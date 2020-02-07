Rural house prices

To identify which local authority areas are rural and urban, the Department for Environment, Food & Rural Affairs’ 2011 Local Authority Rural Urban Classification was used.

The average house price in each of these areas was then sourced using HM Land Registry’s UK House Price Index reports for March 2022 and March 2017.

This was then used to take an average of the costs in both rural and urban areas and the difference between them in different parts of the country, as well as how they have increased in the last five years.