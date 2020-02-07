The make believe mortgage - how much would you have to spend to live in homes from films, TV and games?

We all remember playing The Sims, right? Spending hours painstakingly crafting your dream home from the ground up, complete with eight bedrooms, five swimming pools and a helipad, just in case. Sadly, the ‘motherlode’ cheat doesn’t work in the real world, and most of us have to pay for our home via a mortgage.
We wanted to see how much that mortgage would cost when it comes to the fictional houses we see on screen. How much would Mario have to pay to live in his universe? What would the Roses have to fork out to live in their motel? Could Villanelle really afford that Parisian apartment on an assassin’s salary?
Let’s find out.
Property listing: Fully upgraded house in Animal Crossing, New Horizons.
Property price: £359,339.60
Monthly mortgage: £1,533.63
Property listing: Bowser’s Castle, Mario Universe
Property price: £4,358,279
Monthly mortgage: £18,602
Property listing: Rosebud Motel, Schitt’s Creek
Property price: £2,659,667
Monthly mortgage: £11,350
Property listing: Paris apartment, Killing Eve
Property price: £1,083,648
Monthly mortgage: £4,597
Property listing: Hobbit house, The Shire, Lord of The Rings
Property price: £1,200,000
Monthly mortgage: £5,121
Property listing: Elsa’s ice castle, Frozen
Property price: £2,670,902
Monthly mortgage: £11,398
Our expert mortgage comparison makes finding the right deal for you easy. Take a look at our mortgage deals today and see what you could save when you compare mortgages.
If you're a first time buyer or looking to move house or remortgage, we can help you find the best mortgage deal to suit your needs.
The value of each fictional property was calculated individually based on canon information from the game, television show or film using location data and bedroom count and collated with real-life comparisons of average property prices in a corresponding area or a conversion from fictional to real currency.