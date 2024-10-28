Start Up Loans: everything you need to know

A government-backed Start Up Loan can be a great way to get your new business up and running. Here’s everything you need to know.
Starting out in business is an exciting but busy time. You’ll find you’re pulled in all sorts of directions and it can be difficult to know where to begin sometimes. Financing your new business idea is no different. But as a startup, you’re in the unique position of being able to take advantage of Start Up Loans. Let’s explore what they are and why you might want one.
These unsecured and secured loans could help you grow your business, cover running costs or even fund a new company.
With a government-backed Start Up Loan, you can expect:
A fixed interest rate that remains at 6% for the duration of the loan
No fees, so you won’t pay any set-up or application fees
The ability to borrow between £500 and £25,000, with the average amount borrowed being £9,295
A Start Up Loan is a specific type of loan backed by the government that’s designed to help new startup businesses fund their ideas.
Don’t confuse them with the types of business loans or startup loans traditional and challenger banks offer. This type of borrowing is different, with the Start Up Loans Company, which is part of the British Business Bank, managing the scheme.
With a Start-up Loan, as long as your business has been trading for less than 36 months, you can borrow up to £25,000 with a one-to-five-year repayment term.
Start Up loans work much like other business loans in that you borrow a sum of money and repay it, with interest, over a period of time.
A Start Up Loan is an unsecured loan, and allows your business to borrow between £500 and £25,000. Unlike commercial startup business loans, the government-backed Start Up Loan has a fixed interest rate of 6%, and there are no application or set-up fees, meaning it could be a good way to start your business if you have no money.
If your business has several owners or partners, each individual can make a loan application, although the maximum amount available for any single business is £100,000.
What’s more, if you’re approved for a Start Up Loan, you can access 12 months of free business mentoring, which is particularly useful if you’re just starting out.
Many business loan lenders have their own eligibility criteria when it comes to lending. But Start Up Loans have the following standardised eligibility criteria:
You need to be aged 18 or over and a UK resident
You must be starting a new business (or have a business that’s been trading for no more than 36 months)
Your business must be UK-based, and you must have the right to work in the country
You must pass a credit check and be able to afford to repay the loan
You must declare that you’ve been unable to secure finance elsewhere
There is also a list of excluded business types, so make sure your business isn’t on it before applying. Excluded types include businesses involved with weapons, drugs, gambling and betting, charities, banking and money transfer services, and property investment.
You can borrow between £500 and £25,000 with a Start Up Loan.
If your business has more than one owner or partner, each can apply for a loan of up to £25,000. For example, if you and two partners operate the business, you could potentially borrow up to £75,000 between you. The maximum any single business can borrow is £100,000. Each partner needs to complete their own loan application.
When you apply for a traditional business loan, there are often set-up and application fees, plus different lenders offer different interest rates, making it important to shop around. But with a Start Up Loan, it’s much simpler.
There are no set-up or application fees and the loan comes with a fixed interest rate of 6% per annum. Having the interest rate set and no other fees to worry about makes financial planning much easier. There’s also a loan repayment calculator which can help work out monthly amounts.
Start Up Loans can support anything you might need to get your business up and running, or to help it grow if you’re still within the first three years of trading. Some common uses include:
Covering day-to-day expenses - such as rent, utilities or other bills, wages or settling invoices
New stock - the materials and products your business needs to trade
Advertising - such as promotional opportunities, online advertising and marketing campaigns
Equipment and tech - this could include buying new equipment or repairing existing apparatus. Or you could invest in new technology or software to improve your business
Unlike other business loans, some restrictions apply regarding how you use a Start Up Loan. You cannot use a Start Up Loan for:
Debt repayment
Training, qualifications or education programmes
Investment opportunities that do not form part of an ongoing sustainable business
Other restrictions may also apply.
As with all borrowing options it’s important to weigh up the pros and cons of the product. So let’s take a look at some of the advantages and disadvantages of getting a government-backed Start Up Loan.
Fixed interest rate - Knowing that the interest rate remains at 6% for the duration of the loan offers peace of mind
No set-up or application fees - with no additional fees attached to the loan, you can keep the overall cost of borrowing down
Unsecured - you don’t need to offer up any of your business’ assets as collateral
Free mentoring and support - you get 12 months of free mentoring along with valuable expertise and advice on starting and managing a business
Limited loan amounts - the maximum amount you can borrow is £25,000 (or up to £100,000 if you have additional owners and/or directors that each submit their own applications)
Strict eligibility criteria - while the criteria are clearly set out, not every type of business fits the model. And some types of businesses aren’t eligible at all
Personal liability - if you fall behind with loan repayments, you may be personally liable - and this could have a negative impact on your personal credit score
Lengthy application process - you need to approach the application process armed with a clear business plan, including financial forecasts. These are important for any new business but are still time-consuming to put together
Some commercial loan providers advertise quick application and approval times, but the Start Up Loan process can take quite a bit longer.
