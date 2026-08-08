<Travel Money

Find our best exchange rate for Dirhams

Convert GBP to AED and find the best exchange rate for Dirhams

Use our Pound to Dirham calculator and comparison tables to find the best exchange rate for the Dirhams you need

Currency Calculator

£
Best Rate from
Travel FX Travel Money logo
1 GBP = 4.876 AED
1 AED = 0.205 GBP
Amount received (after accounting for delivery fees)
750 GBP =3,657.00 AED
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AuthorLucinda O'Brien
Fact checkerRachel Wait
Last updatedAugust 7th, 2026

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How to find our best UAE dirham exchange rate deals

The UAE dirham is the official currency of the United Arab Emirates and can be used throughout the country, from Dubai to Abu Dhabi. Here’s how to find the best exchange rates on the market today:

Plan ahead to avoid buying UAE dirham at the airport

Airport exchange kiosks rarely offer the best rates, so it’s always best to do your research before you set off to see which provider is offering the best deal.

Compare as many online providers as possible

When you are comparing providers look at the Pound to Dirham exchange rate on offer as this will tell you how many UAE dirhams you’ll receive for each pound.

Factor in all the costs involved

To find the best exchange rate on offer, remember to check if there’s a delivery charge or any other fees involved. This could have a big impact on the final price you pay for your AED currency.

7 results found, sorted by Amount received. How we order our comparisons. Commission earned affects the table's sort order.
£
Source currency
Collection or delivery?

Travel FX Travel Money

Exchange rate
4.8760
£750 gets you
3,657د.إ
Delivery fee
Free delivery
Collection
No
View deal
Travel FX, an FX specialist, usually provides their most competitive currency exchange rates. A multiple award-winning company, free delivery (over £700.00), no commission, pay by Debit Card or Bank Transfer and typically offering the best rates here.
More Information
Eligibility
Available Direct
UK Residents

The Currency Club Travel Money

Exchange rate
4.8034
£750 gets you
3,602.55د.إ
Delivery fee
Free delivery
Collection
No
View deal
More Information
Eligibility
Available Direct
UK Residents

Sterling FX Travel Money

Exchange rate
4.8011
£750 gets you
3,600.83د.إ
Delivery fee
Free delivery
Collection
Yes
View deal
Take advantage of Fast Track Next working day delivery on EUR and USD if you miss our 12 noon cutoff at no extra cost. Free next day delivery on all orders over £700 (otherwise a fee of £6 applies).
More Information
Eligibility
Available Direct
UK Residents

NM Money Travel Money

Exchange rate
4.8010
£750 gets you
3,600.75د.إ
Delivery fee
Free delivery
Collection
Yes
View deal
NM Money provide great value financial services for travel. Our products include selling and buying over 50 foreign currencies, pre-paid travel money card, and money transfers including Western Union. We help your money go further.
More Information
Eligibility
Available Direct
UK Residents
Click & Collect from over 240 stores in 60 Seconds

eurochange Travel Money

Exchange rate
4.8010
£750 gets you
3,600.75د.إ
Delivery fee
Free delivery
Collection
Yes
View deal
eurochange are the foreign exchange experts. They provide an award-winning service which is rated ‘Excellent’ on Trustpilot, offering the widest range of currencies including Euros and US Dollars.
They'll also buy foreign currency in exchange for GBP #exchangewitheurochange
More Information
Eligibility
Available Direct
UK Residents

Post Office Travel Money

Exchange rate
4.7284
£750 gets you
3,546.30د.إ
Delivery fee
Free delivery
Collection
Yes
View deal
Over 60 currencies available for next day home delivery or collection from over 11,000 branches. Click and collect EUR and USD in two hours from a branch near you. Includes travel money refund guarantee. T&Cs apply.
More Information
Eligibility
Available Direct

Covent Garden FX Travel Money

Exchange rate
4.7564
£750 gets you
3,519.74د.إ
Delivery fee
£10delivery
Collection
Yes
View deal
A family run business with over 40 years of experience. We offer competitive rates with no commission and zero hidden fees. Free delivery on orders over £1000. In store collection available.
More Information
Eligibility
Available Direct
UK Residents

Pros and cons of buying UAE dirham

Pros

Enables you to budget sensibly and not overspend
You can use UAE dirham anywhere in the United Arab Emirates
Allows you to find a competitive exchange rate and guarantee this before your trip

Cons

A travel debit or credit card can offer better rates
There is a risk that physical cash can get lost or stolen
You’ll need to use a currency buy back service to change back any leftover Dirham

What are the top alternatives to buying travel money?

