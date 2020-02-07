<Home insurance

Contents insurance for renters

With renters' insurance, UK providers can cover your contents and protect your belongings.

Do you need contents insurance for renters?

Yes, even if you do not own your home, you should get tenants' insurance, UK wide, to protect your belongings. This can be especially valuable if you have furnished the property yourself.

Insurance for renters will protect your contents against theft, loss or damage while you are living in your rented home.

Get as many online quotes as possible, so you can find the cover you need at the cheapest price.

If you are a landlord, you can compare landlord contents insurance here.

Find out what contents insurance can cover

How much is renters' insurance

UK providers charge, on average, £135, according to the Association of British Insurers (ABI). But the price of your contents insurance will vary depending on:

  • Your level of cover, e.g. accidental damage sometimes costs more

  • The value of things you want to insure

  • Your address, e.g. postcodes with a high crime rate usually cost more

  • The security at your rented home, e.g. burglar alarms can reduce your premium

  • If you have a no claims discount

Paying for your policy in full can help save you money, as insurers charge interest for paying monthly. You can also save if you buy online.

What cover should you get?

Work out how much your belongings are worth, then compare online quotes to get the policy you need at the cheapest price.

Check the maximum contents cover in this comparison, to find a policy that offers protection for all of your belongings. You should also consider:

Updated 17 December 2020
Personal possessions coverThis protects things like jewellery and gadgets, while they are away from your home. Check the cover per valuable is enough to replace the most expensive item you own.
New for old coverThis provides a brand new replacement if your contents are damaged, lost or stolen. If the exact item is not available, your insurer will pay for you to get a similar model of the same value.
Tenants' liabilityThis covers repair or replacement costs if you accidentally damage your rental property, e.g. you spill wine on the carpet. Most renters policies include this as standard, but check your documents to be sure.

Contents insurance for renters FAQs

Last updated: 13 October, 2021

