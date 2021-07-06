Trading Up

Since its inception in 1935, the Monopoly board game has sold more than 275 million copies, has been translated into 47 languages and played in 114 countries. The strategic property purchasing and trading game is a staple in British popular culture and has been the cause of many a family argument!

Despite there being hundreds of variants to the original classic Monopoly board, including Disney, the Simpsons and Super Mario to name a few, the 1936 London version is the most iconic here in the UK. As one of the most expensive regions to purchase a home in the UK and one of the hardest to get a mortgage in as a result of this, London properties can be sold for millions depending on the borough.

But how much does it cost to live on the 22 London streets that feature on the Monopoly board in 2021 and is Mayfair really the most expensive area to purchase property?

Oxford Street takes Mayfair’s place as the Monopoly Boards’ most expensive street...

Based on current average property prices* on each of the streets, Oxford Street is now the most expensive square on a Monopoly board, with a house costing an average of £6.8m in the real world. On the other hand, Mayfair, which takes the lead as the most expensive square on the game board, comes in fourth place, with properties costing £2.5m on average.

Taking the second spot is Mayfair’s board companion Park Lane, where houses cost an average of £3m in the real world. Great Marlborough Street comes in third, climbing an incredible 14 places when ranked against how much the squares cost on the Monopoly board, with a current value of £2.8m.

Today, homes on 14 of the 22 Monopoly squares (64%) sell for an average of £1m or higher, and four of these for between £2m and £7m. Back to the start of the board, Old Kent Road keeps its place as one of the cheapest streets both on the board and in real life, with homes selling for £396k right now.

Here’s how the Monopoly board’s streets should be ranked today:

So just how much more expensive are the real-world Monopoly streets compared to their equivalents on the board?

The average in-game value of the 22 streets on the board (including both the street and house price) is £313, which increases to £1,651,930 in real life, making them 527,750% more expensive.

At the very top end of the scale, properties on Oxford Street are worth a whopping 1,504,257% more than they are on the Monopoly board, while the street which has seen the smallest increase still saw prices 95,939% more expensive, with the street and house cost for Bond Street is priced at £480 in the game and £460,988 in real life.