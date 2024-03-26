Learn how to become a private tutor

What is a private tutor?

A private tutor is someone who teaches students outside the traditional classroom setting. When you freelance as a private tutor, you can select the students you wish to teach, take pride in their accomplishments and establish your own schedule and pricing.

Private tutors tend to work one-to-one or in small groups, providing personalised instruction that’s tailored to the student's needs. This could be in an academic subject, like maths or French, or a more practical course of study, such as music or art. Private tutors assist pupils of all ages, from KS1 to university graduates.

What skills do you need to be a private tutor?

Essential skills for private tutors include effective communication, patience, adaptability and the ability to motivate and inspire students. You should also be organised, punctual and able to provide constructive feedback to help students improve.

What qualifications do you need to be a private tutor?

While formal qualifications are not mandatory to become a freelance tutor, clients tend to scrutinise tutors’ academic achievements and work experience when choosing who to hire. Possessing teaching experience and a high-level qualification in the subject you intend to teach will make you a more appealing prospect.

Nonetheless, what is truly essential is a solid grasp of the material you're teaching and the ability to relate and adapt to your students’ needs. If you can demonstrate proficiency and experience in these areas, there’s no reason you can’t succeed.

Do you need a DBS certificate to be a private tutor?

A disclosure and barring service (DBS) certificate helps ensure the safety and well-being of students by allowing clients to verify a tutor's criminal record. Although there is no legal requirement for self-employed tutors to have a DBS certificate, holding one can help reassure prospective clients, especially parents. Individuals can apply for a Basic DBS check on the GOV.UK website. It costs £18 and takes around 14 days to process.

Is being a private tutor a hard job?

Being a private tutor can pose challenges, yet it's also immensely rewarding. The students you meet in this capacity might struggle to grasp a specific subject or with learning overall, necessitating empathy and creativity to cater to each student's learning style.

Private tutors also need to be flexible about the hours they work. Most clients prefer scheduling lessons for late afternoon, early evenings and weekends. The run-up to exam season is also a busy time as the frequency of regular lessons increases. On the other hand, private tutors’ workloads tend to drop during the school holidays, so it's essential to manage your income carefully.

Can you be a private tutor as a side hustle?

Yes, many people choose to tutor as a side hustle while maintaining full-time jobs or pursuing their studies. You can usually arrange tutoring assignments around your existing commitments, allowing you to earn extra income in your spare time.

What does a private tutor do on a daily basis?

As a private tutor, your daily tasks include preparing lesson plans, conducting tutoring sessions, assessing student progress and providing feedback. You'll also spend time communicating with students and their parents to address any concerns or questions they may have.

Private tutors who offer face-to-face lessons at their clients’ homes also spend some time travelling between appointments, while those who teach on their own premises must allocate time for cleaning and organising their learning space. Face-to-face tutors also need to regularly replenish their supplies of books and other materials.

Things may be somewhat simpler for online tutors, although they face their own set of challenges. For instance, they must invest time to ensure the reliability of their technological solutions and provide support for clients who may not be familiar with the tools they use.

Regardless of the tutoring method you choose, keeping up to date with modern teaching methods and the national curriculum (if tutoring academic subjects) is essential and requires a certain investment of time.

Setting up in business as a freelance private tutor

In addition to their day-to-day teaching work, private tutors need to register as self-employed with HRMC and take on the running of a business. You can establish yourself as a sole trader or limited company or maintain your full-time job while engaging in private tutoring as a side hustle. In either scenario, there are certain business basics to consider once you embark on a career as a freelance tutor: