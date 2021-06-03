When comparing travel money, look for the highest pound to euro exchange rate. It tells you how many euros you get for each pound you exchange.

Today's euro exchange rate is around 1.1. This means that for every £1 you'll get €1.1

For euro to pound conversions, you'd need to look up the euro to pound exchange rate. This would be around 0.9 today. This means that for 1 euro you would get 0.9 pounds.

Pounds are often referred to as GBP (Great Britain Pounds) or sterling (short for pounds sterling). These are the official names for the currency, because other countries also use pounds. The official abbreviation for euros is EUR.

To be sure you're getting the current rates when you compare travel money providers, you can use our euro table. We update it every ten minutes.

If you want to convert your euros back into pounds, compare our top currency buy back providers for euro to pound exchanges. Or learn more about getting the best euro deals.

How the exchange rate works

The exchange rate tells you how much currency you'll get when you exchange one currency for another.

The exchange rate is the value or price of one currency compared to another.

Exchange rates are important when you have lots of one currency (for example, pounds) and want to buy something in another currency (for example, euros).

Getting travel money is one example of when you might want to convert money.

But exchange rates also matter when importing goods from another country or buying something online in another currency.

Exchange rates are always in pairs - for example, pound to euro (or GBP to EUR). In this case, an exchange rate tells you how many euros you would get for each pound you want to convert - or vice versa.

Exchange rates vary from day to day, or even hour to hour. They also vary dramatically depending on the company doing the money exchange, and where you're doing the exchange.

The best currency exchange rate can often be found in advance online, or away from the high street. Departure lounges in airports often have the worst exchange rates.

Expect a bad exchange rate if you get your holiday money in a tourist hotspot. These are known as 'tourist rates'.

How many euros can you buy?

How many euros you can buy depends on the provider you choose.

Most providers let you order up to a maximum amount per transaction, such as £2,500. But some let you order as much as £15,000.

There's usually a minimum amount you have to order when buying euros online. This could be as low as £10.

Some providers charge a delivery fee to send your currency to you. You could avoid this charge if you buy a higher amount or collect your money from a nearby branch.

If you're travelling to an EU country, you do not need to declare how much money you're taking in or out. This is set to change on 3 June 2021, when you'll only be allowed to take a maximum €10,000 without declaring.

You can compare currency buy back rates to convert your currency back into pounds. Or save your leftover Euros for next time you travel to a country in the EU.

What euro notes and coins can you get?

The euro comes in the following denominations:

Cent coins* : 1, 2, 5, 10, 20 and 50

Euro coins : 1 and 2

Euro notes: 5, 10, 20, 50, 100, 200 and 500

* There are 100 cents in one euro

When you order online you'll only be sent euro notes, not coins. You may have to slightly alter the amount of the original currency you're exchanging to get the euros up to a round number.

If you do not want to take cash with you on holiday, you can take a prepaid euro card instead. You can load money onto the card and use it to spend while you're away.

Where can you use the euro?

The euro is the currency used throughout most of Europe. Some European countries do not use it and have their own currency.

Which European countries use a different currency to the euro?

These European countries use a different currency so you will need to get the local currency before you travel:

Albania - Lek

Armenia - dram

Azerbaijan - manat

Belarus - ruble

Bosnia and Herzegovina - Convertible Marks

Bulgaria - lev

Croatia - kuna

Czech Republic - koruna

Denmark - krone

Georgia - lari

Hungary - forint

Iceland - króna

Liechtenstein - Swiss franc

Republic of Macedonia - denar

Moldova - Moldovan leu

Norway - Norwegian krone

Poland - zloty

Romania - Romanian leu

Russia - Russian ruble

Serbia - dinar

Sweden - Swedish krona

Switzerland - Swiss franc

Turkey - Turkish lira

Ukraine - hryvnia

UK - British Pound

Travel money for other currencies

Using cards abroad

Though using physical cash can be convenient, it's worth noting that there are many benefits to using cards overseas too. You will be able to pay by card for almost anything in major European cities.

With cards you don't have to worry about the pound to euro exchange rates or risk carrying significant amounts of cash. The rate that your bank applies may also be better than those offered by currency exchange companies. While many banks charge fees for foreign transactions, there are some that do not.

When using cards abroad, always select to pay in the local currency as choosing your home currency will give you a worse exchange rate.

Euro FAQs

Q How can I find the best euro exchange rate? A By comparing rates from as many providers as possible. Here's how to find the best foreign currency exchange rate. Q Should I buy my euros early or wait? A There's no guarantee the rate will be better or worse at any time. So it depends on how far in advance you want your travel money. Q Will I get the same euro rate on the high street? A No, the rates online are often better than the high street. Q Is the Post Office euro exchange rate good? A The Post Office usually offers one of the better high street euro exchange rates. But online only travel money providers are often better. Q What about Tesco, Sainsbury's and Asda euro rates? A The big UK supermarkets all offer decent exchange rates. You can also order online and collect your currency from hundreds of supermarket branches (but not all of them!) Q Can I use my credit card to buy euros? A Yes, but it's not encouraged. This is because you'll be charged by your credit card provider and the travel money provider. It will also show up on your credit file that you bought travel money with your credit card and could affect your score. Q What is commission on travel money? A Commission is the fee a travel money provider charges for exchanging your money into a foreign currency. Q Is my money protected if a provider goes bust? A No. Make sure you buy from a provider that will send your currency as soon as it's processed.

About our euro comparison

Q Who do we include in this comparison? A We include every company that gives you the option of buying euros online. Discover how our website works. Q How do we make money from our comparison? A We have commercial agreements with some of the companies in this comparison. We get paid commission if we help you take out one of their products or services. Find out more here. You do not pay any extra and the deal you get is not affected.

Last updated: 03 December 2020