UK mortgage statistics and facts: 2022

This mortgage statistics and facts 2022 report details everything you need to know about the UK’s mortgage market right now.
First, let's define what a mortgage is:
A mortgage is a legal agreement. You can use a mortgage loan to buy a home or borrow money against the value of a home you already own. A lender, usually a bank or building society, loans you a large sum of money over a set time period, known as the mortgage term.
Interest is charged on the loan, so you pay more back than what you borrowed. The terms of a mortgage loan also give the lender the right to repossess (take back) your property, should you fail to keep up with the mortgage repayments.
An overview of mortgage statistics in the UK
The total value of mortgage lending in the UK is the highest it has been since 2007, with 2021 seeing a total gross mortgage lending of £315.95 billion.
Mortgage approvals in the United Kingdom fell from 65,681 in May to 63,726 in June 2022.
65.1% of the UK population are owner-occupants, with or without a mortgage as of 2019.
In February 2022, the 10-year fixed mortgage rate was at its lowest at 2.2%.
The average UK house price in April 2022 was £281,000, up by £31,000 compared to April last year.
The UK demonstrates a mean salary to average house price ratio of 1:9.1.
The average value of mortgages saw a height of £193,000 in Q2 of 2021.
England sees an average monthly mortgage payment of £753 compared to a £795 median monthly rent payment from April 2021 to March 2022.
Arrears account for just 0.82% of outstanding mortgages, the lowest level since 2007.
Between 2020-2021 the average age of a first-time buyer was 32.1.
Over 2021 there were 408,379 first-time buyers in the UK, a 36% increase from 2020
The total value of mortgage lending in the UK is the highest it has been since 2007, with 2021 seeing a total gross mortgage lending of £315.95 billion. Mortgage lending has been increasing year on year since 2012, with a slight decline in 2020 due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.
Due to the easing of restrictions (leading to a release of pent-up demand for houses) and the rapid increase in property prices in the UK, the 2020 decline was met with a sharp increase in mortgage lending in 2021, going from £249.11 billion to £315.95 billion.
The total value of gross advances in the first quarter of 2022 was £76,925 billion, an increase on the last two quarters of 2021. The average UK mortgage debt was £137,934 over 2021.
|Year
|Total value of gross mortgage lending (Billions) (UK)
|Year
|Total value of gross mortgage lending (Billions) (UK)
|2007
|£371.72
|2015
|£223.33
|2008
|£250.04
|2016
|£249.27
|2009
|£147.96
|2017
|£263.00
|2010
|£146.17
|2018
|£263.00
|2011
|£153.21
|2019
|£276.23
|2012
|£152.36
|2020
|£249.11
|2013
|£176.78
|2021
|£315.95
|2014
|£205.90
As of 2019 figures, 65.1% of the UK population are owner-occupants, with or without a mortgage. This means that 65.1% of the UK are homeowners with or without outstanding mortgages or loans.
37.5% of the UK population are homeowners with mortgages or loans. 27.6% of the UK population are homeowners without outstanding mortgages or loans.
|% of UK population
|Owner-Occupants with a mortgage or loan
|37.50%
|Owner Occupants without a mortgage or loan
|27.60%
|Non-owner-occupants
|34.90%
Mortgage approvals in the United Kingdom fell from 65,681 in May to 63,726 in June 2022. This is below the market forecasts of 65,000 and below the 12-month pre-pandemic average of 66,700 (up to February 2020).
The lowest rate of mortgage approvals in the UK was in May 2020, during the height of lockdown restrictions. The Bank of England took a stricter approach when approving loans for potential buyers. This, coupled with a higher unemployment rate (meaning fewer people were eligible for mortgages), saw approvals drop to just 9,435.
|Year
|Month
|Number of Mortgage Approvals
|Year
|Month
|Number of Mortgage Approvals
|2021
|July
|76,138
|2022
|January
|73,264
|2021
|August
|74,246
|2022
|February
|70,293
|2021
|September
|72,368
|2022
|March
|69,416
|2021
|October
|67,754
|2022
|April
|65,884
|2021
|November
|67,603
|2022
|May
|65,681
|2021
|December
|70,247
|2022
|June
|63,726
Since 2009, mortgage rates in the United Kingdom had been declining, which was good news for first-time home buyers and remortgagers. In February 2022, the 10-year fixed mortgage rate was at its lowest at 2.2%.
