Can you transfer a balance from someone else's credit card?

Is it possible to do a balance transfer from someone else's card?

Yes, but only some providers let you transfer another person's balance to a credit card in your name. Barclaycard is one of them.

These providers may restrict who you can transfer a balance from. For example, the other person may have to be your partner, family member or close friend.

Only you (the person taking on the balance) can request the transfer. The provider will not allow the other person to make the transfer.

Taking on someone else's credit card debt is a risk.

Only make the transfer if:

You can trust them to make the repayments

Or

You're are happy to pay off the debt for the other person

To stop interest building up for a fixed period, you could move their balance to a new 0% balance transfer credit card in your name. But watch out for transfer fees.

Who's responsible for the debt once it's been transferred?

Once the transfer has been made, the debt will be in your name. This means you are legally responsible for repaying it.

This does not mean that you have to pay off the debt by yourself - you can ask the person whose balance is being transferred to give you money to pay off the balance each month.

Before you take on their debt, you should agree how much they'll pay you every month. Or, get them to set up a direct debit to pay the minimum amount directly to the card company.

Keep a written record of the agreement and every payment that is made. You may have to refer to it should any problems arise later.

How will you be affected by taking on someone else's balance?

If you, or the person whose debt you are taking on, miss a payment or stop repaying the debt on the new card, the credit card provider will chase you, the named cardholder, for the money.

This could mean you have to:

Pay off the balance yourself

Pay any interest owed

Pay charges or fees for missed payments

Your credit record will also be affected if you miss payments. It does not matter that the debt originally belonged to someone else.

