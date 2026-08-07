Debt consolidation loans for bad credit

Will it save money?

Possibly. It can be a good idea to get a single loan to pay off all your debts, but only if you can afford the repayments, the amount of interest you pay is lower overall and you're not locked into making repayments over a much longer term.

It's important to get the balance right. If the only reason the monthly payments are more affordable is that the debt is spread over a longer period, then you will actually pay more in interest overall, meaning that you have to spend more to borrow the same amount.

The good news is that a bad credit history won’t necessarily affect your eligibility for a debt consolidation loan. So it can be a good way to help you manage your money provided the loan meets the criteria mentioned above.

Will it affect a credit report?

It will, but that doesn't mean it will have a negative effect. Lenders are likely to be much happier seeing a debt consolidation loan on your credit report than late payments on a raft of debts.

The fact that you have been proactive about consolidating debts shows that you are taking responsible steps towards managing your finances and reducing the amount of debt you have.

What's more, if you take out a debt consolidation loan and then stay on top of your repayments, your credit score will improve as a result.

The key is to stay on target, avoid missing any payments and not take on extra debts that you can't afford.