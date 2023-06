A secured business loan uses assets belonging to your businesses, such as residential or commercial property, as collateral to borrow money.

It's a way to access finance to fund business projects, help with everyday business expenses or cashflow over the year.

They work in a similar way to other loan. You borrow the sum your business needs and pay it back over a specific period at a set interest rate.

If you fail to pay the loan, however, the lender can take possession of the asset you put up as collateral instead.