The length of time it ultimately takes depends on whether you can provide the information the Start Up Loan Company needs to approve the loan. If you’re well organised and have everything ready then it may only take two or three weeks. But if you need additional support or you haven’t quite got everything together, the process could take months.
Getting a business loan requires preparation, and a Start Up Loan is no different. So before you start your application, here’s a handy checklist of some of the things you need to have to hand in order to make a Start Up Loan application.
Check you’re eligible. Before you start, it’s important to check the eligibility criteria thoroughly, as this can save you time and effort in the long run. Once you’re happy you’re eligible, prepare the necessary documents to prove it
Complete an application form. Next, complete the application form. This includes details about your business, how much you want to borrow and why you need the loan
Pass a credit check. During the application process, you need to pass a credit check. Since your business is new, lenders will look at your personal circumstances, so be prepared to show up to three months of personal bank statements.
Discover what documents you need to provide. At this stage, a Business Support Partner will guide you on what documents you need to provide to continue your application
Business plan and cash flow forecasts. The required documentation includes a business plan setting out why you need the loan, along with cash flow forecasts. These are crucial documents for your business – so make sure you take the necessary time and care when putting them together
Don’t lose track of time. Once you get a Business Support Partner, you have just 90 days to complete your application
Once you’re happy that you have everything in place to begin your application, you can go over to the Start Up Loan Company’s website and begin your application. You should hear from them within two working days after you submit your form.
A Start Up Loan isn’t the only way to get funding for your new business. Let’s take a look at some other options.
A business credit card works in a similar way to a personal credit card. If the lender approves your application, it will provide you with credit up to a set limit. Any balance remaining at the end of the statement period will incur interest. Business credit cards can be a handy way to plug cash flow gaps when unexpected bills come along. They can also earn you rewards on day-to-day business spending.
A business overdraft is a facility you usually access through your business bank account (subject to status and approval). The lender sets a specific limit that you can spend in the event of going overdrawn. Note that interest is charged if you go overdrawn, so this faciity is not ideal for long-term borrowing.
A traditional startup loan tends to be unsecured and, as with a government-backed Start Up Loan, only available to businesses that have been trading for under 36 months. You might find you can access more money than the government-backed version, but startup loans from banks usually come with higher interest rates. You may also find they offer less favourable terms because of the risk lenders face when offering credit to startups.
If wish to increase your borrowing amount and look beyond standard startup options, an unsecured loan may be worth considering. You might not be able to borrow as much as you could with a secured loan, but you may find you can borrow more than with a Start Up Loan. Unsecured loans can also offer slightly more flexibility than the government-backed loans.
A Start Up Loan might feel difficult to get on the face of it due to the amount of information you need to supply about your business. But there’s also a lot of support available during the application process. As long as you are organised and your supporting documents – such as your business plan – are detailed, applying shouldn’t be difficult.
Yes, you may still be able to get a Start Up Loan with bad credit, but it might be more difficult. A full credit check may be carried out, so providing any evidence that demonstrates how you can repay the loan is vital.
The Start Up Loan Company won’t approve your application from those:
Filing for bankruptcy (or already bankrupt)
On Debt Relief Orders (DROs)
With outstanding Individual Voluntary Agreements (IVA) or Trust Deeds
Involved in Debt Management Programs or Debt Arrangement Schemes
No, you don’t need a business bank account. In fact, a Start Up Loan is a personal loan, so if the company approves your application, it will only deposit the funds into a personal bank account.
A Start Up Loan is, in every sense of the word, a loan. This means you must repay it, with interest, over an agreed period of time. A grant, on the other hand, is given freely and doesn’t have to be repaid.
You may be able to apply for another Start Up Loan, but that depends on your circumstances.
You will need to have drawn down your first loan at least six months before applying for a second, and you must have been trading for at least three months and no more than 60 months. You must also have made all repayments as per the loan schedule for the three months preceding the second loan application.
Kyle is a finance editor specialising in all things related to small and medium enterprises (SMEs). He has over ten years' experience working in financial services and as a writer.