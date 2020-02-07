Smelly Places Index

When looking for a new place to live, be sure to compare mortgages to ensure you're getting the best deal. Looking at some of the country’s major cities, which locations can claim the dubious disSTINKtion of being the stinkiest? To find out, our experts have analysed factors such as pollution levels, smoking prevalence and fly-tipping incidents to reveal England’s smelliest places. England’s smelliest places

1. Kingston upon Hull, Yorkshire & the Humber - 6.75/10 Smelly score Taking the unfortunate title of the smelliest place is Kingston upon Hull, in the East Riding of Yorkshire. The city has some of the worst congestion in the country, with the average journey being delayed by 83 seconds per mile, which contributes to air pollution, as well as a high level of smokers, with 17.2% of the adult population currently saying that they smoke. 2. Maidstone, South East - 6.27/10 Smelly score The second smelliest place is the Kent town of Maidstone, which received 132 complaints about foul odours in 2021, which equates to 76.2 per 100,000 people in the town. Maidstone is also served by Southern Water, which is the second-worst water supplier when it comes to sewage pollution, with 102 incidents per 10,000km of the entire Southern Water area. 3. Blackpool, North West - 6.15/10 Smelly score With Blackpool coming in third place, each of the top three smelly places is located by the coast, with the seaside resort scoring 6.15 out of 10. Blackpool has a very high smoking rate, with just under one in five adults currently smokers, which can have a negative impact on air pollution and also has one of the highest levels of smell complaints, with 81.7 per 100,000 people.

Rank Local authority Region CO2 emissions per capita (t) Average delay on 'A' roads (seconds per mile) Fly-tipping incidents per 1,000 people Smoking prevalence in adults Total pollution incidents per 10,000km (in water region) Odour complaints Total Odour complaints Per 100,000 people Smelly score /10 1 Kingston upon Hull Yorkshire & the Humber 4.2 83 23.3 17.20% 24 66 25.5 6.75 2 Maidstone South East 4.4 33.5 17.1 14.10% 102 132 76.2 6.27 3 Blackpool North West 3.4 64.3 28.2 19.80% 19 113 81.7 6.15 4 Birmingham West Midlands 3.6 73.1 19.9 16.90% 21 649 56.9 5.95 4 Manchester North West 3.7 76.5 26.8 20.80% 19 119 21.4 5.95 6 Portsmouth South East 3.5 66.2 3.4 14.30% 102 166 77.3 5.87 7 Blackburn with Darwen North West 4.4 57.8 43.4 15.10% 19 28 18.7 5.83 8 Plymouth South West 3.3 74 26.7 14.60% 131 20 7.6 5.79 9 Leeds Yorkshire & the Humber 4.9 43.8 21 13.30% 24 362 45.3 5.72 10 Stoke-on-Trent West Midlands 4.9 56.5 17.6 12.80% 21 860 335.1 5.68 11 Bradford Yorkshire & the Humber 3.8 57.8 33.2 13.20% 24 163 30.1 5.64 12 Chelmsford East of England 4.6 32 1.7 16.40% 28 136 75.7 5.56 12 Doncaster Yorkshire & the Humber 6.4 33.2 3.8 18.30% 24 135 43.2 5.56 12 Nottingham East Midlands 3.3 94.2 33.1 13.40% 21 139 41.2 5.56 12 Gateshead North East 5.1 55.8 47.1 13.00% 14 56 27.7 5.56 12 Bristol South West 3.2 77.8 19.9 15.80% 25 88 18.9 5.56 17 Sunderland North East 4.2 48.4 42.3 14.60% 14 110 39.6 5.52 18 Liverpool North West 3.6 83.7 48.6 15.60% 19 36 7.2 5.48 19 Preston North West 4.9 37.8 24.1 11.20% 19 145 100.6 5.2 19 Milton Keynes South East 4.8 22.3 21.5 13.40% 28 70 25.9 5.2 21 Peterborough East of England 5.5 22.3 48.1 13.30% 28 10 4.9 5.16 22 Swindon South West 4.6 42.7 3.3 12.30% 27 192 86.1 5.12 23 Brighton and Hove South East 2.8 107.3 5.2 13.90% 102 54 18.5 5 24 Worthing South East 2.8 33.6 6.9 16.00% 102 58 52.4 4.88 24 Newcastle upon Tyne North East 4.1 69.8 52.6 13.60% 14 6 2 4.88 26 Leicester East Midlands 3.4 66.7 28.2 12.20% 21 101 28.5 4.72 27 Basildon East of England 3.9 32 23.3 11.10% 28 89 47.5 4.64 28 Southend-on-Sea East of England 2.9 58.7 7.8 12.10% 28 135 73.9 4.56 29 Watford East of England 3.4 34.5 13 15.40% 27 21 21.7 4.52 30 Colchester East of England 3.9 32 12 11.80% 28 132 66.9 4.45 31 Luton East of England 3 57.1 21.6 15.30% 27 12 5.6 4.44 32 Derby East Midlands 4.1 57.5 28.1 11.50% 21 32 12.5 4.37 33 Bolton North West 4.2 49.5 4.3 15.70% 19 44 15.3 4.17 34 Cambridge East of England 3.9 24.4 16.7 13.70% 28 14 11.2 4.01 35 Coventry West Midlands 3.4 43.1 28.3 13.10% 21 50 13.2 3.93 36 Sheffield Yorkshire & the Humber 3.8 46.5 20.6 10.30% 24 90 15.3 3.85 37 Oxford South East 4 33.6 17.9 11.50% 27 12 7.9 3.73 38 Exeter South West 3.1 24.2 7.9 4.90% 131 88 66 3.61 39 Ipswich East of England 2.8 25.3 4.6 20.20% 28 13 9.6 3.49 40 York Yorkshire & the Humber 3.8 41.3 8.6 9.60% 24 34 16.1 3.22 41 Wolverhampton West Midlands 3.5 71.1 11.6 9.90% 21 11 4.2 2.94 42 Middlesbrough North East 4.2 33.1 18.3 12.80% 14 8 5.7 2.9 43 Cheltenham South West 3.3 32 3.9 7.30% 21 17 14.6 1.55

