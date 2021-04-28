Amongst current homeowners looking to move up the property ladder earnings remained the top barrier (28%) with ‘hassle’ coming in second place with 26%. 18% of survey respondents identified outgoings, mortgage availability and deposits as issues.

Things were even more stark for first-time buyers, where 41% identified earnings as the biggest barrier, 40% said deposits and 33% said mortgage capability.

But for many of Britain’s would-be homeowners, sky high prices coupled with stagnant wages are making it nearly impossible to get on the property ladder. For instance, 36% of respondents said that earnings were the biggest barrier to purchasing a house, 32% said deposits and 28% identified mortgage capability.

The housing market has been buoyed recently by Rishi Sunak’s temporary stamp duty holiday, which was designed to help the industry weather the Covid-19 storm.

The new monthly Money.co.uk Home Buyers Report, a national survey of 2,014 potential house buyers, reveals that the two factors that would be most likely to make people buy sooner are lower prices and a salary rise.

The three greatest barriers to buying a new home are earnings, deposits and mortgage availability, according to new research conducted for Money.co.uk.

What would need to change to make you move sooner

Some of the areas where house prices were most critical included the South West where 51% of those surveyed said that they would move sooner if prices were lower, the South East (50%) and Wales (50%).

Regionally, most areas highlighted falling house prices as the top thing that would let them buy more quickly, except for the North West and Northern Ireland where higher salaries were seen as more important.

It was the top factor for the under-25s, and then the second most popular answer for every subsequent age group except for the over-55s, where we can assume some of the respondents are likely to have retired. It was also in second place for people trying to buy their first homes and those wanting to move up the property ladder.

This was the top consideration for both first-time buyers and existing homeowners. It also came consistently top for all age groups except for the under-25s who put it in second place.

The data showed that the affordability conundrum is driven by two core factors, low salaries and high house prices. Overall, 44% of people said they would consider moving sooner if house prices fell.

Which of the following schemes have you considered using?

Our data shows that over a third of respondents hadn’t planned to use any of the current government measures – making ‘none of the above’ the most popular answer.

While there are several government initiatives to help first-time buyers and those struggling to move up the housing ladder - these clearly aren’t doing the trick.

This may be because many of these measures are heavily focused on loan-to-value ratios and helping buyers with smaller deposits. This flies in the face of what our data is showing, which is that the problem is with overall affordability, large deposits and small salary multiples.

For instance, when we asked about deposits, we found that the average deposit size being considered by first-time buyers was 36%, while for current homeowners it was 43%.

And despite these higher values - people are struggling to find appropriate housing within their budgets.

This is not that surprising. ONS data puts the UK average salary at £31,460, while the average UK house price is £249,000. With most lenders only prepared to lend people around four times their salary, this means that someone earning the average UK wage, would need a deposit of £123,160 to make up the shortfall and buy the average house.

The government is introducing guaranteed 95% mortgages to help people but our research suggests this will do little to help.

This problem is exacerbated as people are saving for longer, which often means their housing needs get more expensive.

As one respondent put it: “[In order to move sooner, I need to be] able to get a mortgage to buy a house to fit my family in. I already have a large deposit but will need to raise another £100k+ in order to afford a 5-bedroom house in our area.”

