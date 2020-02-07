You could spread the cost of a loan over five or more years to help make your repayments more manageable.
Checking won't affect your credit score
1
Check your eligibility
Find out your suitability for a long term loan without affecting your credit score by answering a few quick questions.
2
Compare personalised loans
Use the results provided to see the deals you're likely to be offered so you can be more confident of being accepted when you apply.
3
Apply online
Go to the lender's website to complete your loan application. You could have the money in a matter of hours.
With real interest rates, you'll see exactly how much you’ll need to pay each month. And which lenders will pre-approve your application before you apply.
We are classed as a credit broker for consumer credit, not a lender.
Our services are provided at no cost to you. We may receive a commission from the companies we refer you to, but this does not affect what you will pay for the product you choose.
Your personalised bad credit loan results are powered by Monevo. They make sure you only see real interest rates. Not just estimates like some lenders show you.
Long term loans are loans that are paid off over five or more years.
With long term personal loans, spreading the cost over a longer time period can make the monthly repayments lower and easier to afford. However, it’s worth bearing in mind that longer-term loans will be more expensive overall because you’ll end up paying more interest.
This is because, even if you get a good interest rate by choosing one of the best long term loans, the fact that you’re borrowing for longer means you’ll pay interest for longer.
You can get long term loans from specialist lenders or banks. Whether they will be happy to lend to you depends on their lending criteria and your circumstances.
Taking out a long term loan is a big decision and commitment. You’ll be making repayments for a long time and it’s hard to predict how your finances will be in the future. What if you change jobs? What if you lose your job? What if your marriage breaks down? Nobody knows what their financial situation will be long term, so it’s worth bearing this in mind before you commit to a long term loan.
The best thing you can do is research longer-term loans thoroughly and make sure you fully understand the advantages and disadvantages of taking one out before going ahead.
Banks will lend more money if you’re repaying it over a longer time period.
Low interest rates are common.
You can spread your loan over a longer time period, so it makes each monthly repayment lower.
Lots of banks offer long term loans.
You can choose how much to borrow over whatever time period suits you.
They have a higher borrowing cost. Even if the interest rate is low, the longer the loan period, the more you’ll pay in interest overall.
It can be more difficult to be approved for a loan
In some cases you’ll be charged for early repayments
Finding the right long term loan for you will largely depend on your financial situation. You need to consider the following:
How much you need to borrow
How long you’re going to pay it back over
How much you can afford to pay back each month
Once you know how much you’d like to borrow and how long you need to pay it back, you can start doing a comparison.
It’s important to take into account the terms and conditions of the different long term loans available and make sure you understand what will happen if you can’t make your repayments each month.
There are also a few other things to consider when taking out a loan over a long term, including:
Whether the loan is secured or unsecured: It’s not uncommon for long term loans to be secured against your property. With these types of loans, if you don’t keep up repayments on your debt, the lender could repossess your home to sell it to recoup its money. It can be harder to find a long term unsecured loan if you’re borrowing for more than five years.
The type of interest rate: Most personal loans fix the rate of interest, but sometimes long term loans have variable rates. This means the rate can change during your loan, so check before you apply. With a variable interest rate, you need to make sure you are prepared for your monthly repayments to go up or down, which can be tricky from a budgeting perspective.
Whether you can repay it early: Long term loans can be paid back early but some lenders might charge an early repayment fee for doing this. You should check before you apply. The option to pay it back early could save you money in interest and help you clear your debts more quickly if your situation changes.
The lender’s borrowing rules: Check the bank’s application guidelines and lending criteria before you apply.
Most people who are interested in long term loans are looking to finance long term projects or a big expense such as:
A wedding
Home improvements
A car purchase
Long term debt consolidation
A long term personal loan shouldn’t be used for your business. You need to look specifically at long term business loans if the money is for your company.
When you take out any kind of loan, there are two types of interest rate to look out for.
A fixed interest rate means the interest rate stays the same throughout your term, even if market interest rates change. This makes it easier to plan your repayments. You won’t have to pay any more if interest rates rise but you also won’t benefit from lower repayments if interest rates go down.
A variable interest rate means the lender can increase or decrease the interest rate while you are paying off your loan. Your repayments would go up if market interest rates rose, but decrease if market interest rates went down. This can make it difficult to plan your finances but if interest rates go down, you’ll benefit from lower repayments.
You can still get long term loans if you have a bad credit history but you will usually pay a higher interest rate.
Long term loans can be a good way to consolidate existing debts, allowing you to make one possibly lower monthly repayment instead of paying several different lenders, which can be easier to manage.
With long term loans for bad credit, lenders might look more closely at your credit history. They may be more likely to want to secure your loan against your home, so you’ll need to think about whether you’re prepared to do this.
If you’ve got a bad credit history and are interested in long term loans, you might want to consider a guarantor loan. A long term loan without a guarantor could be difficult to get as many lenders will want to reduce the risk when lending to you.
Find out more about debt consolidation loans and loans with guarantors.
Most personal loans can last for between one and five years, but some lenders offer much longer terms, up to 10 or more years.
Most loans offer fixed interest rates but a few offer variable rates, which could change during your loan term. If you decide to take out a loan with a variable rate, make sure you would still be able to afford your repayments if they went up.
Most loans offer fixed interest rates, but a few offer variable rates, which could change during your loan term, so make sure you check.
No, some personal loans can last up to 10 years and you don’t have to be a homeowner to apply.
Yes, choosing a longer term will not harm your chances of getting a loan, but long term loans for bad credit may not have the best rates.
It stands for annual percentage rate, and is the total cost of your loan over a year, including the interest charged and any fees that apply to take out the loan. The lower your APR, the lower your monthly payments.
We have commercial agreements with some of the companies in this comparison and get paid commission if we help you take out one of their products or services. Find out more about how our website works.
You do not pay any extra and the deal you get is not affected.
