Last updated: 01 December 2020
However, you can find some insurers do offer thatched property insurance or thatched cottage insurance, so compare quotes to see how much it could cost.
|What type of roofing material is used?
|e.g. water reed or combed wheat
|What fire security do you have installed?
|e.g. smoke detectors
|What are the walls of the property made of?
|e.g. brick or stone
|What is the depth of the thatch?
|e.g. 12 inches
|What do you use your chimney for?
|e.g. having an open fire
You also need to provide the rebuild value of your property for your thatched cottage insurance policy. You can get an estimated value by using the Association of British Insurers (ABI) rebuild calculator.
You may be able to get a thatched house insurance quote online, but some insurance companies ask you to call them to complete your application.
Sweep your chimney at least once a year to reduce the risk of chimney fires
Get a valid electrical inspection report to identify any risks of electrical fires
Fit spark arrestors to prevent sparks escaping your chimney
Line and insulate your chimney to protect it against wear and tear
Some thatch insurance providers offer lower premiums if you have fire safety measures in place, like fire blankets or applying a fire retardant to your thatch.
If you claim on your thatched house insurance and your thatched roof has not been protected and looked after, your insurer may not pay out so check the terms and conditions carefully.
Most policies do not cover thatched properties so you may need specialist cover. A broker may be able to help you get the cover you need.
Yes, but most insurers expect you to have fire safety measures in place before they offer you cover. Check the policy to see what you need to have.
It should last 50 years, but the roof ridge will need replacing more regularly. Ask each insurer how often they expect you to replace your thatch.
It can cost more because of the higher risk of damage, but you can find affordable cover.
