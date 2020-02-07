<Guides

Smelly Places Index

From exhaust fumes to air pollution, and cigarette smoke to fly-tipping, there are lots of things that can give cities an odious odour, but where in the UK are these smelly places located?
Smelly Places Index - Image Module

Looking at some of the country’s major cities, which locations can claim the dubious disSTINKtion of being the stinkiest?

To find out, our experts have analysed factors such as pollution levels, smoking prevalence and fly-tipping incidents to reveal England’s smelliest places.

England’s smelliest places

Smelly Places Index - Image Module
1. Kingston upon Hull, Yorkshire & the Humber - 6.75/10 Smelly score 

Taking the unfortunate title of the smelliest place is Kingston upon Hull, in the East Riding of Yorkshire.

The city has some of the worst congestion in the country, with the average journey being delayed by 83 seconds per mile, which contributes to air pollution, as well as a high level of smokers, with 17.2% of the adult population currently saying that they smoke.

2. Maidstone, South East - 6.27/10 Smelly score

The second smelliest place is the Kent town of Maidstone, which received 132 complaints about foul odours in 2021, which equates to 76.2 per 100,000 people in the town.

Maidstone is also served by Southern Water, which is the second-worst water supplier when it comes to sewage pollution, with 102 incidents per 10,000km of the entire Southern Water area.

3. Blackpool, North West - 6.15/10 Smelly score

With Blackpool coming in third place, each of the top three smelly places is located by the coast, with the seaside resort scoring 6.15 out of 10.

Blackpool has a very high smoking rate, with just under one in five adults currently smokers, which can have a negative impact on air pollution and also has one of the highest levels of smell complaints, with 81.7 per 100,000 people.

RankLocal authorityRegionCO2 emissions per capita (t)Average delay on 'A' roads (seconds per mile)Fly-tipping incidents per 1,000 peopleSmoking prevalence in adultsTotal pollution incidents per 10,000km (in water region)Odour complaints TotalOdour complaints Per 100,000 peopleSmelly score /10
1Kingston upon HullYorkshire & the Humber4.28323.317.20%246625.56.75
2MaidstoneSouth East4.433.517.114.10%10213276.26.27
3BlackpoolNorth West3.464.328.219.80%1911381.76.15
4BirminghamWest Midlands3.673.119.916.90%2164956.95.95
4ManchesterNorth West3.776.526.820.80%1911921.45.95
6PortsmouthSouth East3.566.23.414.30%10216677.35.87
7Blackburn with DarwenNorth West4.457.843.415.10%192818.75.83
8PlymouthSouth West3.37426.714.60%131207.65.79
9LeedsYorkshire & the Humber4.943.82113.30%2436245.35.72
10Stoke-on-TrentWest Midlands4.956.517.612.80%21860335.15.68
11BradfordYorkshire & the Humber3.857.833.213.20%2416330.15.64
12ChelmsfordEast of England4.6321.716.40%2813675.75.56
12DoncasterYorkshire & the Humber6.433.23.818.30%2413543.25.56
12NottinghamEast Midlands3.394.233.113.40%2113941.25.56
12GatesheadNorth East5.155.847.113.00%145627.75.56
12BristolSouth West3.277.819.915.80%258818.95.56
17SunderlandNorth East4.248.442.314.60%1411039.65.52
18LiverpoolNorth West3.683.748.615.60%19367.25.48
19PrestonNorth West4.937.824.111.20%19145100.65.2
19Milton KeynesSouth East4.822.321.513.40%287025.95.2
21PeterboroughEast of England5.522.348.113.30%28104.95.16
22SwindonSouth West4.642.73.312.30%2719286.15.12
23Brighton and HoveSouth East2.8107.35.213.90%1025418.55
24WorthingSouth East2.833.66.916.00%1025852.44.88
24Newcastle upon TyneNorth East4.169.852.613.60%14624.88
26LeicesterEast Midlands3.466.728.212.20%2110128.54.72
27BasildonEast of England3.93223.311.10%288947.54.64
28Southend-on-SeaEast of England2.958.77.812.10%2813573.94.56
29WatfordEast of England3.434.51315.40%272121.74.52
30ColchesterEast of England3.9321211.80%2813266.94.45
31LutonEast of England357.121.615.30%27125.64.44
32DerbyEast Midlands4.157.528.111.50%213212.54.37
33BoltonNorth West4.249.54.315.70%194415.34.17
34CambridgeEast of England3.924.416.713.70%281411.24.01
35CoventryWest Midlands3.443.128.313.10%215013.23.93
36SheffieldYorkshire & the Humber3.846.520.610.30%249015.33.85
37OxfordSouth East433.617.911.50%27127.93.73
38ExeterSouth West3.124.27.94.90%13188663.61
39IpswichEast of England2.825.34.620.20%28139.63.49
40YorkYorkshire & the Humber3.841.38.69.60%243416.13.22
41WolverhamptonWest Midlands3.571.111.69.90%21114.22.94
42MiddlesbroughNorth East4.233.118.312.80%1485.72.9
43CheltenhamSouth West3.3323.97.30%211714.61.55

