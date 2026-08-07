Long term loans allow you to pay back the money you borrow over a longer period, making them more affordable each month.

This is typically used to mean a loan with a term of longer than a year, but some long term loans last for several years or even decades, such as secured loans or mortgages .

Spreading the cost over a longer period will mean you have lower monthly repayments. However, bear in mind that longer-term loans may be more expensive overall because you could end up paying more interest.

This is because, even if you get a good interest rate by choosing one of the best long term loans, the fact that you’re borrowing for longer means you’ll pay interest for longer.

You can get long term loans from banks, high street loan companies, or specialist lenders. Whether they will be happy to lend to you depends on their lending criteria and your circumstances and credit score.