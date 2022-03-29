Global pubs to people

Whether a traditional pub, a trendy cocktail bar or a late-night superclub, having somewhere to go for a drink and meet up with friends at the end - or even the middle - of the week is important for many of us. But where in the world can claim to have the most places to enjoy a pint per person? Having already revealed the places in the UK with the most options in Pubs to People, our mortgage experts have taken a look at the global cities that have the highest number of bars and clubs listed in Tripadvisor compared to their population. If you're looking to move, then make sure you compare mortgage deals to find the best option for you. Cities with the most pubs per people

1. Prague, Czech Republic Bars & clubs listed on Tripadvisor: 631 Population: 1,318,085 Bars & clubs listed per 100,000 people: 47.87 The Czech Republic is one of the highest beer consuming nations in the world, so perhaps it’s no surprise that Prague comes out on top as having the most drinking establishments per person, with 47.97 per 100,000 people. The city has more than 600 bars listed on Tripadvisor, particularly in the districts of Malá Strana, Staré Město, Žižkov and Nusle, showcasing the best Czech beer from local breweries. 2. Las Vegas, United States Bars & clubs listed on Tripadvisor: 283 Population: 675,592 Bars & clubs listed per 100,000 people: 41.89 The bright lights of Las Vegas attract millions of tourists every year, with the nightlife being at the top of the agenda for many visitors. Billed as the Entertainment Capital of the World, Vegas is a 24-hour city with something to cater for any kind of night, with 41.89 bars listed for every 100,000 people. 3. Orlando, United States Bars & clubs listed on Tripadvisor: 117 Population: 292,059 Bars & clubs listed per 100,000 people: 40.06 Another of America’s most popular tourist towns comes in third place, with Orlando, Florida, having just over 40 bars listed per 100,000 people. Despite being a hugely popular destination, with lots of things to do (and places to drink!), Orlando is actually relatively small compared to many other major US cities, with a population of around 300,000 people.

Top 25 cities with the most pubs per person Rank City Bars & clubs listed on Tripadvisor Population Bars & clubs listed per 100,000 people 1 Prague, Czech Republic 631 1,318,085 47.87 2 Las Vegas, United States 283 675,592 41.89 3 Orlando, United States 117 292,059 40.06 4 Edinburgh, United Kingdom 188 548,206 34.29 5 San Francisco, United States 239 884,108 27.03 6 Amsterdam, Netherlands 263 1,165,898 22.56 7 Kraków, Poland 168 769,595 21.83 8 Dublin, Republic of Ireland 251 1,255,963 19.98 9 Miami, United States 89 483,395 18.41 10 Tallinn, Estonia 76 451,776 16.82 11 Frankfurt, Germany 112 791,232 14.16 12 Budapest, Hungary 251 1,775,207 14.14 13 Berlin, Germany 502 3,570,750 14.06 14 Florence, Italy 99 709,915 13.95 15 Copenhagen, Denmark 166 1,370,131 12.12 16 Honolulu, United States 41 339,421 12.08 17 London, United Kingdom 1,068 9,540,576 11.19 18 Thessaloniki, Greece 82 813,793 10.08 19 Barcelona, Spain 522 5,658,472 9.23 20 Rome, Italy 391 4,297,877 9.1 21 Madrid, Spain 592 6,713,557 8.82 22 Milan, Italy 274 3,149,223 8.7 23 Munich, Germany 134 1,566,128 8.56 24 Venice, Italy 49 639,352 7.66 25 Vienna, Austria 148 1,960,023 7.55

European cities with the highest beer consumption

1. Prague, Czech Republic - 144 litres per person Looking specifically at Europe, it’s no surprise to see our global bar winner - Prague - take the European crown - especially given the average beer consumption per person is 144 litres of beer each year. As the Czech Republic is also one of the biggest beer-producing nations, perhaps this shouldn't be a surprise although it’s also likely that a lot of that consumption is down to tourists, not just locals. 2. Warsaw & Kraków, Poland - 127 litres per person Two Polish cities come in joint second place, Warsaw & Kraków, with both consuming 127 litres of beer per person. While Poland is perhaps a country more associated with vodka, beer consumption has been on the rise, and like Prague, both of these cities are popular party destinations for travellers. 3. Frankfurt, Munich & Berlin, Germany - 107 litres per person And in third place, we have three German cities tied, Frankfurt, Munich and Berlin, each with beer consumption of 107 litres per person. Germany is another country known for its beer production so it makes sense to see these cities near the top of this list, with the famous Oktoberfest being a prime example of these cities’ love for beer.

Top 20 cities beer consumption per capita Rank City Average annual beer consumption per capita (l) 1 Prague, Czech Republic 144 2 Warsaw, Poland 127 2 Kraków, Poland 127 4 Frankfurt, Germany 107 4 Munich, Germany 107 4 Berlin, Germany 107 7 Venice, Italy 106 8 Helsinki, Finland 105 9 Madrid, Spain 104 9 Seville, Spain 104 9 Málaga, Spain 104 9 Barcelona, Spain 104 9 Vienna, Austria 104 14 Dublin, Republic of Ireland 93 15 The Hague, Netherlands 86 16 Luxembourg City, Luxembourg 83 17 Reykjavík, Iceland 82 18 Brussels, Belgium 81 19 Dubrovnik, Croatia 80 20 Ljubljana, Slovenia 78

US states with the highest alcohol consumption

1. Wisconsin - 25.8% binge drinking prevalence Looking over in the United States, the state with the highest number of binge drinkers is Wisconsin, with binge drinking being defined as five or more drinks in a single session for a man, or four or more for a woman. 2. Iowa - 24.5% binge drinking prevalence Wisconsin’s neighbours in Iowa have the second-highest alcohol consumption, with 24.5% falling under the binge-drinking category. 3. North Dakota - 22.7% binge drinking prevalence Another Midwestern state completes the top three US states, with North Dakota having a binge drinking prevalence of 22.7%.

Top 20 states binge drinking prevalence Rank State Binge drinking prevalence 1 Wisconsin 25.80% 2 Iowa 24.50% 3 North Dakota 22.70% 4 District of Columbia 22.50% 4 Nebraska 22.50% 6 South Dakota 22.30% 7 Minnesota 21.70% 8 Massachusetts 21.10% 9 Hawaii 20.90% 10 Illinois 20.50% 11 Colorado 19.80% 11 Michigan 19.80% 13 Montana 19.70% 14 Maine 19.50% 15 Missouri 18.90% 16 Connecticut 18.70% 17 Pennsylvania 18.50% 17 Vermont 18.50% 17 Wyoming 18.50% 20 Delaware 18.30% 20 New Hampshire 18.30%

Methodology and sources For each city, the number of bars and clubs listed on Tripadvisor was sourced (as of March 8th 2022). This was then calculated per 100,000 people in each city, with the population figures being sourced from World Population Review. Data for the countries with the highest beer consumption was sourced from Statista and shows the average annual per capita consumption of beer. Data for the states with the highest binge drinking was sourced from the CDC’s data on excessive drinking and shows the percentage of adults that binge drink (five or more drinks in a single session for a man, or four or more for a woman).