However, with inflation sharply on the rise, the Bank of England has increased interest rates six times so far in 2022, resulting in significantly increased mortgage rates.
Rising mortgage rates will see a decline in borrowing, which will likely curb demand for housing and slow down the dramatic increase in house prices seen since the start of the pandemic.
|Year
|Average 30-Year Rate
|Year
|Average 30-Year Rate
|Year
|Average 30-Year Rate
|Year
|Average 30-Year Rate
|1974
|9.19%
|1,986
|10.19%
|1998
|6.94%
|2010
|4.69%
|1975
|9.05%
|1,987
|10.21%
|1999
|7.44%
|2011
|4.45%
|1976
|8.87%
|1988
|10.34%
|2000
|8.05%
|2012
|3.66%
|1977
|8.85%
|1989
|10.32%
|2001
|6.97%
|2013
|3.98%
|1978
|9.64%
|1990
|10.13%
|2002
|6.54%
|2014
|4.17%
|1979
|11.20%
|1991
|9.25%
|2003
|5.83%
|2015
|3.85%
|1980
|13.74%
|1992
|8.39%
|2004
|5.84%
|2016
|3.65%
|1981
|16.63%
|1993
|7.31%
|2005
|5.87%
|2017
|3.99%
|1982
|16.04%
|1994
|8.38%
|2006
|6.41%
|2018
|4.54%
|1983
|13.24%
|1995
|7.93%
|2007
|6.34%
|2019
|3.94%
|1984
|13.88%
|1996
|7.81%
|2008
|6.03%
|2020
|3.10%
|1985
|12.43%
|1997
|7.60%
|2009
|5.04%
|2021
|2.96%
The average UK house price in June 2022 was £286,000, up £20,000 compared to June 2021. Average house prices increased by 7.8% over the year from June 2021 to June 2022, however, prices are down by 12.8% from May 2022.
Average house prices have increased over the year from June to June in England by 7.3% (up to £305,000), in Wales by 8.6% (up to £213,000), in Scotland by 11.6% (up to £192,000), and in Northern Ireland by 9.6% (up to £169,000).
|Year and Month
|UK average house price
|12 month percentage change
|Year and Month
|UK average house price
|12 month percentage change
|Year and Month
|UK average house price
|12 month percentage change
|2019 Jan
|£228,314
|1.70%
|2020 Mar
|£232,684
|2.50%
|2021 May
|£251,549
|8.70%
|2019 Feb
|£227,738
|1.20%
|2020 Apr
|£230,318
|0.70%
|2021 Jun
|£265,809
|13.30%
|2019 Mar
|£227,104
|1.50%
|2020 May
|£231,508
|1.10%
|2021 Jul
|£254,031
|7.30%
|2019 Apr
|£228,749
|1.30%
|2020 Jun
|£234,703
|2.00%
|2021 Aug
|£261,190
|9.30%
|2019 May
|£229,061
|1.00%
|2020 Jul
|£236,687
|1.70%
|2021 Sep
|£270,155
|11.80%
|2019 Jun
|£230,049
|0.70%
|2020 Aug
|£238,998
|2.40%
|2021 Oct
|£264,307
|8.50%
|2019 Jul
|£232,618
|0.60%
|2020 Sep
|£241,541
|3.40%
|2021 Nov
|£269,092
|9.40%
|2019 Aug
|£233,366
|0.60%
|2020 Oct
|£243,575
|4.60%
|2021 Dec
|£271,046
|9.30%
|2019 Sep
|£233,536
|0.90%
|2020 Nov
|£246,065
|6.00%
|2022 Jan
|£274,171
|9.80%
|2019 Oct
|£232,919
|0.70%
|2020 Dec
|£247,983
|7.00%
|2022 Feb
|£276,609
|10.80%
|2019 Nov
|£232,096
|0.80%
|2021 Jan
|£249,690
|7.70%
|2022 Mar
|£278,215
|9.70%
|2019 Dec
|£231,792
|0.90%
|2021 Feb
|£249,586
|8.20%
|2022 Apr
|£281,161
|12.40%
|2020 Jan
|£231,940
|1.60%
|2021 Mar
|£253,506
|8.90%
|2022 May
|£283,000
|12.80%
|2020 Feb
|£230,609
|1.30%
|2021 Apr
|£250,210
|8.60%
|2022 June
|£286,000
|12.80%
The mean salary in the UK over 2021 was £31,285. The average UK house price as of June 2022 is now £286,000. The UK demonstrates a mean salary to average house price ratio of 1:9.1.
