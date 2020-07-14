<Home insurance

Insurance for thatched properties

Protect your thatched property with buildings and contents cover through a thatched house insurance policy.

Last updated: 01 December 2020

How to insure your thatched property with thatched house insurance

Many insurers do not cover thatched roof properties because they can be very expensive to repair, and are more likely to suffer extensive damage in the event of a fire.

However, you can find some insurers do offer thatched property insurance or thatched cottage insurance, so compare quotes to see how much it could cost.

Find more information on insuring a thatched home here

What information do you need to give?

When you buy thatched roof insurance, you will be asked questions about your thatched cottage, including:

What type of roofing material is used?e.g. water reed or combed wheat
What fire security do you have installed?e.g. smoke detectors
What are the walls of the property made of?e.g. brick or stone
What is the depth of the thatch?e.g. 12 inches
What do you use your chimney for?e.g. having an open fire

You also need to provide the rebuild value of your property for your thatched cottage insurance policy. You can get an estimated value by using the Association of British Insurers (ABI) rebuild calculator.

You may be able to get a thatched house insurance quote online, but some insurance companies ask you to call them to complete your application.

Be aware of thatched cottage insurance policy conditions

You may need to maintain and protect your thatched roof to keep your policy valid. Most insurers insist you:

  • Sweep your chimney at least once a year to reduce the risk of chimney fires

  • Get a valid electrical inspection report to identify any risks of electrical fires

  • Fit spark arrestors to prevent sparks escaping your chimney

  • Line and insulate your chimney to protect it against wear and tear

Some thatch insurance providers offer lower premiums if you have fire safety measures in place, like fire blankets or applying a fire retardant to your thatch.

If you claim on your thatched house insurance and your thatched roof has not been protected and looked after, your insurer may not pay out so check the terms and conditions carefully.

Reducing the risk of thatch fires — Thatch Advice Centre website

Insurance for thatched properties FAQs

Most policies do not cover thatched properties so you may need specialist cover. A broker may be able to help you get the cover you need.

Yes, but most insurers expect you to have fire safety measures in place before they offer you cover. Check the policy to see what you need to have.

It should last 50 years, but the roof ridge will need replacing more regularly. Ask each insurer how often they expect you to replace your thatch.

It can cost more because of the higher risk of damage, but you can find affordable cover.

