30 easy business ideas to start from home in 2025

Starting a home-based business offers the flexibility to balance your passion with other commitments, whether you’re a stay-at-home parent, a retiree, or a student with spare time. From blogging and podcasting to tutoring and sewing, there are so many ways you can match your skills and passions with paying customers. If you want to launch a business from home in 2025 but don’t know your options, this guide has the answers.

1. Academic tutoring Core subjects such as English, maths and science can be a real challenge for many. If you have the knowledge and enjoy teaching, you can help students of all ages improve their grades, prepare for exams or develop new skills. You can run sessions online or in person at your home, reaching a wide range of learners. By using your expertise in a specific subject alongside video conferencing apps like Zoom and virtual whiteboards such as Figma, it’s never been easier to deliver effective lessons from the comfort of your own home. 2. App testing or bug reporting If you have a keen eye for detail and enjoy problem-solving, you can earn money by identifying issues and glitches in software or mobile apps. Companies pay testers to try out their apps, report bugs and provide feedback on user experience. As a freelance tester, you can choose projects that fit your schedule, making it an ideal way to earn money from home with basic technical knowledge. 3. Art commissions If you have a passion for painting, crafting, or creating, consider turning your talent into a business. Start by building a strong portfolio with high-quality images of your work. Clients can then commission custom pieces, such as portraits, illustrations, or digital art, paying you for both your time and creativity. It’s a great way to turn your artistic passion into a source of income. 4. Babysitting or nanny services Balancing work, social life, and childcare can be challenging for many parents, especially with high nursery fees and the difficulty of finding trustworthy babysitters. This creates an opportunity for affordable, flexible childcare services. Whether you offer after-school care or full-time nanny services, you can tailor your availability to fit both your schedule and the needs of your clients. Remember, if you work with children, you must have the necessary paperwork, which usually includes a background check, first aid and CPR certification, and the relevant business licence from your local authority. 5. Blogging Blogging offers a fantastic opportunity to share your thoughts, expertise, and experiences with a wide audience. Whether you're passionate about current affairs, movies, parenting, or your favourite dining spots, the possibilities are limitless. With the potential to earn through affiliate marketing, sponsored posts, and ad revenue, blogging can turn your passion into profit. Thanks to platforms like WordPress, getting started requires minimal investment, making it a flexible, at-home business idea that lets you build and engage with your audience at your own pace. 6. Candle making Candle making is a creative and profitable way to turn scents into cents (or pennies). Craft custom candles in unique shapes, sizes, and fragrances to meet customer preferences. Start by sourcing wax, wicks, and oils, and experiment with designs and packaging. Once you’ve perfected your creations, you can sell them on platforms like Etsy, at local markets, craft fairs, or through boutiques, transforming your passion into profit. 7. Content creator Creating content is all the rage these days, making it a very popular online business idea. To succeed, you’ll need to produce engaging material for platforms like YouTube, Instagram, or TikTok, focusing on topics like makeup tutorials, parenting tips, gaming, or even niche areas like board games. As you grow your audience, income opportunities arise through sponsorships, ad revenue, merchandise, and affiliate marketing. For instance, if you vlog about makeup, brands like Bare Minerals or L'Oréal may pay you a commission for sales generated through your affiliate links. Success in this field relies on creativity, video editing skills, and building a genuine connection with your audience. 8. Cooking classes If you enjoy cooking and sharing your passion with others, why not consider starting your own interactive cookery class? The key skills needed are a love for food and the ability to connect with people. You can run your classes online through platforms like Zoom or invite students into your kitchen for a more hands-on experience. As you build your reputation, you could explore expanding your offerings, creating recipe books, or even collaborating with local businesses to reach a wider audience. 9. Custom t-shirts or tote bags Designing your own t-shirts or tote bags is a fun way to turn your creativity into profit. Start by designing unique graphics, slogans or artwork that appeal to specific audiences. Then market your designs through social media or an online store so you can reach a broad customer base. With print-on-demand services like Printify or Everpress, you can create and sell items without holding inventory, making it easy to start with low risk and cost. 10. CV writing Many people struggle with writing their CV, creating an opportunity for you. As a CV writer, you can help job seekers craft professional, well-structured resumes that highlight their skills and achievements. By tailoring CVs to specific industries or job roles, you can increase clients' chances of landing an interview. You set your rates and work remotely via email or video calls, offering a valuable service with flexible hours.

