Last updated: 25 March 2022

What is contents insurance?

Contents insurance enables you to protect your possessions against loss, damage and theft. It's a good way to protect your belongings.

What does home contents insurance cover me against?

Contents insurance covers you for loss and events outside your control, such as:

theft

fire

storms

floods

water leaks

subsidence

It could also give you the following benefits:

accidental damage protection

new for old cover

personal possessions cover

When comparing policies, check to see which benefits are included and which cost extra.

What does contents insurance cover?

What kind of belongings does contents insurance cover me for?

The type of possessions covered include:

furniture

gadgets

electrical items

clothes

cash

Once you’ve found the best policy for your needs, talk to your insurer about any particularly valuable items you have.

How do you cover your valuables?

You can cover valuables separately. Your insurer needs to know about high-value items in your home.

Some policies give you an individual cover limit per item, others offer you a total cover limit for all your valuables, such as jewellery, watches, works of art or computer equipment.

Do you need buildings and home contents insurance?

Some policies cover both the building itself and the contents inside it. This is called home insurance.

Not everyone needs both buildings and contents insurance.