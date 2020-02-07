Celebrity Homes

How long would it take to save enough to live in our favourite celebrities' homes?

The rich and famous live in some of the most amazing homes on the planet, luxurious residences that some of us could only dream of.



From luxurious mansions in exclusive neighbourhoods like Bel Air and Beverly Hills to sprawling multiple home estates on this side of the pond, here are the estimated values of the homes of some of the most famous people in the world.

But just how much would it cost to live like the stars? If we look at the average UK salary for full-time workers, which currently stands at £31,461 a year, this means that it would take around 449 years to buy the likes of Selena Gomez’s $4.9 million Encino home, but if you think that’s a long time, that figure rises to an incredible 8,072 years when it comes to the Bel Air home of music royalty Beyoncé & Jay-Z.



To find out how long it would take you, enter your salary below to compare mortgages with some of the world’s biggest celebrities and see how many years it would take you to own their homes based on saving 25% of your annual salary per year.

Enter your annual salary below.