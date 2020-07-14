Some people don’t need both house and contents insurance. You can buy these two types of insurance separately if it suits you better.

Some household insurance policies cover both the building itself, and the contents inside it. That’s called buildings and contents insurance.

Do you need buildings and home contents insurance?

You can get combined home and contents insurance (sometimes known as 'building contents insurance'). Or you can get standalone contents insurance or buildings insurance.

Home contents insurance can protect all sorts of possessions. This could include furniture, electrical items, gadgets, clothing and cash.

Purchasing the best contents insurance is a good way to protect your belongings. You can insure your possessions against loss, damage and theft.

A renter might just need home contents insurance, also known as renters insurance or contents insurance for tenants. The same applies to a university student who might need student contents insurance. Their landlord might only need buildings insurance.

The best contents insurance policy could give you the following benefits:

But often, the best contents insurance will cover you for loss and events outside your control. This could include: theft, fire, storms, floods, water leaks and subsidence.

Whether you’re getting buildings and contents insurance, or standalone contents insurance, the details vary between policies.

What does home contents insurance cover me against?

This page is about contents insurance. The best way to start your search is to do a home contents insurance comparison. If you want a policy that covers both, do a home and contents insurance comparison. It is important to find the best contents insurance, UK wide, that suits your needs. Follow the link at the top of the page to compare contents insurance policies.

This covers any damage to your belongings that happens by mistake. For example, it could cover you if you knocked your TV over.

This means your home contents insurance provider would replace broken or stolen items with a new version of the same thing. Some policies only offer indemnity cover, which accounts for wear and tear of your older possessions.

New for old cover

This protects the belongings that you take outside your home. For example, it could cover your mobile phone or laptop which you use on-the-go. It can cover you within the UK, or abroad too.

With the best contents insurance, UK providers generally cover your valuables in two ways. Some home contents insurance policies give you an individual cover limit per item, such as £2,000. Other contents insurance policies give you a total cover limit for all your valuables, such as £15,000.

How do you cover your valuables?

Once you've compared the best home contents insurance, UK wide, and found the policy for your needs, you’ll need to talk to your insurer about any particularly valuable items you have. This could include items of jewellery, artwork, bikes or computer equipment.

The kinds of belongings you’ll be covered on your home contents insurance include:

What kind of belongings does contents insurance cover me for?

Buildings insurance is different to contents insurance. It’ll give you benefits like home emergency cover, cover for fixtures and fittings, and plumbing and drainage cover).

When you do a home contents insurance comparison, check each policy carefully to see which benefits are included. With the best contents insurance, UK insurers usually include them as standard, but others only offer them as an extra you need to pay for.

Make sure you don’t just choose a cheap contents insurance policy because of the price.

To find the best contents insurance, UK wide, you should ask yourself these two important questions.

You’ll need to make sure your policy can cover the cost of replacing your contents if they’re stolen or destroyed.

When you start looking for contents insurance, it’s important to get the best contents insurance policy for your needs.

How to get the best contents insurance quote

You’ll need to check the details carefully including the level of cover each insurer offers per valuable before you make a decision. Compare contents insurance quotes to get the right cover at the right price and find the best contents insurance for you.

Think about what you’d need to replace if the worst happened. Your furniture? Your electrical appliances? Your valuables?

What you want to cover on your home contents insurance policy?

Then you’ll be able to start looking into the best contents insurance UK providers can offer, and can find a contents insurance quote that suits your needs.

You’ll need to make sure you have the right amount of cover in place.

How much are the contents that you want to cover worth?

Calculate how much home contents insurance cover you need

Your contents insurance policy should cover the cost of replacing all your belongings. That’s so you’d be alright if the worst happened and all your belongings were ruined.

Generally with home contents insurance, the claim limit is based on the number of rooms in your house. If the limit you’re offered isn’t enough, you can ask for a higher amount. But bear in mind that it’s likely you’ll have to pay more for your contents insurance if you do that.

To work out how much all your contents are worth, go through each room and work out the value of:

your sofas and other furniture

tvs and electronics

books, dvds, computer games, clothes

carpets, curtains and other soft furnishings.

Don’t forget to think about what’s in your loft, garage or shed as well before you get a home contents insurance quote.

What information do I need to share with insurers?

When you get your content quotes your house contents insurance provider is likely to ask about the following:

the value of your belongings

your property type and address

when your home was built

how many rooms you have

your home’s security arrangements (doors, windows etc.)

how many people live in your home and how much time they spend there.

How much does contents insurance cost?

It’s more important to find the right contents insurance than it is to find a cheap deal.