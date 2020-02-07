What’s the best city to live in based on your diet?

We’re becoming increasingly health-conscious as a population, with diet trends rapidly changing and evolving every year. These shifts impact the cost and amount of energy we are using, the cost of food and our need for extended options when dining out.
Our energy experts have conducted a study to find out the best and worst places to live based on dietary requirements across the USA and Europe.
For the study, we analysed four diet groups: Celiac, Vegan, Vegetarian and Omnivore. We then ranked cities based on five lifestyle factors: the number of speciality restaurants; the number of speciality takeaway services; the cost of a classic home-cooked meal for each diet; the cost of energy to cook a homemade meal; and the number of speciality cooking classes.
Our study shows that in Europe, four of the top 10 list is made up of Spanish cities; Madrid, Valencia, Seville and Barcelona.
Despite London and Glasgow ranking in the top three, they are the only UK cities in top 10.
Eastern Europe is one of the most affordable places for plant-based home cooking - in Moscow, Bucharest, Krakow and Warsaw it costs residents on average between €438.70 and €877.40 per year to cook a vegan meal.
When it comes to the energy needed to cook a meal, it costs five times more to cook staple ingredients for a vegan risotto salad in the north and west of Europe than the rest of the continent. In Copenhagen, Berlin, Munich and Brussels vegans are faced with yearly energy costs of around €2,193.50 to cook their meals.
Our expert findings also show a shift in trends across both US and Europe, with cities known for traditional barbecue dishes ranking as some of the best places for vegans to live, whilst green-friendly and hipster cities were discovered to be some of the worst places for vegans to live.