The worst place for emissions

Smelly Places Index - Image Module
Doncaster - 6.4 tonnes per capita

CO2 emissions don’t just add to air pollution, they can cause a stink in the air too. For this factor, the smelliest place is Doncaster, South Yorkshire.

The town produces around 6.4 tonnes of CO2 per person, mainly due to heavy levels of congestion in the town centre.

The worst place for congestion

Smelly Places Index - Image Module
Brighton and Hove - average delay of 107.3 seconds per mile

Congestion is, of course, one of the biggest contributors to air pollution and subsequently smells, with static cars spouting high levels of exhaust fumes into the atmosphere.

The smelliest place when it comes to congestion is the city of Brighton and Hove, where the average vehicle experiences a delay of 107.3 seconds for every mile travelled.

The worst place for fly-tipping

Smelly Places Index - Image Module
Newcastle upon Tyne - 52.6 incidents per 1,000 people

Fly-tipping is a practice that unfortunately saw a significant increase during the lockdowns caused by the coronavirus pandemic, with rubbish piled high on the streets and causing foul smells.

Newcastle is the worst offender when it comes to fly-tipping, with over 50 incidents per 1,000 people in the North East city.

The local council in Newcastle even took the step of banning vehicles from back lanes in the city’s West End, where the problem was particularly prevalent.

The worst place for smoking

Smelly Places Index - Image Module
Manchester - 20.8% smoking prevalence

The smell of tobacco smoke is another common feature of the country’s cities, even after measures such as the indoor smoking ban were introduced.

Of the cities studied here, Manchester has the highest ratio of smokers, with over one in five adults saying that they are smokers here. Manchester also has one of the youngest populations in the country’s cities.

The worst area for water and sewage pollution

Smelly Places Index - Image Module
South West Water - 131 pollution incidents per 10,000km

One of the worst offenders when it comes to nasty smells hanging over a town or city is pollution in local rivers and other bodies of water.

While data for this isn’t available at a city or town level, the worst performing area is South West Water, which covers Devon, Cornwall, and some parts of Dorset and Somerset, with 131 pollution incidents per 10,000km.

The worst place for odour complaints

Smelly Places Index - Image Module
Stoke-on-Trent - 335.1 per 100,000 people

Finally, according to Freedom of Information requests to each town and city, Stoke-on-Trent received the most complaints about nasty smells in 2021, with 860.

This equates to 335.1 per 100,000 people and is far more than any other council that responded to the request.

London’s most pungent boroughs

Smelly Places Index - Image Module
1. Westminster - 8.96 out of 10

Looking specifically at the capital, Westminster is the smelliest place in London, scoring far higher than second-placed Kensington & Chelsea.

Westminster is of course one of the busiest parts of London, so it's no surprise that it was the worst ranking borough when it comes to both emissions (6.5 tonnes per capita) and smell complaints (168.6 per 100,000 people).

2. Kensington and Chelsea - 7.70 out of 10

Following Westminster is another very central borough, the Royal Borough of Kensington and Chelsea.

Kensington and Chelsea is actually the most affluent area in the whole country, but it appears it's also one of the smelliest places, with the second-highest emissions in London (4.8 tonnes per capita), as well as the second-highest rate of smell complaints (94.3 per 100,000 people).

