A secured business loan is sum of money you borrow for your business that’s backed by something valuable it owns - like equipment, property, or vehicles.

These items act as security for the lender - so if you can’t repay the loan, the lender may take those assets to recover their money instead.

Secured business loans can be used for a variety of purposes, including funding business expansion, covering operational expenses, or improving cash flow.

The loan amount, repayment terms, and interest rate are agreed upon upfront - and your business repays the loan in instalments over a set period - just like with a personal loan.

Because the loan is secured by assets, lowering the risk for lender, it may be easier to qualify for larger loan amounts or enjoy more favourable terms compared to unsecured loans - but bear in mind the application process can take longer.