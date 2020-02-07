Debt consolidation loans for bad credit

Monevo Personal Loan
|UK Resident
|Guarantor Required
|false
|Maximum Age
|Unlimited
|Minimum Age
|18 years
|Minimum Income
|£7,000
|Credit Rating Accepted
|poor
Could you cut your monthly repayments with a debt consolidation loan for bad credit? Designed to help you pay off your debts faster, bad-credit consolidation loans offer a range of interest rates and term lengths.
Your personalised bad credit loan results are powered by Monevo. They make sure you only see real interest rates. Not just estimates like some lenders show you.
A bad credit debt consolidation loan works in the same way as a standard debt consolidation loan but is easier to apply for.
With a consolidation loan, you bring roll-up all your existing debts into one new loan. This means you only have one monthly payment to worry about. And providing the consolidation loan rate is lower than on the debts you're transferring, you should save money.
Even better, some consolidation loan providers are willing to lend to people who have had problems with credit in the past. Unfortunately, because lenders tend to view people with a bad credit score as a greater risk, they charge them higher interest rates and may limit how much they can borrow.
There are two main types of debt consolidation loan:
With secured debt consolidation your loan is secured to any equity you have in your home or another property. These loans are thus only available to those who own a property.
The advantage of a secured loan is that you're more likely to be offered a lower interest rate on your loan and you are typically able to borrow a much larger amount.
The downside is that if you're unable to keep up with repayments or default, you could lose your home.
You don't need to be a homeowner to be eligible for an unsecured debt consolidation loan. Your eligibility is based mainly on your credit history and your ability to pay back the loan.
These may be more difficult to be approved for, especially with bad credit. However, that doesn't mean that you can't get unsecured debt consolidation loans with bad credit. You may have to pay a higher interest rate, and be limited to a smaller loan.
Work out how much you owe
Before you look for a bad credit consolidation loan, you need to check if there are any fees if you pay back your existing debts early. You’ll also need to work out the total of your existing debts. Bad credit consolidation loans can usually combine your debts from loans, overdrafts and credit cards.
Work out how much you can afford to pay each month
If you’re looking at debt consolidation loans for bad credit, you should draw up a budget to see how much you can afford to repay every month. It’s even more important to do this if you have bad credit, because you need to avoid further damage to your credit record.
Compare rates for loans that fit your criteria
When you start looking for consolidation loans for bad credit, you should try to find the lowest rate possible. Ideally, you’ll want to borrow over the shortest time you can while keeping your monthly payments affordable. You can use our comparison table above to search for bad credit debt consolidation loans from regulated UK lenders.
You don’t always need a guarantor for consolidation loans for bad credit.
But if you’re struggling to find a bad credit consolidation loan, you could think about finding a guarantor. Your guarantor would be a family member, relative or friend, who is financially secure and would be responsible for making your repayments if you couldn’t.
Having a guarantor makes lenders more likely to accept your application for a debt consolidation loan as it reduces their risk.
You can find out more on guarantor loans here.
It depends. Loans to pay off debt are a good idea if the payments are affordable, the loan has a lower interest rate, and it won’t take you much longer to pay off your debts.
With a debt consolidation loan, bad credit won’t always affect your eligibility. So it can be a good way to help you manage your money if the loan meets the criteria mentioned above.
But lower payments don't always mean you'll save money in the long run. In many cases, the lower monthly payments are achieved by spreading the debt over a longer period, which means you pay more interest overall.
Having a debt consolidation loan on your credit report isn't necessarily bad. It's certainly better than falling behind with your payments.
If a bank or provider does a hard credit check and sees that you've consolidated your debts with a loan, they'll understand your reasons for it.
What it'll show is that you were approved for a loan, and if you're keeping up with repayments it'll help you improve your credit score going forward. Consolidating debt shows that you've been proactive about taking steps to manage your finances and reduce your debt.
Debt consolidation can be a useful way to pay off debt, but only in the right circumstances. While debt consolidation can lower monthly payments, that's often achieved by spreading the loan over a longer period, which means you could pay more in interest overall”Salman Haqqi, Personal Finance Editor
Consolidation loans for bad credit are sometimes a good option. But there are alternatives if a bad credit consolidation loan won’t work for you or if you can’t get accepted for one.
You could think about getting a 0% balance transfer credit card. You could still consolidate your debts, and it’d give you around 6-12 months interest-free.
Although this would put the equity in your home at risk, if you’re a homeowner, a secured loan could be another alternative to a debt consolidation loan.
If you feel your debts are becoming unmanageable, talk to your lenders as early as possible. You might be able to negotiate lower payments over a longer period of time.
There are also various debt charities such as StepChange, National Debtline and Citizen's Advice. that you can speak to for support¹. They might be able to help you devise a debt management plan.
No, you can choose which debts to pay off. However, if you keep any open you have to show you can afford to pay them back alongside any new loan.
No, it is usually paid to you and then you need to pay off each of your debts separately.
It depends on the type of loan you choose and the lender, for example you could borrow more than £100,000 with a secured loan.
You may be charged a fee and your credit record could be damaged. Here is what to do if you cannot pay back your loan .
Exactly what is a loan? What can you use it for and how do you get one? Find answers to all your questions about loans here.What you need to know about loans
You can get a personal loan with bad credit, but the rates will likely be high. It can be harder to get a loan with bad credit, and it may be worth trying to improve your score before you apply for a loan.More on borrowing with bad credit
Your credit record has a big impact on the type of loan you can get and how much it will cost. Here is how your credit history affects your loan application and what you can do about it.Find out more about loans and your credit record
Should you borrow against your house? Find out if taking out a secured loan against your home is sensible or something to avoid.More on borrowing against your home
Choosing the right way to borrow money can make it cheaper and easier to manage. Here is when you should use a credit card, loan or overdraft.Read about different ways of borrowing
When you miss a payment on your loan, you'll be charged a fee. You may be issued with a County Court Judgement or have to declare yourself bankrupt if you continue to miss payments.What to expect if you can't payback your loan
By comparing loans, you could save money on your interest payments. Our award-winning loan comparison service makes sure you get our best interest rates. Our aim is to provide you with the most up-to-date information, as well as useful tools and calculators so to help you make life's most important decisions and take control of your money.
We have always aimed to provide the best possible services to bridge the gap between our users and our clients. Over the years, we have been thrilled to be recognised by various prestigious bodies and organisations for those efforts.
¹ StepChange, National Debtline and Citizen's Advice are some of the UK's leading debt charities where you can get free expert debt advice to help you get out of debt.
Last updated: 30 July 2022