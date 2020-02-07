With renters' insurance, UK providers can cover your contents and protect your belongings.
Get quotes from these home insurance providers and more.
Insurance for renters will protect your contents against theft, loss or damage while you are living in your rented home.
Get as many online quotes as possible, so you can find the cover you need at the cheapest price.
If you are a landlord, you can compare landlord contents insurance here.
Find out what contents insurance can cover
Your level of cover, e.g. accidental damage sometimes costs more
The value of things you want to insure
Your address, e.g. postcodes with a high crime rate usually cost more
The security at your rented home, e.g. burglar alarms can reduce your premium
If you have a no claims discount
Paying for your policy in full can help save you money, as insurers charge interest for paying monthly. You can also save if you buy online.
Here are 8 ways to cut the cost of your home insurance
Check the maximum contents cover in this comparison, to find a policy that offers protection for all of your belongings. You should also consider:
|Personal possessions cover
|This protects things like jewellery and gadgets, while they are away from your home. Check the cover per valuable is enough to replace the most expensive item you own.
|New for old cover
|This provides a brand new replacement if your contents are damaged, lost or stolen. If the exact item is not available, your insurer will pay for you to get a similar model of the same value.
|Tenants' liability
|This covers repair or replacement costs if you accidentally damage your rental property, e.g. you spill wine on the carpet. Most renters policies include this as standard, but check your documents to be sure.
You may still need insurance to protect your own things like televisions, laptops, CDs, DVDs, books, clothing and valuables.
No, it is your landlord's responsibility to insure the building. However, you may be asked to pay the cost of the premium in your tenancy agreement.
It covers you if you accidentally cause damage to your rented property, e.g. if you stain the carpet. Most renters' policies include it as standard.
You need specialist student contents insurance if you are at university. Compare student policies here.
Yes. You are charged an excess if you claim. Check your documents for details.
Last updated: 13 October, 2021
Compare quotes to protect your home with the right cover.
Once you have insured your home, you need to keep your cover up to date to make sure it stays valid. Here is how you can manage your home insurance policy.Read More
Whether you live in a flat or a mansion, getting the right home insurance policy is essential. Here is how to find the best cover for your property.Read More
If you own a second home in the UK, you may need specific home insurance to protect it. Here is how to cover your second home.Read More
By comparing home insurance, you could save money on the policy. The best value Home insurance will offer the cover to your home and content. Choose a cover plan from the best UK home insurance companies and see the online discounts they offer.
We have always aimed to provide the best possible services to bridge the gap between our users and our clients. Over the years, we have been thrilled to be recognised by various prestigious bodies and organisations for those efforts.
Home Insurance comparison is provided by Confused.com which is a trading name of Inspop.com Limited who are authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority. Registered office; Greyfriars House, Greyfriars Road, Cardiff, CF10 3AL, registered in England and Wales 03857130. Please note, we cannot be held responsible for the content of external websites and by using the links stated to access these separate websites you will be subject to the terms of use applying to those sites. By using this system you are also agreeing to our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy. money.co.uk is an intermediary and receives a percentage of the commission if you decide to buy through us.