Picturesque postcodes

The most beautiful places to live in England

To find out, we’ve analysed each local authority area in England and each US state on factors such as national parks and beauty spots.

Living in a picturesque area can bring benefits to our mental well-being, but where are the prettiest places to settle down?

Where is home to the most national parks & AONBs?

This is because, despite being a small area, it contains most of Dartmoor and also the Tamar Valley.

West Devon is in the top five local authorities when it comes to national parks and AONBs, with 3.56 per 100,000 people.

Another Devon area comes in third place, meaning that each of the top three picturesque areas are located in the South.

The North Devon Coast AONB falls partially within the district, with a varied landscape of wild cliffs and waterfalls and calm sandy beaches.

This is another part of the country known for its rugged coastline, particularly along the South West Coast Path.

Tied with North Norfolk is Torridge, located in the north of Devon. Like North Norfolk, Torridge scored well across the board. It’s also in the bottom 10 nationally when it comes to fly-tipping incidents.

North Norfolk is renowned for its coastline, with miles of wonderful beaches and small seaside towns and villages. Further inland the area is also home to rolling countryside and pretty market towns.

The area was amongst the top-ranking places for each of the factors analysed, particularly for its national parks and areas of outstanding natural beauty (AONB).

After analysing each local authority area, two were actually tied for first place. The first is North Norfolk, in East Anglia.

Where are the most listed buildings?

Eden, in Cumbria, falls within the Lake District, Yorkshire Dales and the North Pennines. Richmondshire, North Yorkshire, also falls within the Yorkshire Dales and North Pennines, as well as Nidderdale.

There are just nine local areas that fall within three of these areas. When normalised against the population, two are tied with 5.58 per 100,000 people.

Alongside the country’s national parks, there are 46 Areas of Outstanding Natural Beauty, which are some of the most picturesque places in the country.

Where has the most parks?

Some of the most well-known listed buildings include St. Paul’s Cathedral, the Royal Exchange and Mansion House.

The Square Mile has 616 listed buildings in total, more per capita than anywhere else in the country.

While it's about as far away from greenery as anywhere in the country, the City of London excels when it comes to beautiful historic buildings.

Rutland is the smallest county in England with just two towns. It centres around Rutland Water, a large reservoir that is also an important nature reserve.

That’s not the case in Rutland though, where there are over 4.8 million square metres of parks within 1,000m.

Green space is vital when looking for somewhere to live, but in some of the more built-up areas, it can be hard to come by.

The area with the fewest fly-tipping incidents is Oadby and Wigston in Leicestershire. The area has just 0.2 incidents per 1,000 people, which is far fewer than anywhere else in the country.

No matter an area’s green space and natural beauty, it can very quickly be let down by litter and waste in the streets.

The most beautiful places to live in the USA

1. Florida - 7.96 out of 10

In the USA, it’s Florida that ranks as the most picturesque of the 50 states. The Sunshine State is home to three national parks, placing it fourth nationally when land area is taken into account.

It’s also amongst the states with the most wildlife species, with 134 in total (78.68 per 100,000km2).

The tropical weather of Florida is one of its biggest assets, as are its gorgeous beaches. But it's also home to unique ecosystems like the tropical wilderness of the Everglades and has its own coral reef too.

2. California - 7.67 out of 10

In second place is the country’s most populated state, California. Cali came in third place for two factors, its number of national parks and number of forests per 100,000 km2.

It’s an incredibly diverse state, containing everything from beaches to mountains and forests to deserts.

Some of the natural highlights of the Golden State include the Sierra Nevada mountains, Mojave Desert, and Sequoia National Park.

3. Hawaii - 7.31 out of 10

Hawaii stands out amongst US states with its very distinct scenery, given that it’s located 2,000 miles from the mainland, in the Pacific Ocean.

Hawaii actually tops the rankings for three separate factors: its national parks, wildlife species and Instagram posts, although it lacks any national forests.

Made up completely of islands, you’re never far from a beach in Hawaii, which is also home to a number of volcanoes and other peaks.