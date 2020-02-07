<Home insurance

Building insurance

Get quotes in minutes and you could pay £104.29 or less for buildings insurance*

or click here to find building insurance

Powered By

Get quotes from these home insurance providers and more

admiral-16
Hasting Direct
johnlewis
More than logo
Legal General logo

*51% of customers received a quote of £104.29 or less for Buildings insurance between July and September 2020, when using our journey via Confused.com

How to get the right buildings insurance

To find the right buildings cover for your home:

  • Work out how much cover you need

  • Think about whether you need a non standard policy

  • Look for the right policy at the best price

Work out how much cover you need

Most insurance companies offer a set claims limit between £500,000 and unlimited.

Find a limit that matches your rebuild value, but avoid paying for more cover than you need.

Find out how to work out the rebuild value of your home here

Your cover should be at least equal to the rebuild value of your home. This is how much it would cost to rebuild your home and is not the same as the market value.

row of houses

Think about a specialist policy

Some properties need more cover than others, so you may need a specific policy if you live in:

  • A thatched home, be

    cause thatched roofs are more prone to fire, and can be expensive to repair.

  • A property with a flat roof, because they can be more susceptible to damage and give better access to thieves.

  • A listed property, because they are often hundreds of years old, and can cost more to repair and restore than standard homes.

  • A high net worth property, because they usually have high rebuild values, and some policies only cover homes with up to six bedrooms. This comparison shows how many bedrooms each insurer can cover.

Here is how to find home insurance if you have a non standard home

Do you need buildings cover?

If your home is damaged or destroyed by fire or flood the repair costs to put it right could be huge.

You can buy buildings insurance on its own, or as part of a combined home insurance policy with contents cover.

Here is everything that buildings insurance covers

Having the right buildings insurance policy in place can cover the costs for you, even if your home needs to be rebuilt from scratch.

house with scaffolding

Building insurance FAQs

Last updated: 13 October, 2021

Get home insurance quotes

Compare quotes to protect your home with the right cover.

Find home insurance

Explore Home insurance guides

See more guides

man outside working on laptop

How to manage your home insurance policy

Once you have insured your home, you need to keep your cover up to date to make sure it stays valid. Here is how you can manage your home insurance policy.

Read More
2 Scottish houses by a road. One house has a white door and the other has a red door.

What home insurance do you need?

Whether you live in a flat or a mansion, getting the right home insurance policy is essential. Here is how to find the best cover for your property.

Read More
Empty road through a village, with small houses on either side of the road.

How to insure your second home

If you own a second home in the UK, you may need specific home insurance to protect it. Here is how to cover your second home.

Read More

Why compare home insurance with money.co.uk?

By comparing home insurance, you could save money on the policy. The best value Home insurance will offer the cover to your home and content. Choose a cover plan from the best UK home insurance companies and see the online discounts they offer.

Trustpilot

Proud to be award winning

We have always aimed to provide the best possible services to bridge the gap between our users and our clients. Over the years, we have been thrilled to be recognised by various prestigious bodies and organisations for those efforts.

stevie award
WMA 2021 Logo-768x632
nba logo
logo dma
ecommerce awards

Do you need another type of home insurance

Home insurance

Boiler insurance

Contents insurance

Contents insurance for tenants

Flat roof insurance

Flooding insurance

High net worth insurance

Holiday home insurance

Holiday let insurance

Home emergency cover

Listed buildings insurance

Musical instrument insurance

Non-standard home insurance

Overseas property insurance

Renovation home insurance

Second home insurance

Short term unoccupied house

Students contents insurance

Subsidence house insurance

Thatched property home insurance

Underpinned home insurance

Unlimited home insurance

Unoccupied house insurance

Home insurance guides

Home Insurance comparison is provided by Confused.com which is a trading name of Inspop.com Limited who are authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority. Registered office; Greyfriars House, Greyfriars Road, Cardiff, CF10 3AL, registered in England and Wales 03857130. Please note, we cannot be held responsible for the content of external websites and by using the links stated to access these separate websites you will be subject to the terms of use applying to those sites. By using this system you are also agreeing to our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy. money.co.uk is an intermediary and receives a percentage of the commission if you decide to buy through us.