3. Camden - 7.56 out of 10

Camden comes in third place and is ranked as the worst place for two different factors: its congestion (average delay of 201.1 seconds per mile) and its fly-tipping (131.3 per 100,000 people).

Despite this, Camden actually scored quite well when it comes to its smoking prevalence at just 9.3%.

RankLocal authorityCO2 emissions per capita (t)Average delay on 'A' roads (seconds per mile)Fly-tipping incidents per 1,000 peopleSmoking prevalence in adultsOdour complaints TotalOdour complaints Per 100,000 peopleSmelly score /10
1Westminster6.5171.442.517.30%455168.68.96
2Kensington and Chelsea4.8162.551.310.50%14894.37.63
3Camden3.6201.1131.39.30%7727.57.56
4Southwark2.917166.815.20%10833.77.33
5Hounslow3.675.2113.711.30%14754.16.82
6Tower Hamlets3.6108.922.713.10%5717.26.08
7Merton2.9126.376.813.50%125.85.85
8Islington2.7183.2818.90%52215.7
9Bexley3.361.722.812.90%17971.85.48
9Brent2.889.8102.111.20%4012.25.48
9Haringey2.4144.982.414.90%145.35.48
12Hammersmith and Fulham3.5122.791.710.10%52.75.41
12Hillingdon4.640.130.210.10%29896.45.41
14Newham2.98758.414.10%226.25.26
15Enfield3.3103.921.910.20%60185.04
16Hackney2.2144.448.410.90%5820.64.89
17Lambeth2.7170.315.711.80%154.74.37
18Ealing3.274.138.58.40%8224.14.3
19Greenwich2.794.815.115.50%144.84.15
20Havering3.644.912.49.10%9536.44
21Sutton2.7107.721.68.90%136.33.41
22Barking and Dagenham2.683.916.315.90%31.43.33
23Waltham Forest2.381.931.111.00%124.33.11
24Wandsworth2.6158.111.98.10%267.92.96
24Redbridge2.662.985.29.40%82.62.96
26Barnet3.181.810.66.80%5012.52.74
27Richmond upon Thames3.190.8156.20%73.52.59
28Kingston upon Thames3.360.112.38.70%42.22

The worst borough for emissions

Smelly Places Index - Image Module
Westminster - 6.5 tonnes per capita

When it comes to CO2 emissions, Westminster is the smelliest place in London, although this perhaps isn’t too surprising given that it is a hugely busy area. 

As well as serving as the home of the British Government, Westminster is the location of loads of tourist attractions such as Trafalgar Square, Big Ben, Westminster Abbey and more, which draw thousands of tourists.

The worst borough for congestion

Smelly Places Index - Image Module
Camden - average delay of 201.1 seconds per mile

Congestion is such a problem in London that a congestion charge was introduced in 2003 and further restrictions on vehicles continue to be added.

The borough with the worst congestion problem is Camden, where the average journey has a delay of 201.1 seconds for every mile.

The worst borough for fly-tipping

Smelly Places Index - Image Module
Camden - 131.3 incidents per 1,000 people

Again, Camden is the smelliest place, this time for incidents of fly-tipping, with 131.3 incidents per 1,000 people.

The borough has recently taken action on this issue, deploying enforcement officers and waste collection vehicles specifically dedicated to combating fly-tipping.

The worst borough for smoking

Smelly Places Index - Image Module
Islington - 18.9% smoking prevalence

When it comes to smoking, it’s those who live in the borough of Islington that is the worst offenders, with 18.9% of adults being smokers.

That’s around three times higher than in the borough with the fewest smokers, Richmond upon Thames.

The worst borough for odour complaints

Smelly Places Index - Image Module
Westminster - 168.6 per 100,000 people

Westminster also has the highest number of complaints about bad smells, with 168.6 per 100,000 people, which is far more than Kensington and Chelsea in second with 94.3.

Again, this is perhaps to be expected with the sheer number of people that live and work in Westminster as well as the large number of tourists that visit.

FAQ's

Smelly places

Methodology and sources

