What chancellor Jeremy Hunt's Autumn Statement means for you

Chancellor Jeremy Hunt has announced a string of tax rises in his Autumn Statement.

He added that these tax rises were designed to hurt the economy as little as possible - targeting the best off, not those struggling.

“Highest-earners will contribute more because it's fair those with the broadest shoulders should help the most vulnerable,” he said.

Despite that, people in the middle and lower incomes will end up paying more in tax - as freezing the tax thresholds means every year pay rises will see more people and more people drawn into higher tax bands.

Here are the main changes to personal taxes and benefits announced:

Income tax rises

From April 2023 the top 45% income tax band will be applied to people making more than £125,140 - down from £150k now.

Other personal tax thresholds - from the tax-free allowance to the 20p and 40p tax rate -thresholds will be maintained at current levels until April 2028.

Inheritance tax thresholds have also been frozen

Car taxes

No more free ride for electric vehicles - from 2025, road tax will be introduced for EVs.

Investing tax rises

Capital gains will reduce in 2023--24 from £12,300 to 6,000 and again to 3,000 in 2024-25.

The tax free dividend allowance will be reduced to £1,000 in 2023-24, and then to £500 in 2024-25.

Property taxes

Stamp Duty cuts will now be time-limited, ending on 31 March 2025.

Cost of living help

Keeping the current energy price cap until March 31, 2023

New £900 cost-of-living payments to households on means-tested benefits

New £300 payment pensioner households

New £150 payment to people receiving disability benefits

12-month extension to the household support fund

Social housing rent increases limited to 7%

Benefits and wage increases