How to find the best pound to dirham rate

To find the best GBP to AED, or pounds to United Arab Emirates dirham rate online, there are two things to check when comparing providers:

The dirham exchange rate offered : This tells you how many UAE dirhams you get for each pound you exchange. The higher the rate, the more you get for your pounds.

Whether there is a delivery charge: You should factor in the cost of any delivery charges if you are comparing rates online.

Look at the overall amount it costs you to get the number of UAE dirhams you want by using our currency calculator, which includes delivery fees.

Enter the amount you want to exchange, e.g. 100 dirhams in pounds, then this comparison will update to show how much it will cost for each provider.

Here is more information on finding the best travel money deal

Can you avoid delivery charges online?

You can avoid delivery charges by choosing a different method of collection, for example:

Branch pick up : Only choose this if a provider has a branch you can get to easily. Some providers may let you reserve your rate online in this situation, giving you a set time scale to pick up the currency, e.g. 24 hours.

Airport pick up: This lets you collect your dirhams at the airport you are travelling from. The providers that offer airport collection usually offer better rates when you buy online.

Here are some alternative ways you can spend abroad