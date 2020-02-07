<Loans

Compare long term loans: Up to 10 years

You could spread the cost of a loan over five or more years to help make your repayments more manageable.

  • Compare long term loans from leading providers
  • View terms, rates and repayments
  • Our service is simple, reliable, and free of charge
£

Checking won't affect your credit score

Powered by
M&S Bank
Shawbrook Bank
Oplo
RateSetter

How it works

1

Check your eligibility

Find out your suitability for a long term loan without affecting your credit score by answering a few quick questions. 

2

Compare personalised loans

Use the results provided to see the deals you're likely to be offered so you can be more confident of being accepted when you apply. 

3

Apply online

Go to the lender's website to complete your loan application. You could have the money in a matter of hours.

See the interest rate you’re eligible for before you apply

With real interest rates, you'll see exactly how much you’ll need to pay each month. And which lenders will pre-approve your application before you apply.

Monevo example

We are classed as a credit broker for consumer credit, not a lender.

Our services are provided at no cost to you. We may receive a commission from the companies we refer you to, but this does not affect what you will pay for the product you choose.

Powered by Monevo to show you real rates

Your personalised bad credit loan results are powered by Monevo. They make sure you only see real interest rates. Not just estimates like some lenders show you.

Monevo black
Monevo feefo

What is a long term loan?

Long term loans are loans that are paid off over five or more years.

With long term personal loans, spreading the cost over a longer time period can make the monthly repayments lower and easier to afford. However, it’s worth bearing in mind that longer-term loans will be more expensive overall because you’ll end up paying more interest. 

This is because, even if you get a good interest rate by choosing one of the best long term loans, the fact that you’re borrowing for longer means you’ll pay interest for longer.

You can get long term loans from specialist lenders or banks. Whether they will be happy to lend to you depends on their lending criteria and your circumstances.

Is a long term loan right for me?

Taking out a long term loan is a big decision and commitment. You’ll be making repayments for a long time and it’s hard to predict how your finances will be in the future. What if you change jobs? What if you lose your job? What if your marriage breaks down? Nobody knows what their financial situation will be long term, so it’s worth bearing this in mind before you commit to a long term loan.

The best thing you can do is research longer-term loans thoroughly and make sure you fully understand the advantages and disadvantages of taking one out before going ahead.

What are the advantages and disadvantages of taking out long term personal loans?

  • Banks will lend more money if you’re repaying it over a longer time period.

  • Low interest rates are common.

  • You can spread your loan over a longer time period, so it makes each monthly repayment lower.

  • Lots of banks offer long term loans.

  • You can choose how much to borrow over whatever time period suits you.

  • They have a higher borrowing cost. Even if the interest rate is low, the longer the loan period, the more you’ll pay in interest overall.

  • It can be more difficult to be approved for a loan

  • In some cases you’ll be charged for early repayments

How to choose the best long term loan for you

Finding the right long term loan for you will largely depend on your financial situation. You need to consider the following: 

  • How much you need to borrow

  • How long you’re going to pay it back over

  • How much you can afford to pay back each month

Once you know how much you’d like to borrow and how long you need to pay it back, you can start doing a comparison. 

It’s important to take into account the terms and conditions of the different long term loans available and make sure you understand what will happen if you can’t make your repayments each month.

There are also a few other things to consider when taking out a loan over a long term, including:

  • Whether the loan is secured or unsecured: It’s not uncommon for long term loans to be secured against your property. With these types of loans, if you don’t keep up repayments on your debt, the lender could repossess your home to sell it to recoup its money. It can be harder to find a long term unsecured loan if you’re borrowing for more than five years.

  • The type of interest rate: Most personal loans fix the rate of interest, but sometimes long term loans have variable rates. This means the rate can change during your loan, so check before you apply. With a variable interest rate, you need to make sure you are prepared for your monthly repayments to go up or down, which can be tricky from a budgeting perspective.

  • Whether you can repay it early: Long term loans can be paid back early but some lenders might charge an early repayment fee for doing this. You should check before you apply. The option to pay it back early could save you money in interest and help you clear your debts more quickly if your situation changes.

  • The lender’s borrowing rules: Check the bank’s application guidelines and lending criteria before you apply.

What can I take out a long term loan for?

Most people who are interested in long term loans are looking to finance long term projects or a big expense such as:

  • A wedding

  • Home improvements

  • A car purchase

  • Long term debt consolidation

A long term personal loan shouldn’t be used for your business. You need to look specifically at long term business loans if the money is for your company.

Long term interest rates

When you take out any kind of loan, there are two types of interest rate to look out for.

A fixed interest rate means the interest rate stays the same throughout your term, even if market interest rates change. This makes it easier to plan your repayments. You won’t have to pay any more if interest rates rise but you also won’t benefit from lower repayments if interest rates go down.

A variable interest rate means the lender can increase or decrease the interest rate while you are paying off your loan. Your repayments would go up if market interest rates rose, but decrease if market interest rates went down. This can make it difficult to plan your finances but if interest rates go down, you’ll benefit from lower repayments.

Long term loans for bad credit

You can still get long term loans if you have a bad credit history but you will usually pay a higher interest rate.

Long term loans can be a good way to consolidate existing debts, allowing you to make one possibly lower monthly repayment instead of paying several different lenders, which can be easier to manage.

With long term loans for bad credit, lenders might look more closely at your credit history. They may be more likely to want to secure your loan against your home, so you’ll need to think about whether you’re prepared to do this. 

If you’ve got a bad credit history and are interested in long term loans, you might want to consider a guarantor loan. A long term loan without a guarantor could be difficult to get as many lenders will want to reduce the risk when lending to you. 

Find out more about debt consolidation loans and loans with guarantors.

Long term loan FAQs

About our loans comparison

Explore more loans guides

See more guides

A beginner's guide to loans

Exactly what is a loan? What can you use it for and how do you get one? Find answers to all your questions about loans here.

What you need to know about loans
The word loan is spelt over four wooden blocs, with two male figurines placed next to them.

How to borrow money with bad credit

You can get a personal loan with bad credit, but the rates will likely be high. It can be harder to get a loan with bad credit, and it may be worth trying to improve your score before you apply for a loan.

More on borrowing with bad credit

How your credit record affects the loan you get

Your credit record has a big impact on the type of loan you can get and how much it will cost. Here is how your credit history affects your loan application and what you can do about it.

Find out more about loans and your credit record
Keys with house

Should you borrow against your home?

Should you borrow against your house? Find out if taking out a secured loan against your home is sensible or something to avoid.

More on borrowing against your home

Should you get an overdraft, credit card or loan?

Choosing the right way to borrow money can make it cheaper and easier to manage. Here is when you should use a credit card, loan or overdraft.

Read about different ways of borrowing
Weighing scales with a pile of receipts on one side in the air and a piggy bank on the other weighing it down

What happens if you are unable to pay back your loan?

When you miss a payment on your loan, you'll be charged a fee. You may be issued with a County Court Judgement or have to declare yourself bankrupt if you continue to miss payments.

What to expect if you can't payback your loan

Why compare loans with money.co.uk?

Comparing loans could help you save money. Our award-winning loan comparison service makes sure you get our best interest rates. Our aim is to provide you with the most up-to-date information, as well as useful tools and calculators so to help you make life's most important decisions and take control of your money.

Trustpilot

Proud to be award winning

We have always aimed to provide the best possible services to bridge the gap between our users and our clients. Over the years, we have been thrilled to be recognised by various prestigious bodies and organisations for those efforts.

stevie award
WMA 2021 Logo-768x632
nba logo
logo dma
ecommerce awards

Last updated: December 9, 2022