Within England, the North East shows the closest equality between mean salary and average house price. This is still a ratio of 1:5.9 (salary : house price). London demonstrates the lowest equality, with a ratio of 1:14.3.
|Region
|Median Salary UK over 2021
|Average house price June 2022
|Simplified Ratio
|North East
|£27,515
|£157,924
|1:5.9
|Yorkshire and The Humber
|£28,808
|£203,973
|1:7.1
|North West
|£29,529
|£212,347
|1:7.1
|East Midlands
|£28,416
|£245,911
|1:8.3
|West Midlands
|£30,000
|£246,114
|1:8.3
|South West
|£29,080
|£322,329
|1:11.1
|East
|£30,867
|£390,513
|1:12.5
|South East
|£32,672
|£390,513
|1:12.5
|London
|£39,716
|£537,920
|1:14.3
|United Kingdom
|£31,285
|£286,000
|1:9.1
The average value of mortgage loans granted in the UK has risen from around £161,000 to £175,000 between Q1 of 2020 and Q3 of 2021. This increase correlates with the housing price increase observed since the start of the pandemic. The average value of mortgages reached a height of £193,000 in Q2 of 2021
|Year
|Quarter
|Average value of mortgages granted in the United Kingdom
|Year
|Quarter
|Average value of mortgages granted in the United Kingdom
|2016
|Q1
|£161,630
|2019
|Q1
|£160,020
|2016
|Q2
|£155,690
|2019
|Q2
|£163,760
|2016
|Q3
|£162,990
|2019
|Q3
|£168,320
|2016
|Q4
|£162,430
|2019
|Q4
|£168,450
|2017
|Q1
|£159,540
|2020
|Q1
|£160,860
|2017
|Q2
|£159,310
|2020
|Q2
|£162,050
|2017
|Q3
|£162,590
|2020
|Q3
|£177,470
|2017
|Q4
|£161,270
|2020
|Q4
|£183,270
|2018
|Q1
|£158,270
|2021
|Q1
|£187,910
|2018
|Q2
|£160,700
|2021
|Q2
|£193,460
|2018
|Q3
|£165,380
|2021
|Q3
|£175,830
|2018
|Q4
|£164,090
The cost of renting appears to be significantly greater than mortgage payments throughout the UK. In England, the average monthly mortgage payment is £753 compared to a larger £795 average monthly rent payment.
Greater London shows the largest disparity between monthly rent and mortgage payments. The average rent in Greater London is £1,458 per month, compared to an average monthly mortgage payment of £1,280, a dramatic difference of £178 a month.