The worst place for emissions

Doncaster - 6.4 tonnes per capita CO2 emissions don’t just add to air pollution, they can cause a stink in the air too. For this factor, the smelliest place is Doncaster, South Yorkshire. The town produces around 6.4 tonnes of CO2 per person, mainly due to heavy levels of congestion in the town centre. The worst place for congestion

Brighton and Hove - average delay of 107.3 seconds per mile Congestion is, of course, one of the biggest contributors to air pollution and subsequently smells, with static cars spouting high levels of exhaust fumes into the atmosphere. The smelliest place when it comes to congestion is the city of Brighton and Hove, where the average vehicle experiences a delay of 107.3 seconds for every mile travelled. The worst place for fly-tipping

Newcastle upon Tyne - 52.6 incidents per 1,000 people Fly-tipping is a practice that unfortunately saw a significant increase during the lockdowns caused by the coronavirus pandemic, with rubbish piled high on the streets and causing foul smells. Newcastle is the worst offender when it comes to fly-tipping, with over 50 incidents per 1,000 people in the North East city. The local council in Newcastle even took the step of banning vehicles from back lanes in the city’s West End, where the problem was particularly prevalent. The worst place for smoking

Manchester - 20.8% smoking prevalence The smell of tobacco smoke is another common feature of the country’s cities, even after measures such as the indoor smoking ban were introduced. Of the cities studied here, Manchester has the highest ratio of smokers, with over one in five adults saying that they are smokers here. Manchester also has one of the youngest populations in the country’s cities. The worst area for water and sewage pollution

South West Water - 131 pollution incidents per 10,000km One of the worst offenders when it comes to nasty smells hanging over a town or city is pollution in local rivers and other bodies of water. While data for this isn’t available at a city or town level, the worst performing area is South West Water, which covers Devon, Cornwall, and some parts of Dorset and Somerset, with 131 pollution incidents per 10,000km. The worst place for odour complaints

Stoke-on-Trent - 335.1 per 100,000 people Finally, according to Freedom of Information requests to each town and city, Stoke-on-Trent received the most complaints about nasty smells in 2021, with 860. This equates to 335.1 per 100,000 people and is far more than any other council that responded to the request. London’s most pungent boroughs

1. Westminster - 8.96 out of 10 Looking specifically at the capital, Westminster is the smelliest place in London, scoring far higher than second-placed Kensington & Chelsea. Westminster is of course one of the busiest parts of London, so it's no surprise that it was the worst ranking borough when it comes to both emissions (6.5 tonnes per capita) and smell complaints (168.6 per 100,000 people). 2. Kensington and Chelsea - 7.70 out of 10 Following Westminster is another very central borough, the Royal Borough of Kensington and Chelsea. Kensington and Chelsea is actually the most affluent area in the whole country, but it appears it's also one of the smelliest places, with the second-highest emissions in London (4.8 tonnes per capita), as well as the second-highest rate of smell complaints (94.3 per 100,000 people). 3. Camden - 7.56 out of 10 Camden comes in third place and is ranked as the worst place for two different factors: its congestion (average delay of 201.1 seconds per mile) and its fly-tipping (131.3 per 100,000 people). Despite this, Camden actually scored quite well when it comes to its smoking prevalence at just 9.3%.

