36 31.8 2014-15 £33 32.5 2015-16 32.6 32.3 2016-17 34.1 33.1 2017-18 34.5 32.6 2018-19 36.7 32.1 2019-20 34.5 32.2 2020-21 33.8 32.1

What is the average age for paying off your mortgage in 2022? The average age for paying off your mortgage depends on when you buy your first home and how long your mortgage loan is for. Typically, you will enter into a 30 or 40-year mortgage agreement with your lender. Using the average age of first-time buyers, we can estimate the average age at which UK residents will pay off their mortgage depending on whether they are in London or not and how long their mortgages are.

Year Average Age of First-Time buyer in London Average Age of First-Time buyer in England (Excluding London) Age of paying off if 30-year mortgage (London) Age of paying off if 30 year mortgage (England excluding London) Age of paying off if 40-year mortgage (London) Age of paying off if 40-year mortgage (England excluding London) 2005-06 32 30.6 62 £61 72 70.6 2006-07 33 29.7 63 £60 73 69.7 2007-08 32.7 30.5 62.7 £61 72.7 70.5 2008-09 33.6 31.3 63.6 £61 73.6 71.3 2009-10 32.8 31.7 62.8 £62 72.8 71.7 2010-11 32.5 31.9 62.5 £62 72.5 71.9 2011-12 31.6 31.6 61.6 £62 71.6 71.6 2012-13 32.2 32.2 62.2 £62 72.2 72.2 2013-14 35.7 31.8 65.7 £62 75.7 71.8 2014-15 32.9 32.5 62.9 £63 72.9 72.5 2015-16 32.6 32.3 62.6 £62 72.6 72.3 2016-17 34.1 33.1 64.1 £63 74.1 73.1 2017-18 34.5 32.6 64.5 62.6 74.5 72.6 2018-19 36.7 32.1 66.7 62.1 76.7 72.1 2019-20 34.5 32.2 64.5 62.2 74.5 72.2 2020-21 33.8 32.1 63.8 62.1 73.8 72.1

How many mortgages have been granted to first-time buyers in the UK? Over 2021 there were 408,379 first-time buyers in the UK, a 36% increase from 2020 which saw just 300,307.

Generally, the number of first-time buyers in the UK has risen since 2015, seeing a significant dip in 2020 before an equally significant increase to a peak level in 2021. This is likely due to first-time buyers holding off from purchasing their new homes during the pandemic in 2020. Pent-up demand was then released in 2021, causing unusually high numbers of first-time buyers.

Year Number of first-time buyers Year-on-year change Share of all mortgage house purchases 2015 297,520 -1.00% 47% 2016 329,000 11.00% 51% 2017 345,920 5.00% 51% 2018 353,130 2.00% 51% 2019 351,260 -0.50% 51% 2020 300,307 -14.50% 50% 2021 408,379 36.00% 50%