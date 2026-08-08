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The UAE dirham is the official currency of the United Arab Emirates and can be used throughout the country, from Dubai to Abu Dhabi. Here’s how to find the best exchange rates on the market today:
Airport exchange kiosks rarely offer the best rates, so it’s always best to do your research before you set off to see which provider is offering the best deal.
When you are comparing providers look at the Pound to Dirham exchange rate on offer as this will tell you how many UAE dirhams you’ll receive for each pound.
To find the best exchange rate on offer, remember to check if there’s a delivery charge or any other fees involved. This could have a big impact on the final price you pay for your AED currency.
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|UK Residents
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Travel credit cards - i.e. the ones with no foreign transaction fees - offer two key advantages over travel money:
Great exchange rates - when you spend on a travel credit card you get the American Express, Mastercard or Visa exchange rate, which is about the best you can find as a regular consumer
Purchase protection – for purchases costing £100 to £30,000, you're covered by Section 75 of the Consumer Credit Act, meaning if something goes wrong you can make a claim with your card provider should the vendor fail to pay up
However, not everywhere accepts travel credit cards and using them at a cash machine abroad can come with hefty fees. It can also be easier to overspend on a credit card, leaving you with debts on which interest is charged.
Currency cards and travel bank accounts let you spend overseas without being charged a foreign transaction fee. Their key strengths are:
Great exchange rates – the best card providers will pass on the Amex, Mastercard or Visa rate to you without adding extra charges
No charges for some ATM withdrawals overseas - if you need extra cash on holiday, some providers let you make a number of withdrawals per month or withdraw up to a certain amount without being charged. Watch out for local ATM fees though, as these might still apply
The downsides include that there can be limits on how much you can withdraw abroad using a travel money card, and that they're not accepted quite as widely as cash. Some travel current accounts also come with fees.
Prepaid travel cards can be loaded with currency and used abroad without paying foreign exchange fees. You can load a prepaid card with a specific foreign currency or a variety of different currencies, depending on your travel plans. The key advantages are:
Low or no fees to use abroad – prepaid travel card providers can charge far less than traditional banks for overseas usage
Safer than carrying cash - you can cancel or freeze the card if it's lost or stolen, protecting your balance
However, you’ll need to watch out for general usage fees, which often apply when you load the card with cash and may also be charged monthly.
The UAE dirham can be used in the United Arab Emirates where, as of July 2026, the cost of living is around 19.1% lower than in the UK, according to Numbeo.
If you are travelling to Abu Dhabi, a typical inexpensive meal in a restaurant should cost around 34 dirham per person (45 in Dubai), while a meal for two at a mid-range restaurant will cost around 225 dirham (or 300 in Dubai).
Other costs to bear in mind when buying travel money include taxi fares – around 2.50 dirham per kilometre, according to Numbeo (with a starting fee of 12 dirham).
If, meanwhile, you are deciding which city to visit in the United Arab Emirates, you might find you can get a bit more for your money in Abu Dhabi than in Dubai.
Find out more by visiting our 'going on holiday' hub page.
The UAE dirham is the official currency of the United Arab Emirates and can be used throughout its seven counties: Abu Dhabi, Ajman, Dubai, Fujairah, Ras Al Khaimah, Sharjah, and Umm Al Quwain.
Yes, but make sure you buy from a company that’s authorised by the FCA. Visit the FCA website to check if a company is registered or not.
No. The rates you can find online are often better because online companies have to be more competitively priced to attract custom.
No, so make sure you buy from a provider that will send your currency as soon as it’s processed.
We include every company that gives you the option of buying currency online. Discover how our website works.
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You do not pay any extra and the deal you get is not affected.
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