Sport Star Homes

Our mortgage experts have looked at the annual salary of the world's richest athletes to see how long it would take them to buy a house in 105 countries.

Unsurprisingly, it’s not very long at all, so what about buying a house right around the world?

So how long would it take the world’s richest athletes to buy a house around the world like the average person?

Superstar athletes are well compensated in their fields, especially those with rewarding contracts and impressive endorsement deals. Their success means they can live A-list lifestyles in luxury homes.

1. Conor McGregor

Annual earnings - $180m/£129m/€109m

Earnings per minute - $342/£246/€207

Time to afford a house in the USA: 514 minutes

Time to afford a house in the UK: 857 minutes

Time to afford a house in each country in Europe: 14 days

In 2020, the richest athlete in the world was mixed martial artist Conor McGregor, earning an incredible $180 million (£129 million).

That works out at around $342 (£246) each and every minute, so it’s no surprise that he could afford a house in the USA in just 514 minutes (around 8 hours), based on an average price of $244,552 (£175,887).

What’s more, it would take him just 36 days to afford a house in all 105 of the countries analysed.

As well as a high profile fight with rival Dustin Poirier, McGregor also made millions from various endorsements and business interests.

2. Lionel Messi

Annual earnings - $130m/£93m/€150m

Earnings per minute - $247/£178/€150

Time to afford a house in the USA: 711 minutes

Time to afford a house in the UK: 1,187 minutes

Time to afford a house in each country in Europe: 20 days

As arguably the best football player of all time, Lionel Messi is also one of the highest paid, earning an estimated $130 million (£93 million) in the last year.

Having recently left Barcelona after over 20 years in Spain, Messi will now be on the lookout for a home in Paris after signing for PSG.

And based on his earnings, Messi could afford to buy the average house in France in just 1,206 minutes (20 hours), and one in his native home Argentina in just a day's work at 497 minutes (8 hours). Within 50 days he would also be able to buy homes in 105 countries around the world.

3. Cristiano Ronaldo

Annual earnings - $120m/£86m/€138m

Earnings per minute - $228/£164/€138

Time to afford a house in the USA: 770 minutes

Time to afford a house in the UK: 1,286 minutes

Time to afford a house in each country in Europe: 22 days

Cristiano Ronaldo earned just $10 million (£7.2 million) less than his great rival Messi in the last year, still earning a healthy $228 (£164) per minute.

Currently living in Turin, where he plays for Juventus, Ronaldo could afford a house in Italy (where the average price is around $250,168/£179,932) in just 788 minutes (13 hours) and one back home in Portugal in 680 minutes (11 hours).