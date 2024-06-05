How To Be An Ally During Pride Month And Beyond

But what’s the best way to navigate this? How can you do the right thing while striking a balance between seizing commercial opportunities and proudly communicating your allyship?

Showing empathy and understanding towards others, whatever personal challenges they may be facing, is well worth the effort and also has the potential to attract more customers and clients as they see you as a business that cares.

Starting back in 1970, Pride Month is celebrated around the world as a way to spread awareness and celebrate the rich diversity of the LGBT+ community. It’s a great opportunity to show your business cares about marginalised communities while recognising the position some of your customers may be in.

Nick King, a LGBT+ small business owner and founder of Hard Jelly, spoke exclusively to money.co.uk. He explained how small business owners can really lead by example: “I had to overcome what had become self-imposed obstacles – and embraced the saying that life begins at the edge of your comfort zone.”

He’s referring to his experiences growing up gay. Many members of the LGBT+ community can attest to the need (or a feeling of the need) to navigate a period of working ‘in the closet’ - this is where an individual, either consciously or unconsciously, makes the decision not to discuss their sexuality or gender identity.

Nick realised a few years into his working life that he didn’t need to hide away. When he eventually came out, he said: “I realised that there had been no drama, no real fuss at all regarding my sexuality.”

Not only did getting it all out in the open help him personally, it changed the way he saw himself professionally too.

“I relaxed about being outwardly gay in a professional setting. I never made any attempt to hide it again," Nick added.

By making your business a safe space, you can give your employees and customers the chance to be themselves.

Spotlight role models

One way you can give visibility to the LGBT+ community is by spotlighting inspirational LGBT+ figures throughout history. This helps other employees or customers that are less familiar with the history get up to date, but it also helps any LGBT+ employees and customers you may have feel seen and their community history recognised.

And you don’t need to stop at historical figures. You could also share the stories of your LGBT+ employees or customers, if they feel comfortable with you doing so. Giving them a voice and a way to share their experiences is both validating and rewarding - you never know who could be a role model to someone else that’s listening.

An early role model for Nick, and one that shaped how he approached starting his business, was his former boss, Simon Hobart.

Nick explained: "He instinctively knew what an up-til-then ignored demographic (indie loving gay men) wanted and delivered it to them with gusto, running a series of alternative events and clubs that were accepting and seriously unserious.”

The clubs Nick refers to include Ghetto, a famous basement club and celeb hotspot in the early-noughties, and Popstarz - an indie club paradise.

"Simon taught me to be genuine and do what you love," said Nick. "It’s easy to spot a business that has no passion behind it.”

Starting a business with these values at heart can go a long way - both for the business owner and those who interact with it.

Promote allyship all year round

In the UK, a tolerant country where it’s entirely legal to be gay, bi or trans, 70% of LGBT students said in 2023 that they experienced bullying. The number of recorded sexual orientation hate crimes also remains at a significant high, and last year it was reported that hate crimes against trans people had risen by 11%.

So the reasoning at the heart of Pride Month remains as clear as ever. Allyship shouldn't start on June 1 and end on June 30.

Nick likes to use the visibility that Pride Month offers as “an opportunity to show up, impress, and get the job done.”

That could be the mantra for any successful business.

Give back

All businesses need to make money - and most businesses aren’t a charity.

Having said that, there are things you could think about to help the LGBT+ community in response to any unexpected profits you might see as a result of the Pride Month celebrations.

If you run a straight bar or café in a city centre that sees a surge of visitors from the LGBT+ community in June - why not consider donating some of the profits to charity? Stonewall, MindOut and London Friend are three of many.

And it doesn’t need to be financial. Nick has given back to the gay community in a way that makes sense with what his business offers.

“It’s no secret that the gay nightlife scene is struggling in the UK and we want to do our part to keep nights out exciting," said Nick.

“We don’t offer any rainbow Jelly Shots – yet – but I’m proud to say Hard Jelly’s stocked at one of my favourite gay bars, the Royal Vauxhall Tavern, as well as other much-loved gay venues across the UK such as Bar Pop in Manchester and The Scene in Lincoln.”

So if your business offers goods or services that could benefit the LGBT+ community or its businesses, then why not give something back?

Guide the next generation of small business owners

It’s important to remember that there will always be a new wave of budding young entrepreneurs waiting for their chance to shine. And many of those people will be part of the LGBT+ community. Consider what advice you, or your LGBT+ employees, might be able to share to make their journey safe and successful.

While Nick acknowledges that “business advice transcends sexuality”, he’s still able to share his advice for young LGBT+ people who might be thinking about starting a business.

He added: “You can’t go wrong doing LOTS of research. Then some more. And then keep going. The work’s only beginning when you take the exciting step to register your company, so make sure you know the ins and outs of your industry before you start building and – more importantly - spending.”

Nick has been able to channel his role model Simon, give back to the community and become an authentic role model himself - something that’s a cause for celebration during Pride Month.

And there’s something in that for any business to take away.

money.co.uk is always on the lookout for other real-life stories to share from small business owners. Sound like you? Then get in touch and we could feature you and your business.