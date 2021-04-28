Stamp duty cuts and new mortgage guarantee schemes have been brought in to help get people moving home again - but when money.co.uk went out and actually asked people what was stopping them from buying a home, they were very far from the top of the problems encountered.
The three greatest barriers to buying a new home are earnings, deposits and mortgage availability, according to new research conducted for Money.co.uk.
The new monthly Money.co.uk Home Buyers Report, a national survey of 2,014 potential house buyers, reveals that the two factors that would be most likely to make people buy sooner are lower prices and a salary rise.
The housing market has been buoyed recently by Rishi Sunak’s temporary stamp duty holiday, which was designed to help the industry weather the Covid-19 storm.
But for many of Britain’s would-be homeowners, sky high prices coupled with stagnant wages are making it nearly impossible to get on the property ladder. For instance, 36% of respondents said that earnings were the biggest barrier to purchasing a house, 32% said deposits and 28% identified mortgage capability.
Things were even more stark for first-time buyers, where 41% identified earnings as the biggest barrier, 40% said deposits and 33% said mortgage capability.
Amongst current homeowners looking to move up the property ladder earnings remained the top barrier (28%) with ‘hassle’ coming in second place with 26%. 18% of survey respondents identified outgoings, mortgage availability and deposits as issues.
|Earnings
|36%
|Deposit
|32%
|Mortgage availability
|28%
|Interest rates
|20%
|Too many outgoings
|19%
|Hassle
|18%
The data showed that the affordability conundrum is driven by two core factors, low salaries and high house prices. Overall, 44% of people said they would consider moving sooner if house prices fell.
This was the top consideration for both first-time buyers and existing homeowners. It also came consistently top for all age groups except for the under-25s who put it in second place.
Getting a pay rise was also a critical factor for respondents.
It was the top factor for the under-25s, and then the second most popular answer for every subsequent age group except for the over-55s, where we can assume some of the respondents are likely to have retired. It was also in second place for people trying to buy their first homes and those wanting to move up the property ladder.
Regionally, most areas highlighted falling house prices as the top thing that would let them buy more quickly, except for the North West and Northern Ireland where higher salaries were seen as more important.
Some of the areas where house prices were most critical included the South West where 51% of those surveyed said that they would move sooner if prices were lower, the South East (50%) and Wales (50%).
While there are several government initiatives to help first-time buyers and those struggling to move up the housing ladder - these clearly aren’t doing the trick.
Our data shows that over a third of respondents hadn’t planned to use any of the current government measures – making ‘none of the above’ the most popular answer.
|None of these
|36%
|Right to buy
|27%
|Help to buy equity loan
|20%
|Shared ownership
|18%
|Council discounted sale
|14%
|Right to aquire
|13%
This may be because many of these measures are heavily focused on loan-to-value ratios and helping buyers with smaller deposits. This flies in the face of what our data is showing, which is that the problem is with overall affordability, large deposits and small salary multiples.
For instance, when we asked about deposits, we found that the average deposit size being considered by first-time buyers was 36%, while for current homeowners it was 43%.
And despite these higher values - people are struggling to find appropriate housing within their budgets.
This is not that surprising. ONS data puts the UK average salary at £31,460, while the average UK house price is £249,000. With most lenders only prepared to lend people around four times their salary, this means that someone earning the average UK wage, would need a deposit of £123,160 to make up the shortfall and buy the average house.
The government is introducing guaranteed 95% mortgages to help people but our research suggests this will do little to help.
This problem is exacerbated as people are saving for longer, which often means their housing needs get more expensive.
As one respondent put it: “[In order to move sooner, I need to be] able to get a mortgage to buy a house to fit my family in. I already have a large deposit but will need to raise another £100k+ in order to afford a 5-bedroom house in our area.”
|Bedrooms
|40%
|Outside space
|39%
|Parking options
|30%
|Kitchen
|29%
|How old/new it is
|20%
|Bathroom(s)
|19%
|Connectivity (good broadband speed/phone signal)
|17%
|Pet friendly
|16%
|View
|16%
|Kerb appeal
|11%
|Smart home features
|9%
|None of these
|3%
Unsurprisingly after a year of lockdown, a home with a garden or outdoor space is high on people’s lists of non-negotiables.
When we asked which factors are most important when looking for a property to purchase, bedrooms came top (40%), followed by outside space (39%) and parking options (30%).
When asked about location, local shops were deemed to be the most important consideration (33%) followed by parks / beach / natural environment nearby (32%), and transport links and crime in joint third (28%). Men and women were fairly consistent in their ideal homes although for women closeness of friends and family was the third most important factor, while for men it scored 7th.
Generally speaking, 41% of people said they’d prefer to buy a property that already exists, while 32% wanted a new build and the rest had no preference either way.
|Local shops
|33%
|Park/beach/natural environment nearby
|32%
|Transport links
|28%
|Crime
|28%
|Closeness of friends/family
|27%
|Schools
|26%
|Ease of commute
|26%
|Local bars/restaurants
|14%
|Leisure options
|14%
