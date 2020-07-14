Last updated: 01 December 2020

How to insure your thatched property with thatched house insurance

Many insurers do not cover thatched roof properties because they can be very expensive to repair, and are more likely to suffer extensive damage in the event of a fire.

However, you can find some insurers do offer thatched property insurance or thatched cottage insurance, so compare quotes to see how much it could cost.

What information do you need to give?