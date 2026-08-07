Long term loans allow you to pay back the money you borrow over a longer period, making them more affordable each month.
This is typically used to mean a loan with a term of longer than a year, but some long term loans last for several years or even decades, such as secured loans or mortgages.
Spreading the cost over a longer period will mean you have lower monthly repayments. However, bear in mind that longer-term loans may be more expensive overall because you could end up paying more interest.
This is because, even if you get a good interest rate by choosing one of the best long term loans, the fact that you’re borrowing for longer means you’ll pay interest for longer.
You can get long term loans from banks, high street loan companies, or specialist lenders. Whether they will be happy to lend to you depends on their lending criteria and your circumstances and credit score.
Longer-term loans will be more expensive overall because you’ll end up paying more in interest.”
Taking out a long term loan is a big decision and commitment. You could be making repayments for several years and it’s hard to predict how your finances will fare from one year to the next.
What if you change jobs? What if you lose your job? Nobody knows what the future holds, so it’s worth bearing this in mind before you commit to a long term loan.
That doesn’t mean a long term loan isn’t right for you, after all people regularly take on mortgages of 25 years or more. But it does mean you need to think carefully about affordability in the future.
The best thing you can do is research longer-term loans thoroughly and make sure you fully understand the advantages and disadvantages of taking one out before going ahead. It’s also important to shop around and find the best possible interest rate to keep costs down.
Here are few other things to consider when taking out a loan over a long term:
The cost of long-term loans can vary widely depending on several factors, including the type of loan, the lender, your creditworthiness, and the current economic conditions.
The longer the term of your loan, the less you'll pay in monthly repayments, but you could end up paying more in interest overall.
It comes down to what's more important to you at the time — low monthly payments, or total interest paid.
An illustration of how the length of your loan term affects your monthly payments and interest paid.
Based on a loan amount of £5,000 at an APR of 7.2%.
Most personal loans can last for between one and eight years, but lenders offer much longer terms on secured loans – typically up to 30 years, but sometimes 40 years.
Most loans offer fixed interest rates but a few offer variable rates, which could change during your loan term. Variable rates are typically cheaper at the outset, but if you decide to take out a loan with a variable rate, make sure you would still be able to afford your repayments if they went up.
No, there are plenty of loans where you don’t have to be a homeowner to apply. However, unsecured loans typically have a maximum term of eight years, although some offer 10. If you want to borrow over a longer period, you may need to secure the loan against an asset, most often your house.
You may be able to get a long term loan if you have a bad credit score, but you won’t be offered the best rates. Some lenders might reject you outright if you have a poor credit history. Improving your rating will mean lower interest rates and a wider range of providers prepared to lend to you.
It stands for annual percentage rate, and is the total cost of your loan over a year, including the interest charged and any fees that apply to take out the loan. The lower your APR, the lower your loan will cost overall.
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