When to register your business in the UK

But when should you register? And are there times when registration isn’t necessary? Let’s go through the basics.

Registering your business ensures you’re compliant with regulations. It also unlocks tax benefits, shows customers and clients that your business is credible, and provides legal protection.

If you’re self-employed or own a limited company, you need to register your business with the relevant authorities – whether that’s HMRC, Companies House or both.

Why should I register my business?

You can unlock several useful benefits when you register your business. However, the main reason you should do it is to ensure you comply with the legal requirements of running a business.

Registering your business helps you avoid fines, penalties, and investigations – all of which can hinder a thriving operation.

Aside from meeting legal obligations, if you don’t register, you may miss out on benefits designed for legally compliant businesses. For example, when you register, you can:

Open a business bank account

Apply for business finance, such as a loan or credit card

Claim relevant tax deductions and expenses

Gain legal recognition and the protection that comes with it

Access resources, such as government grants and mentorship

A registered business also signals to the world that you’re professional and credible. It gives your business a name and a unique identity in the marketplace, making it easier for customers and clients to find you, which is crucial for establishing your business.

When should I register my business?

The right time to register your business depends on a couple of factors. If you’re a sole trader (or consider yourself self-employed), you must register with HMRC as soon as you start trading. This lets HMRC know your employment status and ensures they expect a tax return from you. Failing to register on time or at all could result in a penalty.

If you set up a limited company, you must register with Companies House before your company starts trading. This process takes longer than registering as a sole trader because you also need to choose a business name, define your business and share structure, appoint a director and pay the relevant fees.

After you register your limited company, you must also register it for corporation tax within three months with HMRC.

How do I register my business?

How you register your business depends on how you structure it. Let’s explore both options so you can apply the relevant process to your situation:

Sole trader

Setting up as a sole trader is the most straightforward way to structure a business. The main thing you need to do is to register as self-employed. You can register online, and the process becomes even more straightforward if you have the following information ready when you visit the website:

Government Gateway ID and password

National Insurance (NI) number

Personal details, including your name, phone number, postal address and email address

Your business’ name and start date

A description of your business

Once HMRC receives this information, it issues your Unique Taxpayer Reference (UTR), which you need when you file your tax return or contact HMRC about self assessment. The registration process takes about 10 working days from submitting your application to receiving your UTR.

Limited company

Setting up a limited company and registering it takes longer than registering as a sole trader, so make sure you have everything in place before you start. You need:

Your business name . Choosing a name can take time, so plan ahead

Your company’s registered address . This can be your home address, but keep in mind it appears publicly on the Companies House listing

Director(s) details . Key information of anyone you appoint as a director

Details of any person(s) with significant control over the company . This refers to individuals who have sway over the business, such as those holding a majority of shares

A S tandard Industrial Classification (SIC) code. This code identifies your company’s business activity

Details of at least one shareholder and your company’s share structure. You need to provide information about at least one shareholder and describe how your company divides its shares

You register your company directly with Companies House and pay the relevant fees to them. Once you submit all required information, you should receive confirmation, a company registration number (CRN) and your certificate of incorporation within 24 hours.

When is it unnecessary to register a business?

Under certain situations, you don't need to register your business or the additional income you get from a side hustle or hobby.

Anyone can earn up to £1,000 per tax year without having to declare it or register it as business income. Known as the trading income allowance, it’s a tax exemption for people who earn less than the £1,000 threshold from business activities. It can be helpful if you’re just starting a business or don’t intend it to be your main source of income.

It’s still important to keep a record of these earnings, as HMRC can enquire about business-related income at any time. However, as long as you don’t earn over the £1,000 allowance, you don’t need to take any further action.