The best thing you can do is research longer-term loans thoroughly and make sure you fully understand the advantages and disadvantages of taking one out before going ahead.

Taking out a long term loan is a big decision and commitment. You’ll be making repayments for a long time and it’s hard to predict how your finances will be in the future. What if you change jobs? What if you lose your job? What if your marriage breaks down? Nobody knows what their financial situation will be long term, so it’s worth bearing this in mind before you commit to a long term loan.

You can get long term loans from specialist lenders or banks. Whether they will be happy to lend to you depends on their lending criteria and your circumstances.

This is because, even if you get a good interest rate by choosing one of the best long term loans, the fact that you’re borrowing for longer means you’ll pay interest for longer.

With long term personal loans, spreading the cost over a longer time period can make the monthly repayments lower and easier to afford. However, it’s worth bearing in mind that longer-term loans will be more expensive overall because you’ll end up paying more interest.

Long term loans are loans that are paid off over five or more years.

It can be more difficult to be approved for a loan

They have a higher borrowing cost. Even if the interest rate is low, the longer the loan period, the more you’ll pay in interest overall.

You can choose how much to borrow over whatever time period suits you.

You can spread your loan over a longer time period, so it makes each monthly repayment lower.

Banks will lend more money if you’re repaying it over a longer time period.

What are the advantages and disadvantages of taking out long term personal loans?

How to choose the best long term loan for you

Finding the right long term loan for you will largely depend on your financial situation. You need to consider the following:

How much you need to borrow

How long you’re going to pay it back over

How much you can afford to pay back each month

Once you know how much you’d like to borrow and how long you need to pay it back, you can start doing a comparison.

It’s important to take into account the terms and conditions of the different long term loans available and make sure you understand what will happen if you can’t make your repayments each month.

There are also a few other things to consider when taking out a loan over a long term, including:

Whether the loan is secured or unsecured : It’s not uncommon for long term loans to be secured against your property. With these types of loans, if you don’t keep up repayments on your debt, the lender could repossess your home to sell it to recoup its money. It can be harder to find a long term unsecured loan if you’re borrowing for more than five years.

The type of interest rate : Most personal loans fix the rate of interest, but sometimes long term loans have variable rates. This means the rate can change during your loan, so check before you apply. With a variable interest rate, you need to make sure you are prepared for your monthly repayments to go up or down, which can be tricky from a budgeting perspective.

Whether you can repay it early : Long term loans can be paid back early but some lenders might charge an early repayment fee for doing this. You should check before you apply. The option to pay it back early could save you money in interest and help you clear your debts more quickly if your situation changes.

The lender’s borrowing rules: Check the bank’s application guidelines and lending criteria before you apply.

What can I take out a long term loan for?

Most people who are interested in long term loans are looking to finance long term projects or a big expense such as:

A wedding

Home improvements

A car purchase

Long term debt consolidation

A long term personal loan shouldn’t be used for your business. You need to look specifically at long term business loans if the money is for your company.

Long term interest rates

When you take out any kind of loan, there are two types of interest rate to look out for.

A fixed interest rate means the interest rate stays the same throughout your term, even if market interest rates change. This makes it easier to plan your repayments. You won’t have to pay any more if interest rates rise but you also won’t benefit from lower repayments if interest rates go down.

A variable interest rate means the lender can increase or decrease the interest rate while you are paying off your loan. Your repayments would go up if market interest rates rose, but decrease if market interest rates went down. This can make it difficult to plan your finances but if interest rates go down, you’ll benefit from lower repayments.

Long term loans for bad credit

You can still get long term loans if you have a bad credit history but you will usually pay a higher interest rate.

Long term loans can be a good way to consolidate existing debts, allowing you to make one possibly lower monthly repayment instead of paying several different lenders, which can be easier to manage.

With long term loans for bad credit, lenders might look more closely at your credit history. They may be more likely to want to secure your loan against your home, so you’ll need to think about whether you’re prepared to do this.

If you’ve got a bad credit history and are interested in long term loans, you might want to consider a guarantor loan. A long term loan without a guarantor could be difficult to get as many lenders will want to reduce the risk when lending to you.

Find out more about debt consolidation loans and loans with guarantors.