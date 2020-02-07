Get quotes in minutes and you could pay £64.75 or less for contents insurance.*
Last updated: 25 March 2022
Contents insurance enables you to protect your possessions against loss, damage and theft. It's a good way to protect your belongings.
Contents insurance covers you for loss and events outside your control, such as:
theft
fire
storms
floods
water leaks
subsidence
It could also give you the following benefits:
accidental damage protection
new for old cover
personal possessions cover
When comparing policies, check to see which benefits are included and which cost extra.
What does contents insurance cover?
The type of possessions covered include:
furniture
gadgets
electrical items
clothes
cash
Once you’ve found the best policy for your needs, talk to your insurer about any particularly valuable items you have.
You can cover valuables separately. Your insurer needs to know about high-value items in your home.
Some policies give you an individual cover limit per item, others offer you a total cover limit for all your valuables, such as jewellery, watches, works of art or computer equipment.
Some home contents insurance policies offer an individual cover limit per item – for instance, £2,000. Others give you a total cover limit for all your valuables, such as £15,000.
Some policies cover both the building itself and the contents inside it. This is called home insurance.
Not everyone needs both buildings and contents insurance.
A renter might just need home contents insurance, also known as “renter’s insurance” and “contents insurance for tenants”. The same applies to a university student who might need student contents insurance. A landlord might only need buildings insurance.
You can buy these contents and buildings insurance separately if it suits you better.
Make sure your policy can cover the cost of replacing your contents if they’re stolen or destroyed. Ask yourself:
What do you want to cover on your policy?
How much are the contents you want to cover worth?
Your policy should cover the cost of replacing all your chosen belongings.
The claim limit is usually based on the number of rooms in your house. If the limit you’re offered isn’t enough, you can ask for a higher amount, but you have to pay more.
Go through each room and work out the value of your:
furniture
electrical items
personal belongings - books, dvds, computer games, clothes, etc
carpets, curtains and other soft furnishings
Remember to add what’s in your loft, garage or shed.
The cost depends on how much you need to cover. Here’s how to keep the price down.
Compare contents insurance: shop around because prices vary. Make sure you compare like for like. And don’t auto-renew as loyalty doesn’t usually pay
Say no to extras: a basic policy is cheaper
Up your security: install high-quality locks, burglar alarms and smoke alarms
Pay annually: annual contents insurance costs less than paying monthly by direct debit
Combine buildings and contents insurance: a combined policy can be cheaper if you need both
Choose a higher excess: the excess fee is what you pay towards any claim you make. The higher the excess, the cheaper the premium
Your provider is likely to ask for the following details:
the value of your belongings
your property type and address
when your home was built
how many rooms it has
your home’s security arrangements (doors, windows etc)
how many people live in your property and how much time they spend there
Yes. It is your responsibility to cover your personal belongings, but you do not need buildings insurance.
Yes. You are charged an excess if you claim. Check your documents for details.
You can pay in one annual payment or monthly instalments, but monthly payments could cost more overall.
Yes, if the policy offers personal possessions cover. You may be able to add this for an extra cost.
Yes. Some insurers cover bicycles kept outside as standard if they are locked up. Others offer this as an extra benefit.
