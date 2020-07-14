Last updated: 17 December 2020

Do you need contents insurance for renters?

Yes, even if you do not own your home, you should get tenants' insurance, UK wide, to protect your belongings. This can be especially valuable if you have furnished the property yourself.

Insurance for renters will protect your contents against theft, loss or damage while you are living in your rented home.

Get as many online quotes as possible, so you can find the cover you need at the cheapest price.

If you are a landlord, you can compare landlord contents insurance here.

How much is renters' insurance

UK providers charge, on average, £135, according to the Association of British Insurers (ABI)

Your level of cover, e.g. accidental damage sometimes costs more

The value of things you want to insure

Your address, e.g. postcodes with a high crime rate usually cost more

The security at your rented home, e.g. burglar alarms can reduce your premium

If you have a no claims discount

Paying for your policy in full can help save you money, as insurers charge interest for paying monthly. You can also save if you buy online.

What cover should you get?

Work out how much your belongings are worth, then compare online quotes to get the policy you need at the cheapest price.