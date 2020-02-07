<Home insurance

Home contents insurance

Get quotes in minutes and you could pay £64.75 or less for contents insurance.*

or click here to find contents insurance

Powered By

Get quotes from these home insurance providers and more

admiral-16
Hasting Direct
johnlewis
More than logo
Legal General logo

*51% of customers received a quote of £64.75 or less for Contents insurance between July and September 2020, when using our journey via Confused.com

Last updated: 25 March 2022

What is contents insurance?

Contents insurance enables you to protect your possessions against loss, damage and theft. It's a good way to protect your belongings. 

What does home contents insurance cover me against?

Contents insurance covers you for loss and events outside your control, such as:

  • theft

  • fire

  • storms

  • floods

  • water leaks

  • subsidence

It could also give you the following benefits:

  • accidental damage protection

  • new for old cover 

  • personal possessions cover

When comparing policies, check to see which benefits are included and which cost extra.

What does contents insurance cover?

Home contents

What kind of belongings does contents insurance cover me for?

The type of possessions covered include:

  • furniture

  • gadgets 

  • electrical items

  • clothes

  • cash

Once you’ve found the best policy for your needs, talk to your insurer about any particularly valuable items you have.

valuables on desk

How do you cover your valuables?

You can cover valuables separately. Your insurer needs to know about high-value items in your home.

Some policies give you an individual cover limit per item, others offer you a total cover limit for all your valuables, such as jewellery, watches, works of art or computer equipment.

Some home contents insurance policies offer an individual cover limit per item – for instance, £2,000. Others give you a total cover limit for all your valuables, such as £15,000.

Do you need buildings and home contents insurance?

Some policies cover both the building itself and the contents inside it. This is called home insurance.

Not everyone needs both buildings and contents insurance. 

A renter might just need home contents insurance, also known as “renter’s insurance” and “contents insurance for tenants”. The same applies to a university student who might need student contents insurance. A landlord might only need buildings insurance.

You can buy these contents and buildings insurance separately if it suits you better.

Find out more about home insurance

Find out more about buildings insurance

How to get the best contents insurance quote

Make sure your policy can cover the cost of replacing your contents if they’re stolen or destroyed. Ask yourself:

  • What do you want to cover on your policy?

  • How much are the contents you want to cover worth?

Calculate how much home contents insurance cover you need

Your policy should cover the cost of replacing all your chosen belongings. 

The claim limit is usually based on the number of rooms in your house. If the limit you’re offered isn’t enough, you can ask for a higher amount, but you have to pay more.

living room

Go through each room and work out the value of your:

  • furniture

  • electrical items

  • personal belongings - books, dvds, computer games, clothes, etc

  • carpets, curtains and other soft furnishings

Remember to add what’s in your loft, garage or shed.

How much does contents insurance cost?

The cost depends on how much you need to cover. Here’s how to keep the price down.

  • Compare contents insurance: shop around because prices vary. Make sure you compare like for like. And don’t auto-renew as loyalty doesn’t usually pay

  • Say no to extras: a basic policy is cheaper

  • Up your security: install high-quality locks, burglar alarms and smoke alarms

  • Pay annually: annual contents insurance costs less than paying monthly by direct debit

  • Combine buildings and contents insurance: a combined policy can be cheaper if you need both

  • Choose a higher excess: the excess fee is what you pay towards any claim you make. The higher the excess, the cheaper the premium

What information do I need to share with insurers?

Your provider is likely to ask for the following details:

  • the value of your belongings

  • your property type and address

  • when your home was built

  • how many rooms it has

  • your home’s security arrangements  (doors, windows etc)

  • how many people live in your property and how much time they spend there

Home contents insurance FAQs

Get home insurance quotes

Compare quotes to protect your home with the right cover.

Find home insurance

Explore Home insurance guides

See more guides

man outside working on laptop

How to manage your home insurance policy

Once you have insured your home, you need to keep your cover up to date to make sure it stays valid. Here is how you can manage your home insurance policy.

Read More
2 Scottish houses by a road. One house has a white door and the other has a red door.

What home insurance do you need?

Whether you live in a flat or a mansion, getting the right home insurance policy is essential. Here is how to find the best cover for your property.

Read More
Empty road through a village, with small houses on either side of the road.

How to insure your second home

If you own a second home in the UK, you may need specific home insurance to protect it. Here is how to cover your second home.

Read More

Why compare home insurance with money.co.uk?

By comparing home insurance, you could save money on the policy. The best value Home insurance will offer the cover to your home and content. Choose a cover plan from the best UK home insurance companies and see the online discounts they offer.

Trustpilot

Proud to be award winning

We have always aimed to provide the best possible services to bridge the gap between our users and our clients. Over the years, we have been thrilled to be recognised by various prestigious bodies and organisations for those efforts.

stevie award
WMA 2021 Logo-768x632
nba logo
logo dma
ecommerce awards

Do you need another type of home insurance

Home insurance

Boiler insurance

Building insurance

Contents insurance for tenants

Flat roof insurance

Flooding insurance

High net worth insurance

Holiday home insurance

Holiday let insurance

Home emergency cover

Listed buildings insurance

Musical instrument insurance

Non-standard home insurance

Overseas property insurance

Renovation home insurance

Second home insurance

Short term unoccupied house

Students contents insurance

Subsidence house insurance

Thatched property home insurance

Underpinned home insurance

Unlimited home insurance

Unoccupied house insurance

Home insurance guides

Home Insurance comparison is provided by Confused.com which is a trading name of Inspop.com Limited who are authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority. Registered office; Greyfriars House, Greyfriars Road, Cardiff, CF10 3AL, registered in England and Wales 03857130. Please note, we cannot be held responsible for the content of external websites and by using the links stated to access these separate websites you will be subject to the terms of use applying to those sites. By using this system you are also agreeing to our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy. money.co.uk is an intermediary and receives a percentage of the commission if you decide to buy through us.