The East of England shows the lowest difference between rent and mortgage payments. The average monthly rent in the East is £865 and the average monthly mortgage payment is £862, a mere £3 monthly difference.
|Rank
|Region
|Average Monthly Mortgage Payment
|Median monthly private rental price (April 2021 - March 2022)
|Difference
|1
|Greater London
|£1,280
|£1,458
|£178
|2
|West Midlands
|£596
|£695
|£99
|3
|North West
|£537
|£615
|£78
|4
|Yorkshire & Humberside
|£521
|£595
|£74
|5
|East Midlands
|£577
|£650
|£73
|6
|South West
|£723
|£795
|£72
|7
|North East
|£450
|£505
|£55
|8
|South East
|£935
|£950
|£15
|9
|East of England
|£862
|£865
|£3
|England
|£753
|£795
|£42
Mortgages in arrears refers to when the borrower fails to make contractual payments equivalent to at least 1.5% of the outstanding mortgage balance.
The value of outstanding balances with arrears in the first quarter of 2022 is £13.3 billion. This is a reduction from the previous quarter. As a %, arrears account for just 0.82% of outstanding mortgages, the lowest level since 2007.
Generally speaking, arrears are becoming less common in the UK. The number of loan accounts in arrears, the total value of outstanding balances, and the balances as a % of total loan balances have all been steadily decreasing since 2007.
|Year
|Quarter
|Number of loan accounts
|Balances outstanding (£ millions)
|Balances as per cent total loan balances
|Year
|Quarter
|Number of loan accounts
|Balances outstanding (£ millions)
|Balances as per cent total loan balances
|2007
|Q1
|258,659
|£21,917
|2.06%
|2015
|Q1
|210,261
|£19,739
|1.57%
|Q2
|267,210
|£23,042
|2.08%
|Q2
|209,699
|£19,102
|1.50%
|Q3
|273,541
|£24,262
|2.13%
|Q3
|197,866
|£18,274
|1.43%
|Q4
|288,546
|£26,237
|2.26%
|Q4
|193,793
|£17,707
|1.37%
|2008
|Q1
|299,588
|£28,439
|2.42%
|2016
|Q1
|199,163
|£17,382
|1.33%
|Q2
|309,817
|£30,293
|2.55%
|Q2
|210,796
|£17,500
|1.33%
|Q3
|340,963
|£35,051
|2.93%
|Q3
|211,230
|£17,107
|1.29%
|Q4
|377,222
|£40,438
|3.37%
|Q4
|208,405
|£16,525
|1.24%
|2009
|Q1
|399,365
|£43,572
|3.64%
|2017
|Q1
|204,881
|£16,231
|1.20%
|Q2
|395,464
|£42,602
|3.55%
|Q2
|195,440
|£15,562
|1.15%
|Q3
|386,998
|£41,783
|3.47%
|Q3
|190,761
|£15,149
|1.11%
|Q4
|370,639
|£40,091
|3.32%
|Q4
|187,051
|£14,839
|1.08%
|2010
|Q1
|361,750
|£38,951
|3.23%
|2018
|Q1
|185,317
|£14,820
|1.06%
|Q2
|352,680
|£37,636
|3.11%
|Q2
|184,589
|£14,172
|1.01%
|Q3
|343,633
|£36,143
|2.98%
|Q3
|185,595
|£14,321
|1.01%
|Q4
|343,459
|£35,750
|2.95%
|Q4
|184,373
|£14,472
|1.00%
|2011
|Q1
|337,031
|£34,961
|2.88%
|2019
|Q1
|182,545
|£14,530
|1.00%
|Q2
|332,709
|£34,172
|2.81%
|Q2
|181,049
|£14,234
|0.97%
|Q3
|324,275
|£33,079
|2.72%
|Q3
|174,053
|£13,736
|0.93%
|Q4
|313,224
|£31,855
|2.61%
|Q4
|170,499
|£13,442
|0.90%
|2012
|Q1
|302,976
|£30,736
|2.52%
|2020
|Q1
|172,941
|£13,666
|0.91%
|Q2
|296,484
|£29,927
|2.45%
|Q2
|172,174
|£14,000
|0.92%
|Q3
|303,163
|£30,140
|2.46%
|Q3
|168,626
|£13,829
|0.91%
|Q4
|297,572
|£29,558
|2.41%
|Q4
|170,757
|£14,303
|0.93%
|2013
|Q1
|299,224
|£29,426
|2.40%
|2021
|Q1
|170,660
|£15,023
|0.96%
|Q2
|291,647
|£28,557
|2.32%
|Q2
|164,240
|£14,259
|0.90%
|Q3
|279,118
|£27,260
|2.21%
|Q3
|158,745
|£13,768
|0.86%
|Q4
|263,665
|£26,053
|2.10%
|Q4
|154,591
|£13,476
|0.84%
|2014
|Q1
|254,204
|£24,874
|2.00%
|2022
|Q1
|152,929
|£13,322
|0.82%
|Q2
|238,899
|£23,290
|1.86%
|Q3
|228,517
|£21,769
|1.73%
|Q4
|217,981
|£20,501
|1.63%
The average age of first-time buyers in England has stayed relatively stable over the last five years, declining slightly. Between 2016-2017, the average age reached a peak of 33.1. Between 2020-2021 the average age had dropped to 32.1.
