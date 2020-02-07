Animal Crossing homes

Animal Crossing in one format or another has been around since 2001 with various iterations from Wild World and New Leaf to its latest release New Horizons. The game is centred around tending your land, building a community of villagers and developing your home. If you are planning on relocating to a home more like your virtual one, then you may need to compare mortgages to find the best deal for you. Our experts have looked at mortgages in the Animal Crossing universe but for those who want to know more about the comparison between their real life and pixelated pads, here’s a look at what it might cost to develop your home in real life, it’s value and an insight into the lender, who helps you along the way. How much would it cost to build your Animal Crossing house in real life? The origins of your animal crossing house start humble, with just a 4x4 tent plot. As your island develops, you move on to a brick and mortar structure and from there the home expansion begins.

Home mod Room Size Width Room Size Length Sqm Expansion cost (bells /¥) Expansion cost ($) Expansion cost (£) Tent 4 4 16 5,000 38 31 House 6 6 36 98,000 753 611 Ground Floor Expansion 8 8 64 198,000 1,521 1,235 First Room 6 6 36 348,000 2,674 2,170 Second Room 6 6 36 548,000 4,211 3,417 Third Room 6 6 36 758,000 5,825 4,727 Second Floor 10 10 100 1,248,000 9,590 7,783 Basement 10 10 100 2,498,000 19,195 15,578 Total Total Total 424 5,701,000 43,807 35,552

A fully modified 424 square metre plot, including large front entry space, three ground floor rooms, second-story space and a basement, will set you back just over 5.7 million bells. In-game, that’s quite a lot of shell sales. When translating Animal Crossing “irl”, the cost to build this property is estimated at just £35,552. What is the value of your Animal Crossing home in a real city? The Animal Crossing house upgrades for a fully modified property are relatively low, but when it comes to the value of a square metre in the real world, the estimates start to get interesting. Based on price per square metre in some of Europe’s best-known cities, the value of a fully modified Animal Crossing home makes for some pretty prime real estate.

City Average Price per sqm ($) Average Price per sqm (£) Cost of ACNH full mod home in location ($) Cost of ACNH full mod home in location (£) Paris 13,950 11,060 5,913,351 4,689,358 London 8,549 6,778 3,623,912 2,873,806 Oslo 7,380 5,851 3,128,119 2,480,636 Berlin 6,696 5,309 2,838,335 2,250,834 Amsterdam 6,139 4,868 2,603,028 2,064,232

If the fantasy and real-life worlds were to collide, players would be in for some precious property assets, especially if you are located in Paris where the estimated value is near £4.7 million. Which of your favourite villagers is investing the most in their homes? Whilst living in the New Horizons world, not only do you spend time sorting your own home but you also welcome some of the most popular animal crossing villagers to theirs. Each villager has a unique style (whether it is a smart office type or a cutesy pink vibe) which translates into their interior decoration. But which of the most popular villagers are investing the most into their homes?

Villager Annual SV Contents value (bells) Contents value($) Contents value(£) Ankha 122,840 364,050 3,204 2,564 Merengue 30,000 260,100 2,289 1,832 Marshal 41,000 233,060 2,051 1,642 Molly 33,000 180,265 1,586 1,270 Raymond 52,200 150,970 1,329 1,063 Marina 32,000 103,200 908 727 Fauna 29,880 25,250 222 178 Stitches 42,600 14,628 129 103 Bob 30,900 14,470 127 102 Coco 37,400 6,860 60 48

Of our favourite villagers the highest roller is Ankha, an Egyptian cat with a soft spot for gold. She has invested 364,050 bells in making her house a home and although this equates to a modest £2,564 in real life, she boasts a personal pyramid, golden dishes, and even a golden toilet. The raccoon tycoon behind your Animal Crossing home Players of Animal Crossing will know Tom Nook as the head of all island affairs, from general island management to construction services but unbeknown to many, this savvy entrepreneur has his paws in many aspects of island living and might just be one of the richest fictional characters. Mr Nook facilitates a lot of elements players use on a regular basis, such as their mobile phones, the banking services, and even the island’s access to the skies, Dodo Airlines. But what does this mean financially for the island mogul?

What is Tom Nook’s net worth? When examining his multiple income streams to real-world examples, Tom can firmly claim his “raccoon tycoon” title. Nook inc has more than £13 billion coming in from the Nook’s cranny network alone, which means with that alone he is already a beloved billionaire and one of the richest fictional characters.

Nook inc portfolio value Enterprise Value (USD) Value (£) Nook's Cranny network 165,528,000,000 13,251,012,984 Cost of home loans 1,885,694,976,000 1,509,555,399,137 Island portfolio 302,653,502,672,400 242,283,208,494,336 Airline fleet 13,090,000,000 10,478,937,700 Phone services 32,672,000,000 26,154,916,160 Banking services 1,753,070,000,000 1,403,385,127,100 Total 306,354,582,448,400 245,246,033,887,418