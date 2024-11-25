7 tips for choosing the perfect business name

Successful businesses invest a lot of time and effort in choosing a name, but the art of making something sound simple and catchy is harder than it seems. Getting it right can mean the difference between clearly communicating your business’s message and confusing potential customers. So here are 7 tips for getting this tricky job right first time.

1. Keep it simple

Whether you’re a sole trader or a limited company, simplicity is key when you choose and register a name.

A simple name can be tricky to pull off, so start with basics. Choose names that are short, easy to spell and easy to pronounce. Avoid long or complex words that could confuse customers. Instead, focus on a name customers can easily recall after hearing it or seeing it advertised.

To help with this, get creative in your strategy. List words related to your business, industry, values or mission. Tools like WordHippo make it easy to explore synonyms and related terms. If you’re still stuck, try name generators like Shopify’s business name generator or mind-mapping tools like XMind to help organise your thoughts.

A solid list of simple words and phrases related to your business is a great starting point.

2. Reflect your mission and values

Whatever your company offers, your name should reflect its values and mission. This helps potential customers understand what you do and the value you provide. If you sell quality handmade goods, include words like “quality” or “bespoke.” If your business focuses on eco-friendly products, consider words like “green” or “sustainable.”

Incorporating metaphors or imagery can convey a desired emotion or meaning too. Think about how nature, colours or famous symbols might represent your brand's values and use them to reflect your story or purpose.

3. Consider official guidelines

There are several legal requirements and official guidelines to be aware of when choosing a company name. Here’s what you need to do:

Create an original name

You may not intend to choose a name or trademark that's already taken, but whether it's intentional or accidental, you have to change it if someone complains. You can check existing and available names via Companies House.

Avoid ‘same as’

Avoid the temptation to slightly alter an existing name. If your name is the same as another company's, just with different punctuation or special characters, someone may file a complaint. You can only register a ‘same as’ name if your company is part of the same group as the company that registered the existing name or if you have written confirmation that it has no objection to your name.

A limited end

This may not apply if you’re a sole trader or self-employed, but if you’re a limited company or transitioning to one, your company name usually needs to end in either ‘Limited’ or ‘Ltd’. You can include the Welsh equivalents instead if you register your company in Wales.

No offensive or sensitive words

Your company name cannot be offensive. What one person finds offensive, another may not, but if you suspect your name could cause offence, it’s best to play it safe. Your name also cannot contain sensitive words, especially those that suggest a connection with the government, local authorities or the royal family. This could be misleading and is best avoided. If you’re unsure, review Company House's guidance on choosing a name.

Getting your name right first time saves time and money, so do the necessary research before committing to a particular moniker.

4. Check it’s available

Once you’ve chosen a name, check if it’s available for use online. You should already know that your name is original and hasn’t been registered with Companies House, but that doesn’t mean the domain name is available. A domain name – ideally with the .com or .co.uk suffix – is crucial nowadays. Websites like GoDaddy can help you check whether your chosen company name is available.

And while you’re thinking about digital branding, take a moment to secure any social media handles too. The more consistent you can be across your digital channels, the better. Use your exact business name where possible, or stick with one close variation if you can’t.

5. Think long-term

When your business is new, it's easy to focus on the here and now. However, when most start a business from scratch, they tend to begin with modest offerings that change significantly over time. Whether you diversify your products or expand your services, you don’t want your business name to limit future growth.

For example, you might start by offering only hand-knitted wool scarves. But if you name your business "Woolly Wonders" and later expand the range to silk and cashmere, your name could confuse customers.

You can change your company name, but it’s not a simple process, and rebranding your entire business takes time.

6. Who’s your audience?

Your business name can attract or turn away potential customers, so you must understand your audience.

If you’re an app developer launching a new app to rival Snapchat – you probably want a fresh, punchy name to get the attention of the younger audience. On the other hand, if you’re a corporate copywriter specialising in regulatory white papers, a quirky name might not suit your brand.

It’s about understanding what you’re offering and who you’re targeting. Avoid being too broad – unless your products or services truly appeal to everyone – because you risk putting off your target audience.

7. Test your name out

Before you roll out your brand new, legally compliant, original and simple company name, test it out. You can start by asking friends and family. Potential customers often enjoy being involved in the process too, especially if your business is just starting out.

You can run a poll on social media or create video content for TikTok or Instagram Reels to invite engagement. This can help if you're stuck on a few names or if something doesn't feel quite right but you can't pinpoint why.

Take any feedback seriously, it helps identify red flags or potential misunderstandings with your name.