Jessica Bown is an award-winning freelance journalist and editor with decades of experience writing personal finance and business news and features.

She started her career on a trade magazine in 2000, before moving to the Daily Express where she honed her personal finance and business writing skills on the City and Money desks. She then spent two years at The Sunday Times as a Money writer and editor before becoming a freelance journalist.

Jessica has appeared on BBC News and various BBC radio stations as an expert personal finance commentator. Her writing has appeared in national newspapers, such as The Telegraph and The Guardian, as well as a variety of magazines, and websites including the BBC, Forbes UK, and – of course – money.co.uk.