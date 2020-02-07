The make believe mortgage - how much would you have to spend to live in homes from films, TV and games?

We wanted to see how much that mortgage would cost when it comes to the fictional houses we see on screen. How much would Mario have to pay to live in his universe? What would the Roses have to fork out to live in their motel? Could Villanelle really afford that Parisian apartment on an assassin’s salary?

Let’s find out.

New Horizons: Animal Crossing house could set you back £1,500 a month.

Property listing: Fully upgraded house in Animal Crossing, New Horizons.

Property price: £359,339.60

Monthly mortgage: £1,533.63

Mario: Bowser’s Castle would cost a monster £18,602 a month

Property listing: Bowser’s Castle, Mario Universe

Property price: £4,358,279

Monthly mortgage: £18,602

Schitt’s Creek: Rosebud Motel is a pricey business to run at £11,350 a month

Property listing: Rosebud Motel, Schitt’s Creek

Property price: £2,659,667

Monthly mortgage: £11,350

Killing Eve: Villanelle would take a hit of £4,597 a month for Paris pad

Property listing: Paris apartment, Killing Eve

Property price: £1,083,648

Monthly mortgage: £4,597

The Lord of The Rings: Hobbits pay out a cool £5,121 a month for special home

Property listing: Hobbit house, The Shire, Lord of The Rings

Property price: £1,200,000

Monthly mortgage: £5,121

Frozen: Elsa’s ice castle is a cool £11,398 a month

Property listing: Elsa’s ice castle, Frozen

Property price: £2,670,902

Monthly mortgage: £11,398