Travel credit cards - i.e. the ones with no foreign transaction fees - offer two key advantages over travel money:

  • Great exchange rates - when you spend on a travel credit card you get the American Express, Mastercard or Visa exchange rate, which is about the best you can find as a regular consumer

  • Purchase protection – for purchases costing £100 to £30,000, you're covered by Section 75 of the Consumer Credit Act, meaning if something goes wrong you can make a claim with your card provider should the vendor fail to pay up

However, not everywhere accepts travel credit cards and using them at a cash machine abroad can come with hefty fees. It can also be easier to overspend on a credit card, leaving you with debts on which interest is charged.

Compare our best travel credit cards

Currency cards and travel bank accounts let you spend overseas without being charged a foreign transaction fee. Their key strengths are:

  • Great exchange rates – the best card providers will pass on the Amex, Mastercard or Visa rate to you without adding extra charges

  • No charges for some ATM withdrawals overseas - if you need extra cash on holiday, some providers let you make a number of withdrawals per month or withdraw up to a certain amount without being charged. Watch out for local ATM fees though, as these might still apply 

The downsides include that there can be limits on how much you can withdraw abroad using a travel money card, and that they're not accepted quite as widely as cash. Some travel current accounts also come with fees.

See travel money cards

Prepaid travel cards can be loaded with currency and used abroad without paying foreign exchange fees. You can load a prepaid card with a specific foreign currency or a variety of different currencies, depending on your travel plans. The key advantages are:

  • Low or no fees to use abroad – prepaid travel card providers can charge far less than traditional banks for overseas usage

  • Safer than carrying cash - you can cancel or freeze the card if it's lost or stolen, protecting your balance

However, you’ll need to watch out for general usage fees, which often apply when you load the card with cash and may also be charged monthly.

See our prepaid card deals

How far will my UAE dirham go?

The UAE dirham can be used in the United Arab Emirates where, as of July 2026, the cost of living is around 19.1% lower than in the UK, according to Numbeo.

If you are travelling to Abu Dhabi, a typical inexpensive meal in a restaurant should cost around 34 dirham per person (45 in Dubai), while a meal for two at a mid-range restaurant will cost around 225 dirham (or 300 in Dubai).

Other costs to bear in mind when buying travel money include taxi fares – around 2.50 dirham per kilometre, according to Numbeo (with a starting fee of 12 dirham).

If, meanwhile, you are deciding which city to visit in the United Arab Emirates, you might find you can get a bit more for your money in Abu Dhabi than in Dubai. 

Find out more by visiting our 'going on holiday' hub page.

FAQs

The UAE dirham is the official currency of the United Arab Emirates and can be used throughout its seven counties: Abu Dhabi, Ajman, Dubai, Fujairah, Ras Al Khaimah, Sharjah, and Umm Al Quwain.

Yes, but make sure you buy from a company that’s authorised by the FCA. Visit the FCA website to check if a company is registered or not.

No. The rates you can find online are often better because online companies have to be more competitively priced to attract custom.

No, not unless you take out a travel insurance policy that covers your cash.

No, so make sure you buy from a provider that will send your currency as soon as it’s processed.

About our comparison

We include every company that gives you the option of buying currency online. Discover how our website works.

We have commercial agreements with some of the companies in this comparison. We get paid commission if we help you take out one of their products or services. Find out more here.

You do not pay any extra and the deal you get is not affected.

About the author

Lucinda O'Brien profileLucinda O'Brien
Lucinda O'Brien has spent the past 10 years writing and editing content for regional and national titles. She applies her industry knowledge to ensure readers can make confident financial decisions.

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Didn't find what you were looking for?

Below you can find a list of currencies to exchange

EuroUS DollarTurkish LiraUAE DirhamAustralian DollarCurrency buy back

Other products that you might need for your trip

Travel insuranceTravel credit cardsPrepaid travel cardsTravel money

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