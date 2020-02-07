What is peer to peer lending?

Peer to peer lending is a way to loan money to borrowers using an online platform.

What is peer to peer investing?

Because of the nature of peer to peer, as a lender, you could also be referred to as a saver or investor.

You could earn higher returns on the money you add to the P2P platform, than you would if you put the money into savings. But it is riskier than depositing your money into a traditional savings account or ISA.

Borrowers may choose peer to peer because the interest rates on repayments are lower than with banks and other lenders.

How peer to peer lending works

Peer to peer lending is only available online. You lend money you want to invest to an individual, a few individuals or a start-up business.

You do not lend the money directly to the borrower, but through an intermediary, or 'platform'.

As with any financial product, it's good practice to shop around for one you like.

The P2P process

Add money to your chosen P2P provider's platform Choose which borrower or borrowers to lend your money to through the P2P provider The borrower repays the money with interest over a fixed term You (hopefully) make a profit

How long can you lend money for with peer to peer?

You can usually lend money for as little as 31 days up to 6 years.

There may be penalties for withdrawing early, so be careful about how long you tie up your money for.

How much can you invest with peer to peer?

Depending on the P2P platform, there may be a minimum investment amount. This could be as low as £10.

There used to be no maximum amount you could invest, but that's changing in December.

From 9th December 2019, lenders operating without financial advice can only loan up to 10% of their investible assets. These assets do not include your main residence.

When do you get your interest on peer to peer lending?

When you get the interest you've earned on your money depends on if you lend your money on a fixed or rolling term basis:

For fixed term lending , you can either receive your interest monthly or at the end of the term, when you get back your capital

For rolling term lending, you'll get back a portion of your capital plus the interest every month for a set term. This means you can withdraw or re-invest your monthly capital repayments if you want.

Who can borrow through peer to peer lending?

Peer to peer borrowers can either be:

Individuals , who may have been unable to borrow money from a traditional lender

Start-up businesses looking for investment to develop their business. This is most commonly known as 'crowdfunding'.

Borrowers must pass a series of checks before they're approved by a peer to peer provider. These include:

A hard credit check An affordability assessment An identity check An anti-fraud background check. This is only if the provider is registered with the fraud prevention service, Cifas