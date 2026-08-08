The UAE dirham can be used in the United Arab Emirates where, as of July 2026, the cost of living is around 19.1% lower than in the UK, according to Numbeo .

If you are travelling to Abu Dhabi, a typical inexpensive meal in a restaurant should cost around 34 dirham per person (45 in Dubai), while a meal for two at a mid-range restaurant will cost around 225 dirham (or 300 in Dubai).

Other costs to bear in mind when buying travel money include taxi fares – around 2.50 dirham per kilometre, according to Numbeo (with a starting fee of 12 dirham).

If, meanwhile, you are deciding which city to visit in the United Arab Emirates, you might find you can get a bit more for your money in Abu Dhabi than in Dubai.