11. Data entry or transcription Data entry involves inputting information into systems or databases, while transcription requires converting audio recordings into written text. Both tasks demand attention to detail and accuracy, but typically do not require specialised skills beyond that. You can find opportunities in industries such as healthcare, marketing, legal services and finance, and usually you can work at your own pace remotely. 12. Dropshipping Dropshipping is a simple way to sell products online without managing inventory. When a customer places an order, a supplier like DropshippingXL or Costway ships the product directly to them, so you never have to worry about storing or shipping stock. This model allows you to start an online business with low upfront costs, as you only pay for products after a sale. Choose a niche, create an online store, market the products to your target audience, and you’re ready to go. 13. Event planning Event planning may seem like a business that requires a physical office, but much of the day-to-day work can be managed from the comfort of your home. Whether it's weddings, parties, conferences, or corporate events, your role involves coordinating logistics, venues, and schedules to ensure everything runs smoothly. Strong organisational skills, attention to detail, and the ability to work under pressure are essential. 14. Freelance writing As a freelance writer, you can create content for clients across a range of industries, from finance to education. This flexible business allows you to choose projects that align with your expertise and interests, whether it's blog posts, articles, guides, marketing copy, or technical documents. Success in freelance writing relies on strong writing skills, attention to detail, and the ability to consistently meet deadlines. 15. Graphic design If visual content is a skill match, you could opt to start a graphic design business. The work varies as you create logos, marketing materials, website designs or social media graphics based on client needs. With design software like Adobe Illustrator or Canva, you can work from home and deliver projects digitally, provided you have a capable computer and a good screen. Strong communication and a solid portfolio are essential for attracting clients, so consider building a website or social media channel to promote your business. 16. Handmade jewellery If you have a penchant for pendants or a passion for pearls, why not turn your hand to jewellery? You can design unique pieces that cater to various styles and preferences and sell via online platforms like Etsy or Shopify, helping you reach a wide audience with ease. As your portfolio grows, be sure to grab high-quality photographs to showcase your work to new customers. This type of business lets you work from home, scale at your own pace, and express your creativity while earning income. 17. Home baking If you love baking and working from home, starting a home bakery can be a profitable venture. Specialise in custom cakes, pastries, or niche treats like gluten-free or vegan options to appeal to a wide range of customers. Promote your creations on social media, encourage customer reviews, and focus on events like birthdays and weddings to secure more orders. All you need is a kitchen, ingredients, and creativity – just make sure to follow food safety regulations to ensure your products meet legal standards. 18. Kids’ party planning Planning parties for children can be a rewarding yet demanding and energetic business. Strong organisational skills, a love for working with kids and attention to detail are key to success. The work involves designing themed parties, coordinating decorations, entertainment and activities to create memorable experiences for children and their families. Since this business involves working with children, make sure you have the necessary approval and a licence from your local authority, a background check and public liability insurance as a minimum. 19. Meal prep services HelloFresh and Gousto became massive successes during the pandemic, but the meal prep business remains a solid option for home-based startups. Meal prepping involves preparing and packaging nutritious meals for individuals, families, or fitness enthusiasts seeking convenient, healthy options without the time-consuming process of shopping and cooking. You can cater to various dietary preferences like vegan, keto, or gluten-free, and offer flexible meal plans on a weekly or custom basis. To get started, simply create a menu, source your ingredients, and offer delivery or pick-up options. 20. Online fitness coaching The online fitness industry is booming, with personal trainers, dietitians and accountability influencers dominating social media. If you enjoy fitness and can inspire others to stay active, online fitness coaching could be a great fit. You can design workout plans, provide nutritional advice and offer ongoing support through video calls, apps or email. You may choose to specialise in areas such as weight loss, strength training or injury recovery, and offer one-on-one or group sessions. To provide health advice, you must obtain the right certifications, such as a personal trainer or gym instructor qualification, along with a first aid certificate.

