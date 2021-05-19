House prices rise 10% in a year, the fastest growth since 2007, government data shows

The average price for a house in the UK rose to £256,405 in March, up 10.2% in 12 months, according to the government’s latest Land Registry house price report.

It’s the first time annual house price rises have hit double digits since 2007 and means that buying a house is now £25,000 more expensive than it was a year ago.

The average price for a house in the UK rose to £256,405 in March, up 10.2% in 12 months, according to the government’s latest Land Registry house price report.



On a monthly basis, prices went up 1.8% from February. In comparison last year prices increased by 0.8% in the same period.

Across the four nations, prices and rises differed slightly. In England average prices were £275,000, a 10.2% rise, in Wales £185,000, an 11% rise, in Scotland £167,000, a 10.6% rise, and in Northern Ireland £149,000, a 6% rise.

Separate data from The Royal Institution of Chartered Surveyors’ (RICS) shows that market activity was high in March, as potential home buyers took advantage of the extension to the stamp duty holiday.

How do house prices change across the UK?

Prices are increasing across all areas of the UK but not at the same rate.

They grew by the highest amount in Yorkshire and the Humber, where prices were up 14% to March 2021.

It was followed by the North East where prices rose 13.7% to £146,000, which is currently the cheapest place to buy a house in the UK. The North West saw a rise of 12.8% and the East Midlands 12.4%

At the other end of the scale, the lowest annual growth was in London where prices rose 3.7%. But prices still remained the most expensive in the city, rising to an average of £500,000.

In the South East prices rose by 7.9%, the East, 9.4% and 10.7% in the West Midlands.

The change across the UK is largely due to the coronavirus pandemic and how it has changed the way we work and live. Millions of workers have been at home for the past 14 months and no longer need to commute into a city for work everyday. This has led to many people moving out to the country, where they can often find a bigger house for the same, or less, money.

This is echoed in the data on the types of houses being bought. The price of detached houses rose 11.7% to March, compared with 5% for flats and maisonettes.

Why are house prices so high?

There are a number of reasons why house prices have risen so much in the last year. These include government schemes including the stamp duty extension, furlough, which has kept many people in jobs, and a number of 95% mortgages returning to the market to make it easier for people to buy.

These are combined with the desire to move into bigger, more remote, locations and work from home, the thousands of accidental savers who have been created in lockdown, and a period of low interest rates and borrowing.

One of the major drivers is the stamp duty holiday, brought in by the Chancellor Rishi Sunak last summer. It means there is no stamp duty to pay on the first £500,000 of any new home in England and Northern Ireland, saving buyers up to £15,000 of tax.

It was due to end in March 2021 but has now been extended until June 30. At this point, the tax won’t be due on the first £250,000 until September 30. From October, the rates will return to the levels they were before the holiday.

Rich Horner, head of individual protection at MetLife, said: “What we are seeing is a real time shift in buyers’ priorities, the mass exodus from inner cities to rural locations that have more space and greenery suggests a change in traditional buying trends as suburban areas are now seeing rental yields and house price growth at the same rate as cities.

“However, quality housing remains in short supply, potential buyers must splash the cash if they want to compete. In such a competitive environment, it will be the first-time buyers who are most at risk of being priced out.”