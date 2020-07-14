Get quotes in minutes and you could pay £64.75 or less for contents insurance*
Last updated: 01 December 2020
Home contents insurance can protect all sorts of possessions. This could include furniture, electrical items, gadgets, clothing and cash.
You can get combined home and contents insurance (sometimes known as 'building contents insurance'). Or you can get standalone contents insurance or buildings insurance.
Some people don’t need both house and contents insurance. You can buy these two types of insurance separately if it suits you better.
A renter might just need home contents insurance, also known as renters insurance or contents insurance for tenants. The same applies to a university student who might need student contents insurance. Their landlord might only need buildings insurance.
This page is about contents insurance. If you want a policy that covers both buildings and contents, do a home and contents insurance comparison.
But often, the best contents insurance will cover you for loss and events outside your control. This could include: theft, fire, storms, floods, water leaks and subsidence.
The best contents insurance policy could give you the following benefits:
This covers any damage to your belongings that happens by mistake. For example, it could cover you if you knocked your TV over.
This means your home contents insurance provider would replace broken or stolen items with a new version of the same thing. Some policies only offer indemnity cover, which accounts for wear and tear of your older possessions.
This protects the belongings that you take outside your home. For example, it could cover your mobile phone or laptop which you use on-the-go. It can cover you within the UK, or abroad too.
When you do a home contents insurance comparison, check each policy carefully to see which benefits are included. With the best contents insurance, UK insurers usually include them as standard, but others only offer them as an extra you need to pay for.
Buildings insurance is different to contents insurance. It’ll give you benefits like home emergency cover, cover for fixtures and fittings, and plumbing and drainage cover).
Furniture
Gadgets (tablets, mobile phones)
Electrical items (laptops, PCs, TVs)
Clothes
Cash.
Once you've compared the best home contents insurance, UK wide, and found the policy for your needs, you’ll need to talk to your insurer about any particularly valuable items you have. This could include items of jewellery, artwork, bikes or computer equipment.
With the best contents insurance, UK providers generally cover your valuables in two ways. Some home contents insurance policies give you an individual cover limit per item, such as £2,000. Other contents insurance policies give you a total cover limit for all your valuables, such as £15,000.
Make sure you don’t just choose a cheap contents insurance policy because of the price.
You’ll need to check the details carefully including the level of cover each insurer offers per valuable before you make a decision. Compare contents insurance quotes to get the right cover at the right price and find the best contents insurance for you.
You’ll need to make sure your policy can cover the cost of replacing your contents if they’re stolen or destroyed.
To find the best contents insurance, UK wide, you should ask yourself these two important questions.
Think about what you’d need to replace if the worst happened. Your furniture? Your electrical appliances? Your valuables?
You’ll need to make sure you have the right amount of cover in place.
Then you’ll be able to start looking into the best contents insurance UK providers can offer, and can find a contents insurance quote that suits your needs.
Generally with home contents insurance, the claim limit is based on the number of rooms in your house. If the limit you’re offered isn’t enough, you can ask for a higher amount. But bear in mind that it’s likely you’ll have to pay more for your contents insurance if you do that.
To work out how much all your contents are worth, go through each room and work out the value of:
your sofas and other furniture
tvs and electronics
books, dvds, computer games, clothes
carpets, curtains and other soft furnishings.
Don’t forget to think about what’s in your loft, garage or shed as well before you get a home contents insurance quote.
the value of your belongings
your property type and address
when your home was built
how many rooms you have
your home’s security arrangements (doors, windows etc.)
how many people live in your home and how much time they spend there.
The cost will depend on how much you need to cover. But, of course, everybody wants to find the best deal they can. Here are a few tips for reducing the price of your home contents insurance.
|Compare contents insurance
|Shopping around is always a good idea because prices can vary a lot between insurers. Doing a home contents insurance comparison will help you to get the best deal. Just make sure you’re comparing like for like, and that the price difference isn’t based on the level of cover. And don’t auto-renew as loyalty doesn’t usually pay when it comes to insurance.
|Say no to extras
|When you buy your contents insurance, you’ll probably be offered extras. But a basic contents insurance policy will be cheaper.
|Up your security
|Install high-quality locks, burglar alarms and smoke alarms, to get a better deal on your home contents insurance.
|Pay annually
|Annual contents insurance is always cheaper than paying monthly by direct debit.
|Combine buildings and contents insurance
|A combined policy can be a cheaper way to buy your insurance, if you need both.
|Choose a higher excess
|The excess fee is what you pay towards any claim you make. You can usually set the amount of excess you’re happy to pay. The higher the excess, the cheaper the premium.
Yes, it is your responsibility to cover your personal belongings, but you should not need buildings insurance if you rent or live in a block of flats.
Yes, you will be charged an excess if you claim on your policy. This could be anything between £50 and £200, so check your documents for details.
You can pay in one up front annual payment, or spread it over the term of the policy in monthly instalments, but this could cost more overall.
Yes, if the policy offers personal possessions cover. If your insurer does not offer this as standard, you may be able to add it for an extra cost.
Some insurers cover bicycles kept outside as standard, as long as they are locked up. Others offer this as an extra benefit you can add to your policy.