The average age of first-time buyers in London reached a peak of 36.7 during 2018-19 but has now reduced to 33.8 as of 2020-2021.
|Year
|Average Age of First-Time buyer in London
|Average Age of First-Time buyer in England (Excluding London)
|2005-06
|£32
|30.6
|2006-07
|£33
|29.7
|2007-08
|£33
|30.5
|2008-09
|£34
|31.3
|2009-10
|£33
|31.7
|2010-11
|£33
|31.9
|2011-12
|£32
|31.6
|2012-13
|£32
|32.2
|2013-14
|£36
|31.8
|2014-15
|£33
|32.5
|2015-16
|32.6
|32.3
|2016-17
|34.1
|33.1
|2017-18
|34.5
|32.6
|2018-19
|36.7
|32.1
|2019-20
|34.5
|32.2
|2020-21
|33.8
|32.1
The average age for paying off your mortgage depends on when you buy your first home and how long your mortgage loan is for. Typically, you will enter into a 30 or 40-year mortgage agreement with your lender. Using the average age of first-time buyers, we can estimate the average age at which UK residents will pay off their mortgage depending on whether they are in London or not and how long their mortgages are.
|Year
|Average Age of First-Time buyer in London
|Average Age of First-Time buyer in England (Excluding London)
|Age of paying off if 30-year mortgage (London)
|Age of paying off if 30 year mortgage (England excluding London)
|Age of paying off if 40-year mortgage (London)
|Age of paying off if 40-year mortgage (England excluding London)
|2005-06
|32
|30.6
|62
|£61
|72
|70.6
|2006-07
|33
|29.7
|63
|£60
|73
|69.7
|2007-08
|32.7
|30.5
|62.7
|£61
|72.7
|70.5
|2008-09
|33.6
|31.3
|63.6
|£61
|73.6
|71.3
|2009-10
|32.8
|31.7
|62.8
|£62
|72.8
|71.7
|2010-11
|32.5
|31.9
|62.5
|£62
|72.5
|71.9
|2011-12
|31.6
|31.6
|61.6
|£62
|71.6
|71.6
|2012-13
|32.2
|32.2
|62.2
|£62
|72.2
|72.2
|2013-14
|35.7
|31.8
|65.7
|£62
|75.7
|71.8
|2014-15
|32.9
|32.5
|62.9
|£63
|72.9
|72.5
|2015-16
|32.6
|32.3
|62.6
|£62
|72.6
|72.3
|2016-17
|34.1
|33.1
|64.1
|£63
|74.1
|73.1
|2017-18
|34.5
|32.6
|64.5
|62.6
|74.5
|72.6
|2018-19
|36.7
|32.1
|66.7
|62.1
|76.7
|72.1
|2019-20
|34.5
|32.2
|64.5
|62.2
|74.5
|72.2
|2020-21
|33.8
|32.1
|63.8
|62.1
|73.8
|72.1
Over 2021 there were 408,379 first-time buyers in the UK, a 36% increase from 2020 which saw just 300,307.