Rank Local authority CO2 emissions per capita (t) Average delay on 'A' roads (seconds per mile) Fly-tipping incidents per 1,000 people Smoking prevalence in adults Odour complaints Total Odour complaints Per 100,000 people Smelly score /10 1 Westminster 6.5 171.4 42.5 17.30% 455 168.6 8.96 2 Kensington and Chelsea 4.8 162.5 51.3 10.50% 148 94.3 7.63 3 Camden 3.6 201.1 131.3 9.30% 77 27.5 7.56 4 Southwark 2.9 171 66.8 15.20% 108 33.7 7.33 5 Hounslow 3.6 75.2 113.7 11.30% 147 54.1 6.82 6 Tower Hamlets 3.6 108.9 22.7 13.10% 57 17.2 6.08 7 Merton 2.9 126.3 76.8 13.50% 12 5.8 5.85 8 Islington 2.7 183.2 8 18.90% 52 21 5.7 9 Bexley 3.3 61.7 22.8 12.90% 179 71.8 5.48 9 Brent 2.8 89.8 102.1 11.20% 40 12.2 5.48 9 Haringey 2.4 144.9 82.4 14.90% 14 5.3 5.48 12 Hammersmith and Fulham 3.5 122.7 91.7 10.10% 5 2.7 5.41 12 Hillingdon 4.6 40.1 30.2 10.10% 298 96.4 5.41 14 Newham 2.9 87 58.4 14.10% 22 6.2 5.26 15 Enfield 3.3 103.9 21.9 10.20% 60 18 5.04 16 Hackney 2.2 144.4 48.4 10.90% 58 20.6 4.89 17 Lambeth 2.7 170.3 15.7 11.80% 15 4.7 4.37 18 Ealing 3.2 74.1 38.5 8.40% 82 24.1 4.3 19 Greenwich 2.7 94.8 15.1 15.50% 14 4.8 4.15 20 Havering 3.6 44.9 12.4 9.10% 95 36.4 4 21 Sutton 2.7 107.7 21.6 8.90% 13 6.3 3.41 22 Barking and Dagenham 2.6 83.9 16.3 15.90% 3 1.4 3.33 23 Waltham Forest 2.3 81.9 31.1 11.00% 12 4.3 3.11 24 Wandsworth 2.6 158.1 11.9 8.10% 26 7.9 2.96 24 Redbridge 2.6 62.9 85.2 9.40% 8 2.6 2.96 26 Barnet 3.1 81.8 10.6 6.80% 50 12.5 2.74 27 Richmond upon Thames 3.1 90.8 15 6.20% 7 3.5 2.59 28 Kingston upon Thames 3.3 60.1 12.3 8.70% 4 2.2 2

The worst borough for emissions

Westminster - 6.5 tonnes per capita When it comes to CO2 emissions, Westminster is the smelliest place in London, although this perhaps isn’t too surprising given that it is a hugely busy area. As well as serving as the home of the British Government, Westminster is the location of loads of tourist attractions such as Trafalgar Square, Big Ben, Westminster Abbey and more, which draw thousands of tourists. The worst borough for congestion

Camden - average delay of 201.1 seconds per mile Congestion is such a problem in London that a congestion charge was introduced in 2003 and further restrictions on vehicles continue to be added. The borough with the worst congestion problem is Camden, where the average journey has a delay of 201.1 seconds for every mile. The worst borough for fly-tipping

Camden - 131.3 incidents per 1,000 people Again, Camden is the smelliest place, this time for incidents of fly-tipping, with 131.3 incidents per 1,000 people. The borough has recently taken action on this issue, deploying enforcement officers and waste collection vehicles specifically dedicated to combating fly-tipping. The worst borough for smoking

Islington - 18.9% smoking prevalence When it comes to smoking, it’s those who live in the borough of Islington that is the worst offenders, with 18.9% of adults being smokers. That’s around three times higher than in the borough with the fewest smokers, Richmond upon Thames. The worst borough for odour complaints

Westminster - 168.6 per 100,000 people Westminster also has the highest number of complaints about bad smells, with 168.6 per 100,000 people, which is far more than Kensington and Chelsea in second with 94.3. Again, this is perhaps to be expected with the sheer number of people that live and work in Westminster as well as the large number of tourists that visit.