Generally, the number of first-time buyers in the UK has risen since 2015, seeing a significant dip in 2020 before an equally significant increase to a peak level in 2021.
This is likely due to first-time buyers holding off from purchasing their new homes during the pandemic in 2020. Pent-up demand was then released in 2021, causing unusually high numbers of first-time buyers.
|Year
|Number of first-time buyers
|Year-on-year change
|Share of all mortgage house purchases
|2015
|297,520
|-1.00%
|47%
|2016
|329,000
|11.00%
|51%
|2017
|345,920
|5.00%
|51%
|2018
|353,130
|2.00%
|51%
|2019
|351,260
|-0.50%
|51%
|2020
|300,307
|-14.50%
|50%
|2021
|408,379
|36.00%
|50%
Mortgages fall into the category of repayment or interest-only mortgages, but repayment mortgages are far more popular.
With a repayment mortgage, you pay back some of the money you’ve borrowed, in addition to interest applicable to that chunk of the loan. This allows you to build equity (ownership) over time and eventually fully own your home.
An interest-only mortgage requires you to pay just the interest each month on the amount you’ve borrowed. None of the capital (money you’ve borrowed) is repaid during the mortgage term, instead, you pay back the full amount at the end.
This type of mortgage is rarely used to purchase a residential home, and is usually used for investment property purchases, such as buy-to-lets.
With a fixed-rate mortgage, the interest rate is fixed for the duration of the deal. This means your repaments won’t be affected by market fluctuations or when the Bank of England base rate rises or falls.
If you take out a fixed-rate mortgage, you are locked into the introductory rate for an agreed period (usually 2-5 years), and you’ll likely encounter exit fees if you want to leave early.
At the end of the introductory period, you’ll switch to a standard variable rate (SVR), which is often higher and can fluctuate. Many people remortgage after their introductory period ends so they can get a better deal.
A variable rate mortgage is where the interest rate on your mortgage can fluctuate at any time, either up or down. This means how much you pay each month can change significantly and is affected by a variety of factors, with the main factor being changes to the Bank of England’s (BoE) base interest rate.
There are several types of variable rate mortgages, the standard variable rate (SVR), which is set by the lender, a discount rate mortgage, which offers a discount on the SVR, and a tracker-rate, which is set by an external financial indicator, usually the BoE base rate.
Affordable home ownership schemes
In England, the Help to Buy scheme was set up to help people become homeowners. This was by introducing Help To Buy ISAs, an equity loan scheme, and the shared ownership scheme.
A Help To Buy ISA allowed first-time buyers to save for a deposit with the government boosting any savings held by 25%. The Help To Buy ISA has now closed to new applicants, however those who already have one can pay into it until November 2029.
The Help to Buy Equity Loan Scheme allows people in England and Wales to borrow up to 20% (40% in Greater London) of the property’s value from the government.
This can help you to secure a better mortgage deal, for example, you could secure a 75% mortgage with only 5% of the 25% deposit coming from your own pocket. Applications for the Help To Buy Equity Loan Scheme will close on 31 October 2022.
The Lifetime ISA is very similar to the Help To Buy ISA in the sense that the government tops up your savings by 25%. The main difference between the two is that the Help To Buy ISA only allows you to save up to £2,400, whereas the Lifetime ISA (LISA) allows up to £4,000. To open a Lifetime ISA you must be 18 or over and under 40.
Shared Ownership is still an option for anyone who cannot afford the cost of a mortgage loan for an entire property. The shared ownership scheme allows you to buy between 10 –75% of a property. You will make mortgage repayments on the share of ownership you purchase, and pay rent to a housing association on the remaining share.
In Scotland, there are two Help To Buy strategies; Open Market Shared Equity scheme and New Supply Shared Equity scheme. These generally involve the Scottish Government holding a share of your home so you can pay less upfront. Depending on the type of property (open market or new supply) this can be anywhere between 10% - 40%.
